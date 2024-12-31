Rajasthan vs Services Match Prediction
RAJ
83%
Chance of Winning
SER
17%
India
Dr DY Patil University Ground
Facts:
- Aniket Choudhary is the grand old man of Rajasthan cricket, having taken 68 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.38 to go with 291 first-class wickets
- Rajat Paliwal has 2915 runs at an average of 45.54 and a strike rate of 81.79 in his List A career
- Overall, Mahipal Lormor has scored 2187 runs at an average of 42.05 at a strike rate of 85.06 with three centuries and 17 half-centuries
Rajasthan vs Services Chance of Winning
Led by Mahipal Lormor, Rajasthan have a pretty strong squad at their disposal, with many India internationals ensuring they stay ahead of the curve. Not for nothing, they made it to the finals of the 2023-24 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy without breaking a sweat. With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Lormor himself contributing to the cause, we can be sure that things will be pretty easy for them going forward.
Meanwhile, Services haven’t been at their prolific best. Contributions from their major players are missing, with the lilies of Rajat Paliwal and Poonam Poonia not adding much value. For them to have a crack against a team like Rajasthan, a lot had to give in - and hence, it is important for us to keep in mind.
Rajasthan’s chance of winning is 83%
Services’ chance of winning is 17%
Rajasthan vs Services Betting Tips
You can’t skip from betting on Deepak Hooda. He is one player who will give you major points with the bat and ball. Similarly, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar know how to take wickets, so betting on the Chahar duo is a simple and straightforward option. There is another good option if you want to bet on Mahipal Lormor whose batting success is consistently managed to give the side an upside.
Rajasthan vs Services Match Toss Prediction
The DY Patil University Grounds in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of four List A games with the batting first team winning three games as compared to one win by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 274/9 with the average first innings winning score being 325/9 .
Weather Report
Rain is not going to be a visitor during the clash between Rajasthan and Services in Navi Mumbai. Sure, moisture will play a part, but more than that, there’d be no chances of precipitation.
Rajasthan Player List
Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zubair Ali
|
Batter
|
Sumit Godara
|
Batter
|
Manav Suthar
|
All-rounder
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Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Batter
|
Kartik Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Garhwal
|
All-rounder
|
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
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Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Aniket Choudhary
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Team Form
After losing the first game to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan have won two games on the bounce to reclaim their position. The finalists from the 2023-24 edition have been one of the most consistent sides in Indian domestic cricket and will be aiming to deliver the goods for the side once again.
Services Player List
Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suraj Vashisht
|
Batter
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Mohit Ahlawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batter
|
Vikas Hathwala
|
Batter
|
Arjun Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Vineet Dhankhar
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Poonia
|
Bowler
|
Varun Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Pal Raj Bahadur
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
Services have won one out of three games in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be aiming to add the second win to their kitty.
Rajasthan vs Services Head-To-Head
Rajasthan and Services have played four games against each other, with both teams winning two games each. The last side both sides met each other was in 2021, in which Services won by 16 runs.
Rajasthan vs Services Betting Odds
Rajasthan powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)
Ram Chouhan and Abhijeet Tomar have been brilliant for Rajasthan in the ongoing tournament and coupled that with the presence of Mahipal Lormor at No.3, they probably have one of the most consistent teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the ongoing tournament, they have a powerplay average of 51.20 - making things pretty interesting. From that regard, it would be wise to bet on Rajasthan to score more than 45.5 runs in the first 10 overs of the innings.
Rajasthan vs Services
India
Dr DY Patil University Ground, null
Rajasthan vs Services Best Batters
Mahipal Lormor to be Rajasthan’s highest run-scorer (Batery)
Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lormor has been in very good form lately, having scored 38, 36 and 134* in the last three List A games. Overall, he has scored 2187 runs at an average of 42.05 at a strike rate of 85.06 with three centuries and 17 half-centuries. He brings to the table a wealth of IPL experience and his ability to play long innings, which Rajasthan would be banking upon.
Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)
Rajat Paliwal has 2915 runs at an average of 45.54 and a strike rate of 81.79 in his List A career, making himself indispensable to the plans. With three centuries and 25 half-centuries in the format, Paliwal knows how to make things interesting - and hence, we are banking on him to deliver a masterclass.
Rajasthan vs Services Best Bowlers
Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)
Aniket Choudhary is the grand old man of Rajasthan cricket, having taken 68 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.38 to go with 291 first-class wickets. In the last three games, Choudhary picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.67 - which tells you form is definitely in his side.
Amit Shukla to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)
Amit Shukla has made his List A debut in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy but has already been the most impactful performer, having taken five wickets at an average of 22.40 and at an economy rate of 3.86. He seems to be in the rhythm and that should give us good leverage to begin.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan
- Rajasthan to Win - 1.17 (Batery)
- Services to Win - 5.10 (Batery)
Batery