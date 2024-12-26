Facts: In just 43 games in the format, Shivam Chaudhary has managed to amass 1767 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 84.54

In his List A career, Yuvraj Singh has taken 22 wickets at an average of 23.09 with two four-wicket hauls to his name

Services’ strike bowler Varun Choudhary has 44 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 5.38

Railways vs Services Chance of Winning

Led by Upendra Yadav, Railways have a very strong squad at their disposal, with the likes of Suraj Ahuja, Sahab Yuvraj, and Shivam Chaudhary delivering the goods for them in an uncanny manner. All aforementioned names have contributed significantly to Railways' cause in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will aim to continue the same momentum in the next clash as well.

On the other hand, Services, which have improved drastically over the years, can’t claim to have the same level of sophistication. Sure, Rajat Paliwal and skipper Mohit Ahlawat are good enough to put any side under pressure, but a collective effort is needed to topple a side like Railways, which seems to be missing now. Can they upset the apple cart and take one past Railways?

RAIL’s chance of winning is 69%

SER’s chance of winning is 31%

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Railways vs Services Betting Tips

Put your money on Shivam Chaudhary. One of the finest batters in domestic cricket, Chaudhary has an impeccable understanding of how to navigate through challenging conditions in List A cricket. While you should most definitely bet big on wicket-keeper Upendra Yadav, leaving out either Rajat Paliwal or Amit Shukla would be a crime. Similarly, Suraj Ahuja has already demonstrated a strong ability to be the enforcer for his side. So keep some money away for him.

Railways vs Services Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted 16 List A matches, with the batting first and batting second sides winning eight games each. Captains have decided to bowl first on 13 occasions, but what is significant is the fact that the average first innings score at the venue is 268/8. The average first-innings-winning score here is 316/8.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is going to be extremely pleasant for a day match, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 31°C. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. But the low humidity level now will ensure a good day of cricket.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Nishant Kushwaha Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Sahab Yuvraj Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won one and lost one in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and currently sit in fourth place on the points table.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Pal Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Team Form

Services were in very good form last time around, having won five out of the seven league matches, but they ended up in third place on the points table. This year, they have started on a mixed note, winning one and losing one, respectively.

Railways vs Services Head-To-Head

Railways and Services have played each other three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter winning two games. The last time both sides met in List A cricket was in 2022 when Railways won by 103 runs at the JSCA Oval Ground.

Railways vs Services Betting Odds

Railways opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

Let’s look at some data, shall we? In the last three years, Railways have forged opening partnerships worth 45 runs on average in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. That paints a picture, doesn’t it? Plus, Shivam Chaudhary is averaging 52 in the same time period, adding a sense of normalcy to how Railways have operated in the List A format. Considering all these factors, this seems like a very simple bet to take. Then what are you waiting for?

Railways vs Sevices India Wankhede Stadium, null Railways Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.70 Bet Now!

Railways vs Services Best Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ highest run-scorer (Batery)

Shivam Chaudhary has taken the List A format by storm in the last few years, scoring consistently across venues. In just 43 games in the format, Chaudhary has managed to amass 1767 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 84.54. The former Uttar Pradesh batter has four centuries and 12 half-centuries in his career, making him one of the most promising batters in India today. Betting on him provides a lot of confidence to our overall portfolio.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Batery)

There’s a lot riding on Rajat Paliwal. Services need him to score runs in bulk for them to hold a chance against Railways. And there’s a reason behind it too. Paliwal has scored 2891 runs in List A cricket at an average of 46.62 and a strike rate of 82.34. With three centuries and 25 half-centuries, Paliwal has earned the distinction of being a solid batter in all phases. So back him to score runs and you won’t go wrong.

Railways vs Services Best Bowlers

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)

Railways have a workhorse in the form of Yuvraj Singh, whose consistency defines how good a player he has been over the years. The fact that the medium pacer from Bareilly can bowl insanely long overs makes him a solid prospect. In his List A career, Yuvraj Singh has taken 22 wickets at an average of 23.09 with two four-wicket hauls to his name. In the last two games, he has already taken six wickets which adds to the base. Then what are you worried about?

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Services’ strike bowler Varun Choudhary has 44 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 5.38. Even though he has failed to take wickets in the last two games, he is easily the most impactful player for them in the last couple of years, and it is only a matter of time he delivers the goods for them.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Railways Railways to Win - 1.45 (Batery)

Services to Win - 2.75 (Batery) Even though we can’t call the upcoming clash is going to be a one-sided encounter, this much can be said with certainty that Railways will have an upper hand in the clash. With a strong batting line-up to go with a bowling department that delivers on the promise, you can be certain that there’s no going back for the Upendra Yadav-led side. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







