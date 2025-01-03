Facts: Mayank Agarwal is only one of the two batters to score over 400 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Karnataka off-spinner Pranav Karia is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament

Saurashtra's Chirag Jani has scored 111 runs and picked five wickets in the tournament so far

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Saurashtra lost their last match against Punjab by 57 runs, and are currently occupying the fourth spot in the Group C of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Their other defeat came against Puducherry, while they defeated Arunachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Nagaland in their second, third and fourth match respectively.

Karnataka, on the other hand, lost their first match of the ongoing tournament after losing to Hyderabad on Monday. Earlier, they had won each of their first four matches.

Despite their loss against Hyderabad, Karnataka are the favourites to beat Saurashtra in their first match of 2025 season. Karnataka lost to Hyderabad but scored 320/8 batting first. They also took the match to the last over, and made Hyderabad work hard for their win. Their batting unit has shown tremendous form, and bowlers have also done a very good job.

Saurashtra ended up leaking 424 runs against Punjab as their bowlers continued to disappoint. They had conceded 262/8 in the previous match against Nagaland. In their third-last match, Saurashtra chased down 245 against Hyderabad in just 42.5 overs for the lost of four wickets. The batting unit has also blown hot and cold, and therefore Karnataka once again have a very bright chance of winning against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 40 %

Karnataka chance of winning - 60 %

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Saurashtra vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai hit a fifty against Punjab on Monday. He scored 59 runs off 33 balls in an innings which consisted of 10 fours and two sixes. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer for his side after five matches. The opener has scored 216 runs at an average of 54. Desai scored an unbeaten hundred against Hyderabad in his third-last outing, and would be aiming to play an impactful knock against Karnataka.

Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran scored 83 runs off 75 balls against Hyderabad. The innings from the 21-year-old consisted of three fours and five sixes. The youngster stitched a 104-run stand off 90 balls with his captain Mayank Agarwal as Karnataka finished at 320/8. The innings is expected to give him a lot of confidence going into the match against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Monday, Karnataka opted to bat first but lost a high-scoring match by three wickets. In the second last match, Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets after opting to bowl first. In the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Ahmedabad venue, Puducherry opted to bowl first and defeated Saurashtra by five wickets. In the second game here, Punjab opted to bowl and won against Nagaland by five wickets. Karnataka changed the trend of winning the toss and bowling first at the venue, and lost the match. This would again force the teams to bowl first at ADSA Railway Cricket Ground.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 3. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 22 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 53 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 10 km/h.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI







Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Parswaraj Rana All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Ankur Panwar/ V Jadeja Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra lost their last match against Punjaby by 57 runs. They defeated Nagaland by 45 runs in their second-last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Puducherry, and then went on to beat Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad. Saurashtra have won three of their last two matches.

Karnataka Player List

Nikin Jose , Mayank Agarawal (c), Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manoj Bhandage, Luvnith Sisodia, Vidyadhar Patil

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI









Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak/ Hardik Raj Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler







Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka lost to Hyderabad by three wickets on Monday. It was their first defeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets to register their fourth consecutive win last Saturday. Punjab stole a one-wicket win over Punjab in their second-last match. Karnataka defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in their first match, and then won their second match against Puducherry by three wickets. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

Karnataka lead the head-to-head tally 3-2 in their last five List A encounters against Saurashtra. The two sides last locked horns against each other in 2022 as Saurashtra won by five wickets. Karnataka won each of the last three matches prior to it.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka opening pair of Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarawal have done well together in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. In their last outing against Hyderabad, they partnered for 91 runs. Jose scored 37 off 43, while Mayank scored 124 off 112 balls. Abhinav Manohar came out to open the innings with Mayank Agarawal in Karnataka's second-last match against Arunachal Pradesh. The duo partnered for 171 unbeaten runs as Karnataka won by 10 wickets. In the third-last match, Mayank and Nikin partnered for 50 runs against Punjab. With Saurashtra bowlers under pressure, the stage looks set for another handsome opening stand between Mayank and Nikin.

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Saurashtra vs Karnataka Top Batters

Arpit Vasavada to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Saurashtra middle-order batter Arpit Vasavada is the leading run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 251 runs in five matches at an average of 62.75. The 36-year-old scored 104 off 88 balls in his last outing against a very strong bowling unit. The southpaw scored a fifty each against Nagaland and Puducherry. Vasavada, who has been consistent with the bat for Saurashtra, will be aiming for another handy knock for his team against Karnataka.

Mayank Agarwal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal is unstoppable at the moment as he scored his third consecutive hundred of the Vijay Trophy 2024-25 in his last outing against Hyderabad. The opener scored 124 runs off 112 balls with the help of 15 fours and two sixes. He scored unbeaten 100 against Arunachal Pradesh, and unbeaten 139 against Punjab. The 33-year-old is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 428 runs in five matches at an average of 142.66. The out-of-favour India batter would be looking to make another statement against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Pranav Karia to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Pranav Karia picked four wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs against Punjab, who ended up posting a whopping 424/5 on Monday. The off-spinner picked the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Naman Dhir. The 26-year-old also picked four wickets against Arunachal Pradesh in his third-last outing. At a time when Saurashtra bowlers have looked off-coloured, Karia has emerged as their leading wicket-taker. So far in the tournament, he has picked 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.81.

Abhilash Shetty to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Abhilash Shetty could be a bowler to watch out for in the match between Karnataka and Saurashtra. After taking a five-wicket haul in his List A debut match against Punjab, the left-arm pacer has played in his last two matches. He bowled five overs for 21 runs without taking any wicket against Arunachal Pradesh, and then dismissed Hyderabad opener Rohit Rayudu for a golden duck in the following match. In a high-scoring game, the 26-year-old gave away just 38 runs in six overs. Shetty has started off his List A career in a decent fashion, and he would be looking to prove his worth once again on Friday against Saurashtra.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Karnataka Saurashtra to win @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Karnataka to win @ 1.79 (Parimatch) Karnataka are the absolute favourites to start their new year with a win over Saurashtra. Karnataka have been clinical in their performances so far. Their batters including captain Mayank Agarawal have been in top form, and the bowling unit has also done the job on most occasions. On the flip side, Saurashtra top-order has been inconsistent. Opener Sheldon Jackson has failed thrice in a row now. The batting unit is mostly dependent on Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasada. The bowling unit led by captain Jaydev Unadkat has also struggled consistently. After their close defeat against Hyderabad, Karnataka will be determined to bounce back with a win against Saurashtra on Friday. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







