Railways vs Sikkim Match Prediction RAI 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways will take on Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group A match at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on Wednesday, November 29. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Railways vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Railways are the fifth ranked team in Group A. They have won one of their three matches so far. Sikkim, on the other hand are reeling at the bottom of the eight-team Group A table. They have lost each of their three matches so far.

Railways are sure shot favourites to beat a lacklustre Sikkim side which has crossed the 100-run mark in just one of their three games. They were bundled out for 131 in their last game against Puducherry.

Railways lost their last match but would have gained a lot of confidence after losing by just 26 runs against Mumbai while chasing 26. Opener Vivek Singh scored 95 and Upendra Yadav smashed 102 off just 70 balls. Sikkim are set to face a very tough time against Railways who also have a quality spinner in Karn Sharma.

Railways chance of winning - 99%

Sikkim chance of winning - 1%

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Railways vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Opener Vivek Singh scored 95 off 91 balls against Mumbai. His quality knock consisted of 13 fours and a six. The 30-year-old southpaw is expected to score big against Sikkim as well. He is averaging 49.22 in his last nine matches.

Pranesh Chettri scored 31 off 106 balls as his side collapsed for 131 in 47.1 overs in their last match against Puducherry. The gutsy innings would give him the confidence to pile up runs against Railways as well.

Railways vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Saurashtra elected to field first in the last match at the venue but lost to Tripura by 148 runs. Mumbai elected to field first and won against Kerala in the second-last match at the venue. The trend of winning the toss and electing field first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent only. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 13 km/h at the ground.

Railways Player List

Ashutosh Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma

Railways Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Wicket-keeper batter Pratham Singh Batter M Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav (C & WK) Batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma Bower Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey All-rounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Akshat Pandey All-rounder

Railways Recent Form

Railways lost their last match against Mumbai by 26 runs. They have lost two of their three matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The last five matches have seen him lose four times.

Sikkim Player List

Ashish Thapa, James Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri (Wk), Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Sankar Prasad

Sikkim Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Pankaj Rawat Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (CAP) Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim have lost each of their three matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They have also lost each of their last five List A games.

Railways vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A game against each other.

Railways vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Railways opening partnership to be over 19.5

Railways opening pair of Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh partnered for 16 runs in their last match. In the second-last match they forged a 11-run partnership. The first match saw them partner for 19 runs. Each of the two batters have scored a fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 but haven't clicked together. The match against Sikkim could be the one they fire together and partner for at least 20 runs together.

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Railways vs Sikkim Top Batters

Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways

Railways captain Upendra Yadav was at the top of his game in his last match against Mumbai. He scored 102 runs off just 70 balls. His innings consisted of 12 fours and four sixes. The 27-year-old has played a total of 37 List A matches and scored 1141 runs at an average of 40.75. He has hit two hundreds and six fifties in the format.

Nilesh Lamichaney to be the top batter for Sikkim

Sikkim captain Nilesh Lamichaney scored 10 off 30 balls in his last outing. The 32-year-old right-hand batter scored 29 and 12 in his first two matches. He has featured in a total of 38 List A matches and scored 563 runs at an average of 15.63 and a strike rate of 48.53. Lamichaney has hit a hundred and a fifty in his List A career.

Railways vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be the top batter for Railways

Experienced leg-spinner Karn Sharma can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Railways. He managed to pick just one wicket against Mumbai. However, the 36-year-old kicked off his campaign with a three-wicket haul against Puducherry. Overall, he has featured in 113 List A matches to pick 141 wickets at an average of 30.58 and an economy rate of 4.75.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

The Sikkim pacer has picked a total of six wickets from his first three outings. He picked a wicket in his last match against Puducherry. He picked three wickets in his second-last match against Tripura. Overall, he has played in 34 List A matches and picked 49 wickets at an average of 24.10 and an economy rate of 5.16.