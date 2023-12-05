Saurashtra vs Sikkim Match Prediction SAUR 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.009 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saurashtra will take on Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group A match at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur on Tuesday, December 5. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Saurashtra are out of the quarter-finals race after losing three of their six matches. However, they are strong enough to beat Sikkim on Tuesday. Saurashtra have won two of their last three matches. In their last match, they defeated Railways by eight wickets.

Sikkim, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the 8-team Group A table. They have lost each of their last six matches. Their last defeat came against Odisha by nine wickets. Sikkim facing ending their campaign with another defeat looks unavoidable at the moment.

Sikkim hasn't crossed the 150-run mark even once in the tournament. On Tuesday, they can very well get bundled out inside 100 runs.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 99%

Sikkim chance of winning - 1%

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Saurashtra vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Prerak Mankad hit a cracking hundred against Railways in his last outing. The unbeaten hundred from Saurashtra top-order batter consisted of 10 fours and three sixes. The 29-year-old right-hand batter would be aiming to bludgeon the Sikkim bowling unit on Tuesday.

Palzor Tamang would look to take inspiration from his 63-ball 42-run knock against Odisha in his last outing. The innings consisted of six fours. He has scored 18 and 19 in his third and second-last outings. The 30-year-old all-rounder would aim for another handy contribution.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Kerala elected to field first in the last match at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur and won the match by six wickets. In the second-last match at the venue, Railways elected to field first but won by a four-wicket margin. The trend of winning the toss and electing to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Alur on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 63 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 11 km/h at the ground.

Saurashtra Player List

Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Ankur Panwar, Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yurajsinh Dodiya, Yuvraj Chudasama

Saurashtra Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Sheldon Jackson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Samarth Vyas All-rounder Prerak Mankad Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Parth Bhut All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra have been on and off in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They lost two of their first three matches. They then won two of their last three matches.

Sikkim Player List

Ashish Thapa, James Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri (Wk), Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang, Sankar Prasad

Sikkim Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Pankaj Rawat Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (CAP) Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Saurav Prasad Batter Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim have lost each of their six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. In their last match, Odisha thrashed them by nine wickets.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A game against each other.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra opening pair of Tarang Gohel and Harvik Desai partnered for 23 runs in their last outing. Saurashtra openers partnered for 6, 5 and 6 runs in their prior three outings. Their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for them to forge an impactful partnership. Sikkim bowling unit lacks quality and is not very experienced. Therefore, we expect Saurashtra openers to score at least over 19 runs.

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Saurashtra vs Sikkim Top Batters

Harvik Desai to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai is the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He has scored 156 runs in six matches at an average of 26. The last three matches have seen him score 24, 27 and 11 runs. He looks a step away from the cusp of a brilliant innings and Tuesday can be the day. Overall, he has scored 1240 List A runs at an average of 32.63 in 39 matches.

Sumit Singh to be the top batter for Sikkim

Sumit Singh has scored 139 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 15.44. The 36-year-old right-hand batter has scored 14, 0 and 15 runs in his last three outings. Overall, Sumit Singh has played 37 List A games and scored 702 runs at an average of 19.50.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the tournament. He has picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.30. He picked one wicket in his last match against Saurashtra. The left-arm pacer has picked four wickets in his last three matches. Overall, he has featured in 123 List A matches and picked 179 wickets at an average of 28.13.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

The Sikkim pacer picked a total of six wickets from his first three outings. At the end of six matches, Sumit has picked nine wickets at an average of 22.11 and an economy rate of 4.97. Overall, he has played in 37 List A matches and picked 52 wickets at an average of 23.96 and an economy rate of 5.07.