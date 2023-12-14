Rajasthan vs Karnataka Match Prediction RAJ 29 % Chance of Winning KAR 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Karnataka will be taking on each other in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot, on December 13, 2023 (Wednesday), at 1:30 PM IST. While Rajasthan are yet to lose a game in the ongoing tournament, Karnataka, as usual, have dominated the proceedings to emerge as a strong contender to win the whole thing.

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Rajasthan are having a season they will never forget. Just like the domineering Ranji Trophy campiagn of 2011-12, they have taken a strong step in the direction of dominating white-ball cricket with a squad that has a wonderful blend of youth and experience. Such has been their dominance that Rajasthan are well-poised to make everything that comes their way in the semi-final.

However, Karnataka as a side can never be underestimated. The second-best side in the country after Mumbai, Karnataka have maintained a proud record - something they will bolster about for long. So with a lot of things working in their favour - it is only natural that they push the botton in the right direction.

RAJ’s chance of winning is 29%

KAR’s chance of winning is 71%

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Rajasthan vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal likes List A cricket more than Tiger franchise loves Salman Khan. There has been absoulote dominance on show over the years and you can be sure that he is going to have his impact once again. Further, Manish Pandey has slowly regained form and he can be devastating as well. Don’t discount Deepak Hooda either, for the fact that the Rajasthan skipper has made all the right noises with his batting and leadership. So be sure we have many winning bets at hand.

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C in Rajkot has hosted only one List A game previously in which Rajasthan beat Kerala by a massive margin of 200 runs. That is the only game here, so making any conclusive evidence would be difficult. But the way the wicket behaved on Monday, it is prudent to assume that the batting first team will have a huge say in the game.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction for any thunderstorms or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Rajasthan Player List

Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Sahil Dhiwan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Rahul Chahar, Arafat Khan, Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Mohan Chouhan Batter Sahil Dhiwan Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Karan Lamba Wicket-keeper Kunal Singh Rathore All-rounder Rahul Chahar Bowler Arafat Khan All-rounder Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajadsthan won all six encounters in the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 before beating Kerala in the quarter-final to secure the semi-final spot. With such a perfect record to boost, Rajasthan will be aiming to carry that momentum forward to focus on the semi-final.

Karnataka Player List

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sharath BR (wk), Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Abhinav Manohar, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Wicket-keeper Sharath BR Batter Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka secured six wins from seven matches in the league stages of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 before getting the better of Vidarbha by a margin of seven wickets to ensure that a semi-final berth was booked comfortably.

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Head-To-Head

Rajasthan and Karnataka have played each other seven times in List A cricket, with the latter securing five wins and Rajasthan managing just two wins. Man-to-man, Karnataka know that they have a better squad and a strong pedigree to get the better of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Betting Odds

How could you not put all your money on Devdutt Padikkal? He has such a perfect record in the format and that is a huge boost for our strong core. V Koushik has such a good tournament that leaving out seems like a crime. Be sure he will help us earn a substaintial amount of money.

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, null Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.54 Bet Now! Karnataka Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.366 Bet Now!

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Best Batters

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Deepak Hooda is on a spree of his own. His run-scoring appetite has taken a classic upward swing and that is engulfing the side further. The skipper has already amassed 300 runs from seven matches at an average of 60 with a strike rate of close to 100. With one century and two half-centuries, Hooda has proven that nothing is beyond his reach.

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Devdutt Padikkal has already amassed 465 runs in the ongoing tournament at an average of 155. He has always been at home in List A cricket and that is on show this Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which he has two centuries and three half-centuries, is just a validation of that. That he has maintained a strike rate of 120.46 further adds to the cause. As a matter of fact, Padikkal has an average of 81.52 in List A cricket. So how can you not bet on him?

Rajasthan vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Rahul Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahul Chahar has taken 16 wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy already, at a stunning average of 11.43. He is an exceptional leg-spinner with a strong ability to play with the minds of the batters. His economy rate of 5.10 is not bad, but slightly on the higher side, accounting for the run-scoring pattern in VHT, but that also tells you that he is always trying to take wickets.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Vasuki Koushik is having a ball this season, quite literally. The Karnataka pacer, who has 62 wickets in 50-over cricket, has 16 wickets to his name in just seven matches and that put him at the fifth spot on the highest-wicket-takers list this season. A bowling average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 3.28 put things into perspective.