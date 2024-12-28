Facts: In just 44 games in the format, Shivam Chaudhary has scored 1774 runs at an average of 45.48 and a strike rate of 84.54

The medium pacer from Bareilly, Yuvraj Singh, has already claimed 24 wickets at an average of 22.41 with two four-wicket hauls to his name

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 30 wickets in List A cricket

Railways vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Railways have a strong squad at their disposal, at least on the basis of the potential, for they know winning games requires a team effort. In that regard, they have always been focusing on the aspects that they can control - invariably resulting in winning small moments. The likes of Ashutosh Sharma, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, and Yuvraj Singh have been consistently delivering for Railways, which adds a very strong cushion for them going forward.

Meanwhile, the less we talk about Sikkim, the better. They have failed to find their groove in the ongoing tournament and have been consistently obliterated by the opposition. The failure to grow a single player who could challenge the hegemony of senior teams is the reason why Sikkim is not taken seriously by even mid-table teams. It’s high time they started their own development process.

RAIL’s chance of winning is 99%

SIK’s chance of winning is 1%

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Railways vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Ashutosh Sharma has a strong affinity for scoring quick runs, and with him being promoted to open the batting, you can expect the spree to continue against Sikkim as well. Upendra Yadav will do well with the bat, as he has throughout the season. Among the bowlers, it can be safely said that Akash Pandey will have a good outing decimating the Sikkim line-up.

Railways vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy has hosted 22 List A matches since the onset of January, with the batting first team winning nine matches compared to 12 wins by the chasing side. Runs have been hard to come by, as the average first-innings score at the venue is 221/9 compared to the average first-innings winning score of 276/7.

Weather Report

There are no chances of rain during the match between Railways and Sikkim in Bandra. This is the time of the year when it becomes really easy to play cricket, with moisture having its little say. Will that assist batting a little bit more? Maybe, yes.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Nishant Kushwaha Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Sahab Yuvraj Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Team Form

With two wins on the bounce, Railways will be aiming to make things interesting by beating Sikkim tomorrow. A win will really open up the group which has now become a traffic jam at the top. Are we in for a surprise? Don’t look like.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim lost the first three games of the ongoing season so far. With the group moving swiftly in the direction of having three teams congesting at the top, you can expect things to be that way going forward.

Railways vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Sikkim and Raiways have played each other only once in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter winning the game by eight wickets in Alur.

Railways vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Railways opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

In the last three years, Railways’ openers have averaged 45 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Shivam Chaudhary is averaging 52 in the same time period, now that Ashutosh Sharma to the opening slot, things have become more pronouced. Looking at these factors, it seems plausible that betting on Railways to score more than 35 runs seems like a very logical proposition.

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Railways vs Sikkim Best Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ highest run-scorer (Batery)

Shivam Chaudhary has amassed a lot of runs in the last few years which could be understood from the fact that in just 44 games in the format, Chaudhary has scored 1774 runs at an average of 45.48 and a strike rate of 84.54. The Railways batter has four centuries and 12 half-centuries in his career, because of which we can put a decent chunk of money on him and be extremely happy.

Nilesh Lamichaney to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nilesh Lamichaney scored 44 in the Himachal Pradesh game and that was an indictment of where he stands. In his List A career, the Sikkim batter has amassed 661 runs to go with 1207 runs in first-class cricket. Over the last couple of years, he has shown promise that if you trust him, he actually prove to be a decent batter from the Sikkim side. Can he show that aspect of his game against Railways?

Railways vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)

The medium pacer from Bareilly, Yuvraj Singh, has already claimed 24 wickets at an average of 22.41 with two four-wicket hauls to his name. In the last three games, he has already taken eight wickets to his name to prove that he is well worth the trust we put on him. Go ahead and place a significant bet on him.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Palzor Tamang is Sikkim’s all-time highest wicket-taker in List A cricket, having picked 30 wickets in List A cricket. Tamang was the best bowler for Sikkim in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the current season, has already taken four wickets in three games.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Railways Railways to Win - 1.02 (Batery)

Sikkim to Win - 16.00 (Batery) It’s going to be a one-sided encounter in the form of Railways. They are too good to bow down in front of a team like Sikkim. With all-round dominance protecting them from all ends, you can safely bet on Railways to win the upcoming clash against Sikkim. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







