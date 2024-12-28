Facts: Harvik Desai scored 125 not out runs off 129 balls against Hyderabad on Thursday

Nagaland opener Dega Nischal has scored 70-plus runs in each of his last two outings

Chirag Jani picked four wickets and remained unbeaten on 12 as Saurashtra defeated Hyderabad

Saurashtra vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Saurashtra registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over Hyderabad in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They chased down a 245-run total with six wickets and 43 balls in hand. In their second match, Saurashtra hammered Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. The two wins have come after a defeat against Puducherry in the first game.

Nagaland, on the other hand, have lost each of their first three matches. They lost their last match against Puducherry by three wickets. They have scored over 200 runs in each of the three games so far, but the bowlers have failed to contain the opponents. Also, they are yet to score over 250 runs, and this also hasn't worked in their favour.

Saurashtra have recollected themselves after an unlikely defeat against Puducherry in the first game, and they have shown an all-round performance for which they are known for. Their win against Hyderabad was convincing as they restricted them to 244/8 before gunning down the target with ease. Saurashtra are expected to make a lightwork of Nagaland on Saturday.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 99%

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

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Saurashtra vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Saurashtra's number three Jay Gohil came out good against Hyderabad as well. He scored 60 runs off 68 balls and stitched a hundred-run partnership with Harvik Desai. The innings from Gohil consisted of seven fours and a six. The 24-year-old scored 41 runs off 17 balls against Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. His innings consisted of eight fours and a six. Another meaningful knock can be expected from the youngster, who looks set for a promising career ahead.

Nagaland's number three Hem Chetri scored 55 runs off 87 balls against Puducherry. The innings consisted of only two fours, and the 24-year-old showed a lot of character in scoring those runs. Chetri was dismissed for 14 against Hyderabad and a duck versus Punjab. The innings against Puducherry is expected to boost his confidence which can come good against Saurashtra. Overall, he has scored 248 runs in 13 List A matches at an average of 31.

Saurashtra vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

Karnataka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. In the first match of the ongoing tournament played at the venue, Karnataka elected to field against Mumbai and won by seven wickets. In the second match at the ground, Mumbai elected to field first against Hyderabad and won by three wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 28. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 26 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 62 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.







Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Playing XI







Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Parswaraj Rana All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Pranav Karia Bowler Navneet Vora Bowler











Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra won their third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Hyderabad by six wickets. They lost their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Puducherry by five wickets. In their second match, they hammered Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Overall, Saurashtra have lost just one of their last five matches.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler













Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their last match against Puducherry by three wickets. Hyderabad defeated them by 42 runs in the first match, and Punjab won by five wickets against Nagaland in the second match. Nagaland have lost each of their last five matches.

Saurashtra vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Saurashtra and Nagaland would be playing against each other for the first time in List A cricket.

Saurashtra vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson are expected to not find it difficult to score over 20 runs together. Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai partnered for 41 runs in their last outing against Hyderabad. Jackson was dismissed for eight runs but Harvik Deasai went on to score an unbeaten match-winning hundred. They partnered for 25 runs together in their first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Puducherry. Desai scored 14 off 20, while Jackson scored 71 off 94. In the second match they partnered for 26 runs as Desai scored 14, and Jackson chipped in with unbeaten 45. The duo would be hoping to stitch a solid opening stand against an ordinary Nagaland bowling attack on Saturday.

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Saurashtra vs Nagaland Top Batters

Harvik Desai to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai scored an unbeaten hundred against Hyderabad on Thursday. His 129-ball innings for 125 balls consisted of as many as 19 fours. He was dismissed for 14 runs each in his first two outings. The 25-year-old was Saurashtra's leading run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24. He scored 257 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.83. Overall, Desai has scored 1494 runs in 43 List A matches at an average of 37.35.

Dega Nischal to be the top batter for Nagaland

Nagaland opener Dega Nischal scored 73 runs off 102 balls in his last outing against Puducherry. His innings consisted of seven fours. The 30-year-old scored 77 off 124 in his second-last outing against Punjab. He scored eight boundaries in the process. The right-hander has picked himself after being dismissed for two in the first match against Hyderabad. Nischal has kicked off his List A career with the ongoing series and has quickly adjusted himself as a white-ball opener. Eyes will be on him when he walks out to bat against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Chirag Jani picked four wickets for Saurashtra in his previous outing against Hyderabad. He also bowled a maiden over and gave away just 36 runs in 10 overs. Jani dismissed both the openers, and played a key role in helping Saurashtra restrict Hyderabad to 244/8. Expectations will be high from Jani once again when he takes the field against Nagaland. The 35-year-old pacer has played in 123 List A matches and picked 133 wickets at an average of 31.42

Tahmeed Rahman to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Nagaland off-spinner Tahmeed Rahman picked three wickets against Puducherry. He dismissed both the openers and then returned to pick the wicket of Ankit Sharma, who scored 50 runs off 73 balls. The wicket helped Nagaland take the match deep against Puducherry. It was 26-year-old's first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Overall, he has featured in 22 List A matches and picked 19 wickets at an average of 33.52.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Saurashtra Saurashtra to win @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

Nagaland to win @ 16.00 (Parimatch) Saurashtra look set for their third consecutive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The Jaydev Unadkat-led team are high on confidence after a solid victory over Hyderabad. The top-order batters are in form, and the bowlers have also started to come good after an off day against Puducherry in the first match. are under tremendous pressure and are yet to win a match in the ongoing tournament. The batters have failed to score in unison and their scoring rates have also been low. Also, the bowlers have continuously allowed the opponents to score at a brisk rate. Saurashtra look set to grab on the opportunity to beat Nagaland on Saturday. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







