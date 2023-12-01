Railways vs Tripura Match Prediction RAI 79 % Chance of Winning TRI 21 % Place a bet Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Railways and Tripura will meet for the first time since the 2019 season in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 1, 2023. The match will be held at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Railways vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Railways has had a decent season so far, having won two out of four matches in the tournament. This includes their previous match against Sikkim, wherein they won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Sikkim to set the target. This strategy turned out to be a masterstroke as they were able to restrict Sikkim to a mere 103 runs and chased down the target in just 21.4 overs, winning by eight wickets with 170 balls remaining. They also won against Odisha earlier this season but were defeated by Mumbai and Puducherry.

Tripura has had a comparable season as they have also emerged victorious in two out of four matches so far. However, they had a disappointing outing against Kerala in their most recent encounter. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy, and they decided to field first. But this turned out to be a mistake as Kerala, despite putting up a meagre total of 231 runs, was able to defend it with their powerful bowling attack and bowled out Tripura in just 27.5 overs for 112 runs, winning by 119 runs in the end.

Railways chance of winning - 79%

Tripura chance of winning - 21%

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Railways vs Tripura Betting Tips

Shivam Chaudhary, Railways’ opening batsman, is their leading run-getter so far with 136 runs in four innings. He is currently their most valuable batsman, especially considering he has hit two half-centuries. Upendra Yadav, their skipper, trails closely behind with 106 runs in four innings. On their bowling front, Yuvraj Singh is their leading wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings. Akash Pandey is a close second with five wickets in three innings.

Ganesh Satish is leading the run charts of Tripura with 151 runs in four innings. Bikramkumar Das, their opening batter, is not far behind considering he has amassed 148 runs in four innings, which includes two half-centuries. Rajat Dey has also displayed decent form, having scored 126 runs in four innings. Joydeb Deb leads their bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings.

Railways vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The match will be held at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur. The last match held at the venue was between Mumbai and Puducherry, wherein the former won the toss and elected to field first. This turned out to be a great decision as they were able to restrict Puducherry to a mere 67 runs and bowled them out in 24.4 overs. They went on to chase down the score in just 12.3 overs and won the match by a seven-wicket margin. Considering this outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather at Alur appears to be partly cloudy on the day of the match with a minimal 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c), Karn Sharma, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Himanshu Sangwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Akshat Pandey Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Himanshu Sangwa Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways seem to be in decent form until now and have displayed some impressive performances.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Pallab Das, Joydeb Deb, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Riman Saha, Tushar Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Samrat Singha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Pallab Das All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Joydeb Deb Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has experienced exactly the same outcome as Railways so far but they seem to be slightly disadvantaged after their recent defeat at the hands of Kerala.

Railways vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Railways and Tripura met once in the 2019 season, wherein the former emerged victorious by one wicket with six balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Railways - 1

Tripura - 0

Railways vs Tripura Betting Odds

Shivam Chaudhary to score a half-century against Tripura

In the previous game against Sikkim, Shivam Chaudhary delivered an outstanding performance, anchoring the team's innings with finesse. He notched up a half-century, emerging as the highest run-scorer in the entire match, with no other player coming close to his impressive tally. Despite his role as an opening batsman, he retained his wicket until the end, showcasing exceptional teamwork. The likelihood of him replicating his performance and adding another half-century to the team's score seems quite promising.

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Railways vs Tripura Best Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ Best Batter

Shivam Chaudhary, Railways’ opening batsman, is leading the team’s run charts at the moment with 136 runs in four innings. In their previous match against Sikkim, he emerged as the top batsman of the entire match, having scored 58 runs from 66 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 87.87. He could be riding this wave of momentum in the upcoming match as well, and can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Ganesh Satish to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Ganesh Satish is Tripura’s leading batsman at present with 151 runs in four innings. He was especially impressive in their match against Saurashtra, having scored 71 runs from 74 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 95.94. Although he experienced a setback in their previous match against Kerala, wherein he was only able to score 17 runs in 31 deliveries, he can still be anticipated to bring his A-game to the upcoming match and be their top batsman.

Railways vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Akash Pandey is their second highest wicket-taker for Railways with five wickets in three innings. He was particularly remarkable in their previous outing against Sikkim, wherein he conceded a mere 30 runs in ten overs and delivered two maiden overs which translated to an economy rate of 3.00. He bagged three wickets during the spell and has the potential to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Bikramjit Debnath to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Bikramjit Debnath was exceptional in their last match versus Kerala - in ten overs, he gave away just 41 runs and bowled two maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.10. He claimed three wickets during his spell, increasing his tally of wickets to five in four innings. He appears to be in strong form at the moment and can be expected to remain their top bowler in the next game.