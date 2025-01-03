Facts: Overall in his List A career, Lormor has scored a total of 2295 runs at an average of 44.13 with a strike rate of 84.81, with four centuries and 17 half-centuries

Akash Pandey is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with eight wickets at an average of 21.75

Lormor has scored 184 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 117.19 in the ongoing tournament, with a couple of half-centuries to his name already

Railways vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Railways have been bolstered by the presence of Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, and Yuvraj Singh Junior to ensure wins haven’t been difficult to achieve for them. The all-round strength they possesses made a lot of sense overall as the side forced to take the challenge head on to secure four wins from five games.

Similarly, Rajasthan, led by Mahipal Lormor, have been cruising smoothly. From an all-round perspective, they have the likes of Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Hooda, and Manav Suthar to add values to your side. You can forever be happy for the kind of success you can derive from them, knowing that Rajasthan are the finalists of the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

RAIL’s chance of winning is 16%

RAJ’s chance of winning is 84%

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Railways vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

You can’t not bet on Mahipal Lormor. Similarly skipping either of the Chahar duo would be a massive mistake you don’t want to commit. Similarly, Manav Suthar has been impactful for Rajasthan in the bowling department and hence, it’s prudent that we want to add a lot of value to this bet.

Railways vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The DY Patil University Grounds in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of five matches to date, all in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the batting first team winning three and the chasing sides winning a couple of games. The average first innings score at the venue is 265/9 whereas the average first innings winning score is 325/9.

Weather Report

There’s no chance of rain in Navi Mumbai during the game day, with the maximum temprature going to stay around 29 degrees. Will there be some moisture? Sure, but that’ll be it.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Nishant Kushwaha Batter Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Suraj Ahuja Batter Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won four out of five games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, thus securing the third position on the points table.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali Batter Sumit Godara Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

After losing the first game to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan have won four games on the bounce to find themselves at the fourth position on the points table. Even though they are equal on the points table with Andhra and Railways, only NRR separate their standings.

Railways vs Rajasthan Head-To-Head

Railways and Rajasthan have faced each other 24 times in List A cricket, with the former coming out triumphant 14 times as compared to 10 wins by Rajasthan. The last time both sides met each other was back in 2021 in which Rajasthan won by six wickets with 29 balls remaining.

Railways vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Rajasthan have resorted to the opening duo of Zubair Ali and Sumit Godara in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the move has yielded solid dividends. The duo are averaging 46 for the opening wicket, which translated to a powerplay average of 54.09. That is tremndous amount of consistency and one shouldn’t miss out on cashifying on that.

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Railways vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ highest run-scorer (Batery)

Railways skipper Upendra Yadav is on a roll at the moment. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 184 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 117.19 in the ongoing tournament, with a couple of half-centuries to his name already. In his List A career, Yadav has amassed a total of 1394 runs at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 94.82. That should be enough to bet on him.

Mahipal Lormor to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mahipal Lormor has been scoring heavily for Rajasthan now. With 321 runs at an average of 107.00 in just five matches, Lormor has shown the kind of batter he has become. Overall in his List A career, the Rajasthan skipper scored a total of 2295 runs at an average of 44.13 with a strike rate of 84.81, with four centuries and 17 half-centuries to go with it.

Railways vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)

Akash Pandey has been delivering big for Railways and is the highest wicket-taker for the side in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With an average of 21.75 and an economy rate of 3.48, Pandey has been right on the money throughout the tournament.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rajasthan’s veteran pacer Aniket Choudhary has managed to bring his old style to the fore, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 19.18 and an economy rate of 5.55. One of Rajasthan’s all-time greats when it comes to red-ball format, Choudhary has taken 69 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.66. That is encouraging, no?