PUN (Punjab) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction PUN 21 % Chance of Winning TAMI 79 % Place a bet Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.224 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 This is arguably the game between the two most complete white-ball sides in the country. When Punjab and Tamil Nadu take on Tamil Nadu on December 1 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, this will define the course of Group E as well as make a solid assumption of who makes it to the next round. While Tamil Nadu have won three out of three games already, Punjab are a little behind with only one win. But Punjab would know that they have the ability to make a comeback no matter what.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

If the first four rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy have taught us anything, never discount the yellow brigade in white-ball tournaments. They know how to make a strong case for themselves and after a dismal run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, things have developed further to give an edge in the ongoing event.

Punjab, on the other hand, will bank on their recent performances - focusing on positives rather than negatives. Sure, they lost to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh, but those two sides match up to their abilities with some ease. The Mandeep Singh-led side got the better of Goa and will be hoping to make it count going forward.

PUN’s chance of winning is 21%

TN’s chance of winning is 79%

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Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Punjab to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been flawless in this tournament thus far as they have three wins in first three games and are second on the points table as Baroda has played a game more. Looking at the first three games in detail, Tamil Nadu has struggled to get a good start in games as they have lost early wickets in all three fixtures thus far. In the three games thus far, Tamil Nadu has managed an opening stand of 7, 19 and 5 averaging 10.3 runs so far in the tournament. On the other hand, even though Punjab have had a disappointing start to the campaign, no team has managed a better opening stand in the first three games against Punjab which makes us believe, Punjab would have a better partnership than Tamil Nadu in the upcoming game.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai has hosted 20 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy the batting first team have won 11 games. The average first innings score at the venue has been 240 whereas the average first innings winning score has been 304. That is a very good record to boast, and batters will surely be wary of not letting their guard down so early in the game.

Weather Report

Mumbai in November doesn’t see enough rain. Even though winter doesn’t weigh in so early, the atmosphere will be slightly cooler. There will be dew early on, so batting first in the day game is an ideal approach.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Prerit Dutta, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Sanvir Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions won the first two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with absolute precision but lost both their games to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. They have shown signs of coming back to form by beating Goa in the last encounter and will hope to continue further.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, Kuldeep Sen

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

When it comes to List A cricket, very few teams match up to the standard of Tamil Nadu. They have proven the same in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning all three games so far. They can have a deeply profound impact on the tournament purely by sticking to what has worked for them.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Head-To-Head

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have never played against each other four times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter securing a couple of wins and Punjab securing just one. One game has ended without any result.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Narayan Jagadeesan had a sensational tournament last year as he was the leading run scorer in the tournament. This year, Jagadeesan has struggled to get going as he has failed to score well so far in the tournament. In the three games so far, Jagadeesan has managed to score 2, 30 and 0 which makes us believe Jagadeesan would struggle to score well against a quality bowling lineup in the upcoming game.

Another batsman who has struggled to reach the heights of last year is Abhishek Sharma who had a phenomenal tournament last year. This season, Sharma has had an underwhelming start to the campaign. In the first three matches, Sharma has managed to score 16, 1 and 20 averaging 12.3 runs so far in the tournament. Tamil Nadu has one of the most lethal bowling attacks in this tournament as they have conceded just 263, 84 and 124 in the first three matches, we believe Sharma would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

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Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter

While Ramandeep Singh is the top run scorer for the team, we will show our faith in Mandeep Singh to come good against Tamil Nadu. The soon to be 32-year-old has an average of 36.50 in List A cricket and had an outstanding SMAT. He is sure to come good for Punjab again and a tough opponent in Tamil Nadu might just be what he needs.

Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s best batter

An average of 49.33 in three matches with no not outs should give you an indication of how good the Gujarat Titans star is. He might not score at a fast rate but all we need him is to score runs and he does that in almost every match. We would suggest a punt on the TN youngster over veterans in the side.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler

Eight wickets in three matches speaks volumes of how good Kaul has been in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far this season. He had a stellar SMAT campaign and it seems to have transitioned into the longer format as well. It is very difficult to look beyond anyone but him in the Punjab side.

Sandeep Warrier to be Tamil Nadu’s best bowler

If you average three wickets a game, it would be an insult to leave a bowler off this section. With an average of 10.55, for the nine wickets that he claimed, he leads the line for a fearsome TN attack where T Natarajan has also scalped seven wickets.