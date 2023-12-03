Railways vs Saurashtra Match Prediction RAI 55 % Chance of Winning SAUR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.205 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways and Saurashtra will face each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 3, 2023. The match is going to be held at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur, and will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Railways vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Railways has showcased decent form so far in the season with three wins out of five matches that they participated in. They enter this fixture on the back of a victory against Tripura, wherein they won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Tripura to set the target. They scored 282/7 and faltered in their defence, and Railways edged past them with a four-wicket victory with one ball remaining.

Saurashtra was not so fortunate in their last match against Mumbai. They lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target, but their performance was absolutely dismal considering they could only muster a meagre total of 144 runs by the end of 50 overs. They could do absolutely nothing to defend themselves and the bowling unit did their best, claiming five wickets. However, the total was not defendable and Saurashtra lost by five wickets with 92 balls left unused.

Railways chance of winning - 55%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Railways vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Shivam Chaudhary, Railways’ opening batsman, continues to be an absolute menace with the bat given that he leads their run charts with 214 runs in five innings, which includes three half-centuries. He is currently performing in a league of his own, considering the second highest run-getter from the team is Mohammad Saif with 136 runs in five innings. Upendra Yadav, their skipper, is not far behind as he has amassed 132 runs in four innings. Yuvraj Singh leads their bowling attack with nine wickets in the bag.

Harvik Desai, Saurashtra’s wicket-keeper, is their leading batsman with just 132 runs in five innings so far. Vishvaraj Jadeja stands as a close second with 121 runs in five innings. No other batter from the team has managed to surpass the 100-run milestone yet. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been exceptional on the bowling front with ten wickets to his credit in five innings. Their captain, Jaydev Unadkat, trails closely behind with nine wickets under his belt.

Railways vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur. The last match held at the venue was between Mumbai and Saurashtra. During the match, Saurashtra, who lost the toss and were tasked with batting first, managed to set a target of just 144 runs and got bowled out in 40.5 overs. Mumbai had absolutely no difficulty in chasing this down as they finished the match in just 34.4 overs and won by five wickets. This recent outcome could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy on the day of the match as there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Karn Sharma, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Himanshu Sangwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma Bowler Akshat Pandey Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Himanshu Sangwa Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways has been in great form, evidenced by their last outing against Tripura and their performance during the season so far.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Tarang Gohel Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Jay Gohil Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (C) Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has had a major downturn from the previous season and considering how much they struggled against Mumbai, they do not seem like they can come out on top in this fixture.

Railways vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Railways and Saurashtra have never played against each other in the tournament before and, therefore, no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Railways vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra

Saurashtra faced quite a bit of struggle in their last match against Mumbai and it reflected in their opening partnership of just six runs. Tarang Gohel and Harvik Desai, their opening batsmen, could manage just that during the match before the former got out in 1.4 overs. Railways, on the other hand, had a much better innings against Tripura in their previous match wherein their openers, Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh, managed to collaborate and gather 45 runs in 9.4 overs before the fall of the latter’s wicket. Considering this, it seems likely that Railways could establish a better opening partnership than Saurashtra in their next match.

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Railways vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ Best Batter

Shivam Chaudhary, Railways’ opening batsman, stands as their top batsman with 215 runs in five innings. He has already achieved three half-centuries, including their last match against Tripura. He scored 78 runs from 82 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and one six, and finished with a strike rate of 95.12. This is his best score so far in the season and given his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Harvik Desai, Saurahstra’s wicket-keeper batsman, is their leading run scorer at the moment with 132 runs in five innings. He was their second highest run scorer against Mumbai in their last match, having scored 27 runs from 45 deliveries. Although his performances have been mediocre, he is their top batsman and continues to hold that spot and can be expected to be their standout batsman in the next match.

Railways vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’s Best Bowler

Yuvraj Singh has been Railways’ best bowler so far, having captured nine wickets in just four innings. He performed quite well against Tripura in their previous encounter - in ten overs, he conceded 64 runs and claimed three wickets during the process, resulting in an economy rate of 6.40. Considering his current trajectory, there is a great possibility that he could be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra’s skipper, is their second highest wicket-taker at the moment with nine wickets in five innings. In their last match against Mumbai, he emerged as the top bowler of his team. He delivered nine overs, gave away a mere 35 runs and bowled a maiden over, giving him an economy rate of 3.88. He also managed to claim three wickets during the match. Taking this performance into account, he can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler in the next game, too.