Facts: Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh has smashed three back-to-back hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Abhishek Sharma has scored 397 runs and picked eight wickets for Punjab in the ongoing tournament

Puducherry all-rounder Aman Hakim Khan has picked 11 wickets and scored 198 runs

Punjab vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Punjab, the Group C table-toppers, who have already qualified for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals, have a high chance of capping off their league stage fixtures with a win. Punjab have won five of their six games. They have also won each of their last three matches. Punjab hammered Hyderabad by 80 runs in their last match in which they scored 426/4.

Puducherry, on the other hand, are out of the quarter-finals race. They are placed sixth in Group C after three wins and as many losses. Punjab suffered a massive 163-run defeat against Mumbai in their last game.

Punjab batters are batting like a dream and making runs for fun. They lost to Karnataka, but it was a narrow defeat as their bowlers had Karnataka nine down for 203 while defending 248. Punjab have breached the 400-run mark in two consecutive matches now, and that would scare Puducherry, who have struggled with the bat in the majority of their matches.

Punjab chance of winning - 93%

Puducherry chance of winning - 7%

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Punjab vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Puducherry middle-order batter Akash Kargave scored 54 runs off 54 balls as his team was bundled out for 127. The innings from Kargave consisted of five fours and three sixes. The left-hand batter scored 42 against Saurashtra before registering three single digit scores. After the fifty against Mumbai, the southpaw would again be looking to impress with the bat.

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a hundred against Hyderabad on Friday. He scored 137 runs off 105 balls. The innings consisted of 20 fours and three sixes. With three hundreds in six matches, Prabhsimran is the leading run-scorer for Punjab. The opener has scored 473 runs at an average of 118.25 and a strike rate of 135.53.





Punjab vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Arunachal Pradesh opted to bowl but lost to Nagaland by 229 runs. In the second-last match here, Arunachal Pradesh opted to bat against Puducherry, but lost the match by 191 runs. Nagaland opted to bowl in the third-last match played here. They lost to Saurashtra by 45 runs. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 3. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 22 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 53 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 10 km/h.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Baltej Singh, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Pukhraj Mann, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Sohraab Dhaliwal









Punjab Playing XI











Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma/ Gurnoor Brar Bowler Prerit Dutta Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler











Punjab Recent Form

Punjab thrashed Hyderabad by 80 runs in their last match. They defeated Saurashtra by 57 runs in their second-last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They defeated Mumbai by eight wickets 126 balls remaining in their third-last match. Overall, they have won each of their last three matches, and four of their last five matches.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Fabid Ahmed, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Vijai Raja, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sagar Udeshi, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram, Premraj Rajavelu, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Satish Jangir, Mohit Kale, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu







Puducherry Playing XI







Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Akash Kargave Batter Jashwanth Shreeram Batter Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Vijai Raja Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler









Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry lost their last match against Mumbai by 163 runs. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 191 runs in their second-last match. Hyderabad defeated them by four wickets in their third-last outing. Puducherry have lost three of their last five matches.

Punjab vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

Punjab and Puducherry will be playing a List A match against each other for the first time.

Punjab vs Puducherry Odds

Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5

Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma again tormented the opposition on Friday. The duo partnered for 196 runs off just 152 deliveries. Prabhsimran scored 137, while Abhishek missed out on his hundred by seven runs. They partnered for 298 runs in their second-last match against Saurashtra. Both the batters smashed a century each, and the massive partnership came off just 187 balls. In their third-last outing againstMumbai, they scored 150 runs together off just 131 balls. Abhishek, and Prabhsimran are in sublime form, and it should not at all be a difficult task for them to score over 19 runs together.

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Punjab vs Puducherry Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be the top batter for Punjab

Abhishek Sharma came down all guns blazing against Hyderabad, and scored 93 runs off 72 balls. The innings consisted of seven fours and six maximums. He was at his brutal best against Saurashtra as well on Monday. The southpaw scored 170 runs off just 96 balls. The innings from Abhishek consisted of 22 fours and eight sixes. The 24-year-old scored 66 runs in his third-last match against Mumbai. After a slow start to his campaign, the 22-year-old is now the second-highest run-scorer for Punjab in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 397 runs at an average of 66.16 and a strike rate of 141.78.

Aman Hakim Khan to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry all-rounder Aman Hakim Khan is not only the leading wicket-taker for Puducherry, but he has also scored the most runs for his side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 198 runs in six matches at an average of 49.50. He scored 45 against Karnataka, and 70 not out against Nagaland. Aman's scores in the last three innings are 15, 8 and 14, and he would be more than eager to finish his very decent campaign with a splendid knock against Mumbai.

Punjab vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Punjab

Senior Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has picked 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.30, and an economy rate of 5.81. In his last outing against Hyderabad, the left-arm pacer picked four wickets in 9.5 overs for 50 runs. He also registered a five-wicket haul against Mumbai earlier. The 25-year-old has hit top form before the knockouts, and he would once again be the Punjab bowler to watchout for on Sunday.

Sidak Singh to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Puducherry left-arm spinner Sidak Singh picked two wickets in his last outing against Mumbai. He is currently Puducherry's second-highest wicket-taker after Aman. Sidak has picked seven wickets in four innings at an average of 24.42, and an economy rate of 4.50. The 25-year-old picked four wickets against Nagaland. Eyes will be on Sidak when he takes the field against Mumbai on Sunday.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Punjab to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch)

Puducherry to win @ 7.23 (Parimatch) Punjab are red hot favourites to beat Puducherry and finish as Group C table-toppers. Five of their batters are averaging over 50, and three of their batters with more than 250 runs have a strike rate in excess of 125. Someone like Prabhsimran Singh has scored 473 runs at a strike rate of 135.53. No Puducherry batter has crossed the 200-run mark so far. Also, Punjab have a very decent bowling group which takes any kind of advantage from Puducherry, who have lost two of their last three matches. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







