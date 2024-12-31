Facts: Saurashtra youngster brought up his maiden List A hundred in the match against Nagaland on Saturday

Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh picked a five-wicket haul against Mumbai on Saturday

Prabhsimran Singh scored unbeaten 150 runs off 101 balls as Punjab defeated Mumbai by 8 wickets in their last match

Punjab vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Punjab stunned Mumbai with an eight-wicket win in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They bowled out Mumbai for 248, and then chased down the target in just 29 overs. They now have three wins from four matches and are sitting on the second spot in the Group C points table. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in their first two games, before going down against Karnataka by one wicket.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, have won three matches on the trot after losing their first game against Puducherry. Their last win came against Nagaland, who fell short of the 308-run target by 45 runs.

Saurashtra's winning streak could come to an end against Punjab on Tuesday. Punjab lost their second match against Karnataka by one wicket only. They had Karnataka nine down for 203 while defending 248, but were denied after a stunning hundred from Mayank Agarwal. In the following match, Punjab toyed against a powerhouse like Mumbai by thrashing them by eight wickets. Punjab have shown tremendous character against two of the most strongest teams in the competition, and Saurashtra need to worry.

Saurashtra conceded 262 runs against Nagaland, and that's also not a good sign, especially before going into a match against a team like Punjab who has been brutal with their batting approach. Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh (150*), and Ramandeep Singh (22* off 12) also got into the groove with the bat against Mumbai, while pacer Arshdeep Singh also roared back to form with a five-fer. These are all ominous signs for Punjab.

Punjab chance of winning - 70 %

Saurashtra chance of winning - 30 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh became the second-highest run-scorer for his team after the hundred against Mumbai. He scored unbeaten 150 runs off 101 balls with the help of 14 fours and 10 sixes. The 24-year-old right-hander has now scored 211 runs in four matches at an average of 105.50. The confidence of a match-winning knock against a team like Mumbai is expected to do wonders for Prabhsimran.

Saurashtra number three Jay Gohil hit his maiden first-class hundred in the match against Nagaland on Saturday. The innings from the 24-year-old youngster included 11 fours and a six. Gohil also scored 60 against Hyderabad, and 41 against Arunachal Pradesh. He is shaping out nicely in the tournament, and some solid knocks can be expected from him in the coming days. He has scored 312 runs in 11 List A matches at an average of 34.66.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Gujarat College Ground, Hyderabad opted to bowl first and won against Puducherry by four wickets. In the second-last match at the venue, Mumbai opted to bowl first and thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. Nagaland opted to bowl first against Hyderabad in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad won the match by 42 runs. In the second match here, Saurashtra defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets after being asked to bowl first. The team winning the toss can opt to bowl first once against at Gujarat College Ground.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 31. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 21 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 59 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 11 km/h.

Punjab Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram







Punjab Playing XI











Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma/ Gurnoor Brar Bowler Prerit Dutta Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler











Punjab Recent Form

Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets and 126 balls remaining in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. In their second-last match, Mumbai fought hard but lost by one wicket against Karnataka. Earlier, they defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets before beating Nagaland by five wickets in their second game. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Playing XI









Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Parswaraj Rana All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler









Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra defeated Nagaland by 45 runs in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Puducherry, and then went on to beat Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad. Saurashtra have won four of their last five matches.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

Punjab and Saurashtra will be playing a List A match for the first time against each other. ]

Punjab vs Saurashtra Odds

Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5

Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma roared back to form in their high-octane clash against Mumbai. Prabhsimran scored 150 not out off 101 balls, while captain Abhishek chipped in with 66 runs off 52 balls. The opening stand between the duo accounted for 150 runs in just 131 balls. They had partnered for 39 runs against Karnataka in their second-last outing. The two outings against two quality bowling unit, is expected to give a major boost to them. Saurashtra took 32.5 overs to take a wicket against Nagaland. The opening pair of Sedezhalie Rupero and Dega Nischal scored 149 runs together. Punjab openers find themselves in a favourable condition to partner for at least more than 19 runs on Tuesday.

Punjab vs Saurashtra India Gujarat College Ground, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.185 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Anmolpreet Singh to be the top batter for Punjab

Anmolpreet Singh endured a rare failure in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 when he got out for six runs off seven balls against Mumbai. However, Punjab's leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament is expected to bounce back handsomely against Saurashtra. Anmolpreet has scored 227 runs in four matches at an average of 75.66. He has already scored a hundred and two fiftie. Overall, he is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the 50-over competition consisting of 38 teams. The 26-year-old scored unbeaten 115 against Arunachal Pradesh, 55 against Nagaland, and 51 against Karnataka. Overall, he has scored 1719 runs at an average of 39.97.

Sheldon Jackson to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Veteran Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson kicked off his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with 71 runs against Puducherry. In his second outing, he scored unbeaten 45 runs against Arunachal. However, the 38-year-old has managed to register scores of 8 and 1 in his last two outings against Hyderabad and Nagaland, respectively. The right-hand batter, who has 2778 runs in 85 List A matches, would be raring to make a strong comeback against Punjab. Saurashtra are also in need of his experience to tackle an upbeat team like Punjab, and Sheldon Jackson will certainly look to apply himself and set himself for a big knock.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Punjab

Punjab's star bowler Arshdeep Singh is back in form, and he tormented the star-studded Mumbai batting line-up with a five-fer. The left-arm pacer picked five wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs. He picked the wickets of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube. These are dream wickets for any bowler, and all of them coming in a single match is prolific. Prior to the match, he had picked two wickets against Karnataka, and one against Nagaland. Overall, Arshdeep has picked 41 wickets in 28 List A matches at an average of 26.63.

Jaydev Unadkat to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat has often led the Saurashtra team from the front in the past, and it's time now for him to do it again. The veteran left-arm pacer has failed to stand on the expectations so far. In his last outing against Nagaland, Unadkat gave away 19 runs only in his seven overs for one wicket. He picked two wickets against Puducherry and went wicketless against Hyderabad. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh was going through a similar phase before making a match-winning impact against Mumbai. Can Unadkat do the same against Punjab? The 34-year-old, who has picked 182 wickets in 127 List A matches, has all the potential to do that, and eyes will be on him on Tuesday.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Punjab to win @ 1.65 (Pari Match)

Saurashtra to win @ 2.10 (Pari Match) After giving Karnataka a run for their money, and thrashing Mumbai by eight wickets, Punjab are the red hot favourites to beat Saurashtra in their fifth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. These two performances have further set the tone for Punjab. The previous match against Mumbai also saw openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma hit top form with the bat. Arshdeep Singh, who was looking unimpressive, also joined the party with a five-fer. Further, Saurashtra batters have been made to work hard against quality bowling attacks. Their bowlers have also not been at their absolute best. Nagaland breached the 250-run mark for the first time in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against them on Saturday. All the odds are stacked against Saurashtra for now. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







