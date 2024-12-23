Facts: Harvik Desai was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 257 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.83

Sheldon Jackson opened the innings for Saurashtra in their first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 match and scored 72 runs

Techi Neri scored 42 runs off 73 balls for Arunachal Pradesh in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 opener

Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra lost their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by five wickets against Puducherry. They performed decently with the bat, scoring 285 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. The side also managed to take the match to the penultimate over.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, were hammered by Punjab. They were bundled out for 164 in 48.4 overs before Punjab chased down the target with nine wickets and 283 balls remaining.

Arunachal is very likely to go through another hard test against Saurashtra, one of the most consistent domestic teams in the recent years. Saurashtra are a team filled with domestic stars like Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Chirag jani and Arpit Vasavada.

Having already lost their first match, Saurashtra are expected to pounce hard on Arunachal Pradesh in their home conditions. The 2022-23 champions look set for their first win of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 98%

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 2%

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Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Chirag Jani brought in all his experience and scored 69 unbeaten runs off 58 balls to help Saurashtra post a fighting 286-run target against Puducherry. The 35-year-old walked in to bat at a time when Saurashtra lost wickets in clusters, and made sure to stay unbeaten and take Saurashtra to a respectable total. His innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. Jani's contribution with the ball will also be crucial for Saurashtra and therefore the eyes will be on him.

In a forgettable outing for Arunachal Pradesh, all-rounder Hardik Varma's performance was one of their rare positives. Varma scored 38 runs off 52 balls and took the team past 150. His innings consisted of five fours and a six. The outing is expected to give the 24-year-old a fair bit of confidence.

Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Nagaland elected to field first in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. However, they ended up losing the match against Hyderabad by 42 runs. Arunachal Pradesh also could opt to field if they win the first. However, Saurashtra might look to give their batting unit more time in the middle, and therefore choose to bat first.







Weather Report

Sunny weather has been predicted in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 23. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 19 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 25 degree celsius later in the day. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 62 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.







Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI









Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Parswaraj Rana All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Pranav Karia Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler











Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra lost their first match of the tournament by five wickets against Puducherry. They have won two of their last three matches, and three of their last five matches.







Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI







Honey Khari Batter Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Prince Yadav Batter Techi Neri Batter Kamsha Yangfo (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Ravi Prakash Bowler Devansh Gupta Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Yab Niya Bowler









Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Punjab in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 opener. Overall, they have lost four of their last five List A matches.

Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Saurashtra and Arunachal Pradesh will be playing a List A match for the first time against each other.

Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson partnered for 25 runs in their first outing of the ongoing tournament. Jackson scored 71 runs off 94 balls, while Desai contributed with 14 runs off 20 balls. They are the two of the best batters from Saurashtra and a lot is expected from them. Desai was Saurashtra's leading run-scorer in the 2023-24 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were butchered by Punjab batters and will be under a lot of pressure on Monday. Jackson and Desai should manage to score over 20 runs with a lot of ease.

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Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Sheldon Jackson to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Senior Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson continues to impress despite being 38-year-old. His knock against Puducherry saw him score 72 runs off 94 balls. He scored seven fours and two sixes. The veteran batter has featured in 82 List A matches and scored 2725 runs at an average of 36.82. The right-hand batter is opening for Saurashtra in the series and would look to make the most of the opportunity in the twilight year of his career. We can expect some big runs from Sheldon Jackson in the coming days.

Techi Neri to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Neri walked out to bat at number five for Arunachal Pradesh and emerged as their leading run-scorer against Punjab. He scored gritty 42 runs off 73 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. The 30-year-old, who has scored 265 runs in 32 List A matches, seems to have worked on his batting. Eyes will be on the right-hander when he comes to bat against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 season. He picked 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 17.08. The left-arm spinner bowled 10 overs for 34 runs and one wicket against Puducherry on Saturday. Overall, the 34-year-old has picked 108 wickets in 76 matches at an average of 26.11. His guileful spin bowling can emerge as a major threat for Arunachal Pradesh.

Yab Niya to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were hammered left, right and centre in their match against Punjab. Pacer Yab Niya managed to pick the only Punjab wicket but ended up leaking 53 runs in just four overs. He picked the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Overall, Niya has featured in 16 List A matches and picked 18 wickets at an average of 34.16.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Saurashtra Saurashtra to win @ 1.03 (Batery)

Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 13.0 (Batery) Saurashtra are the favourites to beat Arunachal Pradesh and register their first win of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Monday, December 23. There is a vast difference between the experience of the two sides, who would be meeting each other in List A cricket for the first time. Saurashtra reached the quarter-finals of the preceding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where they lost to Madhya Pradesh. They also qualified for the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. They would be looking to up their ante in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and travel the distance this time. Arunachal Pradesh lost each of their seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, and suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Punjab on Saturday. Punjab took 12.5 overs only to chase down. 165-run target. Competing against a very potent team like Saurashtra will once again not be easy. Another defeat looms round the corner for them. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





