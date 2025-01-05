Facts: Mahipal Lormor is in some form at the moment, having scored 346 runs at an average of 86.50 in just six matches

Rajasthan’s veteran pacer Aniket Choudhary has managed to bring his old style to the fore, scalping 12 wickets at an average of 22.91 and an economy rate of 5.55

Md Saptulla has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the format for Sikkim, having averaged 22.57 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rajasthan vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Rajasthan made it to the finals of the 2023-24 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but failed to win the tournament. But the way they have been playing in the ongoing edition, it seems like only a miracle can stop them. With high agency players taking care of the various aspects of their team, progress seems like the only path forward.

On the other hand, Sikkim registered their first-ever win of the 2024-25 VHT by beating Meghalaya, but that is it. They have no inspiring performances to take note of and even they celebrated the last win, normalcy would resume very soon in the upcoming clash.

Rajasthan’s chance of winning is 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning is 1%

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Rajasthan vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Kartik Sharma is in incredible form at the moment, having delivered consistently for Rajasthan, including the last game against Railways. The bet on Mahipal Lormor and Shubham Garhwal wouldn’t go far fetched. Khaleel Ahmed is back on track with his performances and we can bet on him to do the donkey’s work for his side to go gaga eventually.

Rajasthan vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of 13 List A matches, with the chasing sides winning eight games as compared to five games by the batting first teams. In 12 out of 13 games, the toss-winning captains have decided to bowl first, which shows a strong indication of teams choosing to do what they did. The average first innings score at the venue is 249/8 whereas the average first innings winning score is 315/8.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play a spoilsport in the match between Rajasthan and Sikkim, with the result seeming like a foregone conclusion. Rajasthan would want to take advantage of the retained moisture, which is typical in Mumbai in January, to deliver a masterclass for the side.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali Batter Sumit Godara Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan have won five out of six games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy to find themselves at the second position on the points table. The kind of performance they have shown so far in the tournament is praise worthy, and hence, you can bet they will be doing the same thing over again to leave an imprint.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim has lost the first five games of the current season, before making a comeback and secure their first-ever win of the season against Meghalaya.

Rajasthan vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Rajasthan and Sikkim have played each other only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning the clash comfortably. In the encounter in 2022, Rajasthan won by seven wickets with 194 balls remaining.

Rajasthan vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Rajasthan powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

Rajasthan are one of the most consistent sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the opening duo of Zubair Ali and Sumit Godara averaging 46 for the opening wicket. As a team, Rajasthan have averaged 57.30, which means they can go forward with a positive mindset to complete the formalities in the powerplay.

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Rajasthan vs Sikkim Best Batters

Mahipal Lormor to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Batery)

Mahipal Lormor is in some form at the moment, having scored 346 runs at an average of 86.50 in just six matches. As a matter of fact, the Rajasthan skipper has scored a total of 2320 runs at an average of 44.13 with a strike rate of 84.81, with four centuries and 17 half-centuries to go with it. That tells you how good he has been with the bat. There shouldn’t be any shade of doubt in that regard.

Ankur Malikr to be Sikkim’s best batter (Batery)

If Sikkim can claim to have one player, who is doing everything in his ability to deliver for the side, it has to be Ankur Malik. The all-rounder has amassed a total of 178 runs at an average of 59.33 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at a strike rate of 76.72. He is the biggest hope for the Sikkim side to salvage some pride in the VHT.

Rajasthan vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)

Rajasthan’s veteran pacer Aniket Choudhary has managed to bring his old style to the fore, scalping 12 wickets at an average of 22.91 and an economy rate of 5.55. One of Rajasthan’s all-time greats when it comes to red-ball format, Choudhary has taken 69 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.66. That is encouraging, no?

Md Saptulla to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Batery)

Md Saptulla has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the format for Sikkim, having averaged 22.57 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his career, Saptullah has taken 15 wickets at an average of 43.26, but what is encouraging is the fact that he seems to be peaking at the right time.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rajasthan Rajasthan to Win - 1.00 (Parimatch)

Sikkim to Win - 13.00 (Parimatch) This is simple. There’s no way on earth Sikkim are going to compete with Rajasthan in any manner whatsoever. The gulf in bioth sides are so huge that even in dreams there’s no challenge. On one hand, there’s Rajasthan, one of the undisputed side in the 50-over format and the runners’ up of the last year’s edition, while on the other end, is Sikkim, a side that could easily be the worst-performing side in the entire country. The chasm tells you everything. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







