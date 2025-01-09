Facts: Rajasthan are winless against Tamil Nadu in List A cricket with their first loss coming back in 2004 and the most recent in 2019.

5 bowlers were tied on 19 wickets as the highest wicket takers from last season. 3 of them played for Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan - R Sai Kishore (TN), Varun Chakravarthy (TN), and Aniket Chaudhary (Raj).

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Rajasthan’s tournament started with a loss against eventual Group B table-toppers Maharashtra. They, however, dusted themselves off right away and went on a 5-match winning run. With second spot guaranteed and no chance of usurping Maharashtra at the top, the 2-time Vijay Hazare Trophy finalists rotated their side heavily in the final match against Sikkim, a match they lost by 6 runs.

Tamil Nadu hold the record of winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy the most number of times with 5 successes. However, their first game of the season was washed out, which gave them a slow start. They managed to win four of the next five matches, with their only loss coming against Vidarbha, who ended the group with 6 wins in as many games.

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 34%

Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning - 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Barring a single match against Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan’s opening pair has failed to get going in the tournament. They have lost their opening wicket in 30 or fewer runs in six games so far. Facing a bowling attack of Tamil Nadu’s calibre will be a big challenge for them. Hence, we’re backing odds of 1.87 for the team to score fewer than 17 runs for the first wicket, a total they’ve failed to cross four times in the group stages.

Despite playing just 5 games, Varun Chakravarthy has taken 13 wickets. His bowling average of 12.84 and economy of 4.05 is the best among all bowlers in the tournament who have taken 10 or more wickets. We’re backing last season’s joint leading wicket-taker to be a thorn in the Rajasthan batting unit side and help himself to at least 2 wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tamil Nadu to hit more fours 1.58 Bet on Batery Rajasthan Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Tamil Nadu Opening Partnership Score to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is the newest stadium in the country, having been inaugurated in December 2024. The only time Tamil Nadu batted second in the group stage was in their win against Mizoram while Rajasthan won four matches batting second and lost just once. With not a lot of information available about the pitch, we believe the teams could play to their strengths with Rajasthan opting to bowl first and Tamil Nadu batting first if they win the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a pleasant day in Vadodara for a game of cricket with the temperature hovering between 15-29 degrees during the match. There is no rain predicted and the sun is expected to be out to keep the players warm throughout.

Rajasthan News & Player List

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Kartik Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Deepak Hooda, K Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajat Choudhary, RM Chouhan, Mohit Jain, Rajveer Rathore, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Aman Shekhawat, Zubair Ali, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Ram Chouhan Batter Shubham Garhwal Batter Mahipal Lomror Allrounder Deepak Hooda Allrounder Kartik Sharma Batter Samarpit Joshi Wicketkeeper Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Manav Suthar Allrounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan suffered two losses in their last seven games. Their five wins were sandwiched between the two losses. They started their campaign with a loss to Maharashtra while their most recent loss was against Sikkim, when they had rotated heavily.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Kishore R (c), Jagadeesan N, Indrajith B, Andre Siddharth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth C V, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Ajith Ram S, Varun C V, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Trilok Nag

Predicted Playing XI

Tushar Raheja Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Wicketkeeper Boopathi Kumar Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Vijay Shankar Allrounder Mohamed Ali Bowler R Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler CV Achyuth Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have lost once in their last 6 games, winning four times this season. The start of their tournament saw their match against Chandigarh get washed out, which prevented them from competing for the top spot.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head

Tamil Nadu has faced Rajasthan five times in List A cricket and has come out unscathed on each occasion. With 5 wins in 5, the team from South India hold a dominating head-to-head record against their opponents in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Head to Head

Rajasthan: 0

Tamil Nadu: 5

Draw: 0

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Rajasthan’s batsmen to smash more boundaries than Tamil Nadu’s batting unit

Rajasthan’s batting unit has been their biggest strength so far in the tournament, having excelled in each match barring the tournament opener against Maharashtra. They have smashed 162 fours in 7 games, at an average of over 23 per match. In contrast, Tamil Nadu have hit only 93 fours in their five games, which makes odds of 2.55 on Batery for Rajasthan to hit more fours in the game pretty tempting.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu India Kotambi Stadium, null Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.566 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Kartik Sharma to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

Teenage sensation Kartik Sharma is making his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance and has raced to the top of the run scoring charts for his team. He started off with a century in his debut match against Maharashtra while also scoring another century and a fifty later in the tournament. He comes into the match in great form, having scored 348 runs in 6 innings.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s top batsman

Tamil Nadu’s wicketkeeper batsman has scored 238 runs in five games at an average of nearly 60. Jagadeesan has blown hot and cold so far this season, but is the team’s leading run scorer this season, largely due to a 165-run knock against J&K in his second game of the tournament. We believe he could do well at the top of the order.

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

Experienced pacer Aniket Choudhary has continued his form from last season where he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. With two 4-wicket hauls so far, he has bagged 12 wickets in 5 games to become Rajasthan’s most prolific bowler this season.

Varun Chakravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

In 5 games, Varun Chakravarthy has taken 13 wickets to become the team’s highest wicket-taker this season. While he is yet to return empty-handed, 8 of the 13 wickets the leg spinner has taken have come in the last two matches. With the form the 33-year-old is in, we are backing him to do well in the knockout game.