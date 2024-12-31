Rajasthan vs Services Match Prediction

RAJ

83%

Chance of Winning

SER

17%

Parimatch

1.10
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Melbet

1.14
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

India

Dr DY Patil University Ground

Rajasthan and Services will take on each other in the Group B clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Dr DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai, on December 31, 2024 (Tuesday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Rajasthan have won three out of four games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Services have just one win from four games.

Facts:

  • Aniket Choudhary is the grand old man of Rajasthan cricket, having taken 68 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.38 to go with 291 first-class wickets
  • Rajat Paliwal has 2915 runs at an average of 45.54 and a strike rate of 81.79 in his List A career
  • Overall, Mahipal Lormor has scored 2187 runs at an average of 42.05 at a strike rate of 85.06 with three centuries and 17 half-centuries

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Rajasthan vs Services Chance of Winning

Led by Mahipal Lormor, Rajasthan have a pretty strong squad at their disposal, with many India internationals ensuring they stay ahead of the curve. Not for nothing, they made it to the finals of the 2023-24 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy without breaking a sweat. With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Lormor himself contributing to the cause, we can be sure that things will be pretty easy for them going forward.

Meanwhile, Services haven’t been at their prolific best. Contributions from their major players are missing, with the lilies of Rajat Paliwal and Poonam Poonia not adding much value. For them to have a crack against a team like Rajasthan, a lot had to give in - and hence, it is important for us to keep in mind.

Rajasthan’s chance of winning is 83%

Services’ chance of winning is 17%

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Rajasthan vs Services Betting Tips

You can’t skip from betting on Deepak Hooda. He is one player who will give you major points with the bat and ball. Similarly, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar know how to take wickets, so betting on the Chahar duo is a simple and straightforward option. There is another good option if you want to bet on Mahipal Lormor whose batting success is consistently managed to give the side an upside.

Rajasthan vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The DY Patil University Grounds in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of four List A games with the batting first team winning three games as compared to one win by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 274/9 with the average first innings winning score being 325/9 .

Weather Report

Rain is not going to be a visitor during the clash between Rajasthan and Services in Navi Mumbai. Sure, moisture will play a part, but more than that, there’d be no chances of precipitation.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali

Batter

Sumit Godara

Batter

Manav Suthar

All-rounder

Mahipal Lomror

Batter

Deepak Hooda

Batter

Kartik Sharma

Wicket-keeper

Shubham Garhwal

All-rounder

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Bowler

Deepak Chahar

Bowler

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

Aniket Choudhary

Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

After losing the first game to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan have won two games on the bounce to reclaim their position. The finalists from the 2023-24 edition have been one of the most consistent sides in Indian domestic cricket and will be aiming to deliver the goods for the side once again.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht

Batter

Ravi Chauhan

Batter

Mohit Ahlawat

Wicket-keeper

Rajat Paliwal

Batter

Vikas Hathwala

Batter

Arjun Sharma

All-rounder

Vineet Dhankhar

All-rounder

Amit Shukla

Bowler

Poonam Poonia

Bowler

Varun Choudhary

Bowler

Pal Raj Bahadur

Bowler

Services Team Form

Services have won one out of three games in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be aiming to add the second win to their kitty.

Rajasthan vs Services Head-To-Head

Rajasthan and Services have played four games against each other, with both teams winning two games each. The last side both sides met each other was in 2021, in which Services won by 16 runs.

Rajasthan vs Services Betting Odds

Rajasthan powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Ram Chouhan and Abhijeet Tomar have been brilliant for Rajasthan in the ongoing tournament and coupled that with the presence of Mahipal Lormor at No.3, they probably have one of the most consistent teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the ongoing tournament, they have a powerplay average of 51.20 - making things pretty interesting. From that regard, it would be wise to bet on Rajasthan to score more than 45.5 runs in the first 10 overs of the innings.

Rajasthan vs Services

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Dr DY Patil University Ground, null

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Rajasthan

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Services

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Rajasthan vs Services Best Batters

Mahipal Lormor to be Rajasthan’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lormor has been in very good form lately, having scored 38, 36 and 134* in the last three List A games. Overall, he has scored 2187 runs at an average of 42.05 at a strike rate of 85.06 with three centuries and 17 half-centuries. He brings to the table a wealth of IPL experience and his ability to play long innings, which Rajasthan would be banking upon.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rajat Paliwal has 2915 runs at an average of 45.54 and a strike rate of 81.79 in his List A career, making himself indispensable to the plans. With three centuries and 25 half-centuries in the format, Paliwal knows how to make things interesting - and hence, we are banking on him to deliver a masterclass.

Rajasthan vs Services Best Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)

Aniket Choudhary is the grand old man of Rajasthan cricket, having taken 68 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.38 to go with 291 first-class wickets. In the last three games, Choudhary picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.67 - which tells you form is definitely in his side.

Amit Shukla to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Amit Shukla has made his List A debut in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy but has already been the most impactful performer, having taken five wickets at an average of 22.40 and at an economy rate of 3.86. He seems to be in the rhythm and that should give us good leverage to begin.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rajasthan

This is going to be an easy game for Rajasthan to win. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, and in the current form, they seem poised to take control of the narrative in the next match. What Rajasthan will be happy about is the fact that they have all bases covered to be the major entangler - hence, you shouldn’t have any major concerns betting big on them.
  • Rajasthan to Win - 1.17 (Batery)
  • Services to Win - 5.10 (Batery)
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