RAJ (Rajasthan) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction RAJ 39 % Chance of Winning UTP 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh battle out in match 49 (Group D) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Rajasthan are coming off a huge win over Gujarat by five wickets. Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda won the toss and opted to bowl first and their bowlers made full use of the conditions. Led by Deepak Chahar’s six wicket haul (6/41) and a brilliant display of bowling from Khaleel Ahmed (2/33), Sahil Dhiwan (1/12) and Aniket Chaudhary (1/30) Rajasthan bowled out Gujarat to 128 runs in 29 overs. Chasing down a low total, Rajasthan were in trouble at 18/4 in 8 overs but a well composed knock from Deepak Hooda (76 runs in 79 balls) and a cameo from Mahipal Lomror (26 runs in 38 balls) helped Rajasthan secure their second win of the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh won their last match against Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets. Bowling first Uttar Pradesh bowled out Himachal Pradesh to 276 runs in 50 overs. Karthik Tyagi (3/46), Shiva Singh (2/36) and Yash Dayal (2/40) were the top performers with the ball. Uttar Pradesh openers then set the tone for the run-chase by adding 49 runs to the first wicket. Swastik Chauhan (117 runs in 101 balls), Priyam Garg (74 runs in 72 balls) and Nitish Rana (42 runs in 20 balls) batted sensibly and chased down the target in 37 overs. With the win over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh are off to a perfect start to their campaign.

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 39%

Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning: 61%

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Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Deepak Hooda has been in red hot form smashing one century and one half century to kick start the tournament. Hooda has scored 190 runs in the last two matches. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh favours bowlers and the batsmen have found it tough to score on this track in the early hours and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last match played at this venue the team batting first were bowled out 128 runs and the team batting second chased it down comfortably. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Sahil Dhiwan, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Arafat Khan, Kukna Ajay Singh, Samarpit Joshi

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Yash Kothari Batsman Salman Khan Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket Keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan won four and lost one of the last five list A matches played. They won their last match against Gujarat by five wickets.

Uttar Pradesh Players List

Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Sameer Rizvi , Swastik Chikara, Jasmer Dhankhar, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shoaib Siddiqui

Uttar Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Players Name Role Madhav Kaushik Batsman Swastik Chikara Batsman Priyam Garg All-rounder Nitish Rana All-rounder Sameer Rizvi Batsman Dhruv Jurel Wicket Keeper Shiva Singh All-rounder Jasmer Dhankar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Karthik Tyagi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh won four and lost one of the last five list A matches played. They won their last match against Uttar Pradesh by seven wickets.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket, Uttar Pradesh won five matches and Rajasthan won zero matches. In their last head to head encounter Uttar Pradesh won the match by 75 runs.

Matches Played: 05

05 Rajasthan Won: 00

00 Uttar Pradesh Won:05

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to win an opening partnership

Rajasthan on average scored 17 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches, while Uttar Pradesh on average scored 71 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent form of openers of both the teams, we predict the Uttar Pradesh opening batsman to score more runs than the Rajasthan opening pair.

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Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda is in sublime form and has smashed another match winning knock in his last outing against Gujarat. Hooda scored 76 runs in 79 balls and smashed 8 fours and 3 sixes. In the first match of the tournament he scored 114 runs in 103 balls and was the top scorer against Arunachal Pradesh. The 28-year old right hander has scored 190 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan in the competition. Considering his form in the competition, we believe Deepak Hooda is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Rajasthan against Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Nitish Rana has made a huge leap transferring from Delhi Cricket and Uttar Pradesh. In his first appearance as captain of the UP Cricket team, Rana remained unbeaten on 42 runs from 20 balls and guided Uttar Pradesh to their first win of the tournament. The 29-year old left hander looked in good touch in the last match and we back him to come good in the next match against a strong Rajasthani bowling attack and be the top batsman for Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Rahul Chahar didn't get a chance to bowl in the last match as his brother Deepak Chahar cleaned up the Gujarat batting unit. Rahul Chahar was phenomenal in the first match of the tournament, he bagged a five wicket haul and has been in top notch form with the ball in domestic cricket. In the last seven list A matches he has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 4.25. The pitch might favour spinners and we predict Rahul Chahar can excel and pick up a few wickets in the middle overs and end up as the top bowler of the match for Rajasthan.

Karthik Tyagi to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Tyagi continues to impress one and all with his outstanding bowling performance and he is off to a good start to the competition, Tyagi bowled a match winning spell (3/46) against Himachal Pradesh and was the top bowler. The young right arm fast bowler has picked up 13 wickets in the last six list A matches. We predict Karthik Tyagi to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh.