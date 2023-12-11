Rajasthan vs Kerala Match Prediction RAJ 55 % Chance of Winning KER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Kerala will be playing against each other in a bid to secure a place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final. The contest will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot, on December 11, 2023 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Kerala won five of their seven encounters in the Vijay Hazare Trophy league stage, Rajasthan were a little dominating, winning all six games with absolute precision.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Rajasthan’s performance in the league stage was something to cherish about. They never dropped the ball. By winning all six games, they showed signs of the times of 2011-12 when they were virtually unbeatable. Now that they are back with the same force again with talents aplenty, one could wish that Rajasthan continue on the same path of dominance.

On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led Kerala have had hiccups, but they managed to tether through that to ensure that they led the group table. Kerala have the likes of Samson, Basil Thampi, and Vishnu Vinod in their camp - knowing they have enough firepower to dominate the proceedings against Rajasthan.

RAJ’s chance of winning is 55%

KER’s chance of winning is 45%

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Rajasthan vs Kerala Betting Tips

Be sure that Rahul Chahar will have a field day against Kerala, for he knows how to get ahead in the game with his spin bowling impact. Deepak Chahar is back in the squad after a brief stint with the Indian team and he will have his tails up as well. How can I discount Sanju Samson, for he knows how to score quicker and consistently in List A cricket. Trust in his impact.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

This is going to be the first List A encounter at the Surashtra Cricket Association Ground C in Rajkot. Hence the behavior of the wicket is not known. But if it has any resemblance to the main stadium in the city, we are in for a run-fest.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat for Monday. According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction fora any thunderstorm or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Rajasthan Player List

Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Sahil Dhiwan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Rahul Chahar, Arafat Khan, Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Mohan Chouhan Batter Sahil Dhiwan Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Karan Lamba Wicket-keeper Kunal Singh Rathore All-rounder Rahul Chahar Bowler Arafat Khan All-rounder Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajadsthan have won all six encounters in the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 and that is a such a perfect record. Rajasthan will be aiming to carry that momentum forward to focus on the semi-final spot.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Salman Nizar, Maruthungal Ajinas

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Vishnu Vinod Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Akhil Scaria All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala secured five wins from seven games in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and thus topped the table. Then by beating Maharashtra in the preliminary quarter-final, they secured a position in the quarter-finals of the event, thus ensuring that momentum is on their side too.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Head-To-Head

Rajasthan and Kerala have played each other five times in List A cricket, with the former securing three wins and Kerala managing a couple of wins. That means with a strong record to bank upon, unbeaten Rajasthan will be aiming to focus on securing a very good base.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Betting Odds

I am sure Sanju Samson, the beating heart of Kerala, will be doing well for his side, and he is poised to have full support from Rohan Kunnummal and Mohammed Azharuddeen. Even from a Rajasthan standpoint, Deepak Hooda is all set to do well. Since moving to Rajasthan, Hooda has been on a spree of his own.

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Rajasthan vs Kerala Best Batters

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Deepak Hooda is on a spree of his own. His run-scoring appetite has taken a classic upward swing and that is engulfing the side further. The skipper has already amassed 287 runs from six matches at an average of 71.75 with a strike rate of 98.62. With one century and two halfcenturies, Hooda has proven that nothing is beyond his reach. So trust him to deliver once again for the desert state.

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sanju Samson has already amassed 293 runs at an average of 48.83 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with a century and a half-century to his name. The fact that Samson, with an ODI average of over 50, is there to steer the side through, Kerala can breathe a sigh of relief. Hence, I am banking on Samson to come good once again in Rajkot and help us win the bet easily.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Rahul Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahul Chahar has taken 16 wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy already, at a stunning average of 11.43. He is an exceptional leg-spinner with a strong ability to play with the minds of the batters. His economy rate of 5.10 is not bad, but slightly on the higher side, accounting for the run-scoring pattern in VHT, but that also tells you that he is always trying to take wickets.

Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akhil Scaria has been a very good performer with the ball for Kerala and so far in the league, he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 17.07. Despite being a completely unassuming bowler, Scaria has a tendency to take the bull by its horns and ensure how to stay ahead of the curve. In 16 List A games overall, Scaria has a total of 28 wickets to his name and he should be dominating the proceedings once again.