Services vs Sikkim Match Prediction SER 97 % Chance of Winning SIK 3 % Place a bet Batery 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai plays host to Services and Sikkim for the first round match of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy season. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December.

Facts: Out of the 21 opponents Sikkim has played in 41 List A matches, they have only beaten two of them - Mizoram and Manipur.

Varun Choudhary needs 6 wickets in the tournament to reach the 50-wicket milestone in List A cricket.

Services vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Services registered 20 points last season, tied with Vidarbha and Maharashtra on points. They narrowly missed out on the knockout stage only on net run rate. Having improved on their 2022/23 performances in the last season, they will be eager to qualify for the knockout stages this time around. Sikkim have failed to win a single match in the last two seasons, losing all fourteen matches. Their form in the SMAT doesn’t inspire either and we’re not expecting them to cause an upset at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Services Chance of Winning - 97%

Sikkim Chance of Winning - 3%

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Services vs Sikkim Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Services are expected to beat Sikkim with ease and we’re not expecting any surprises in Navi Mumbai. We’re backing the Services openers to score big if they bat first or chase down the target with ease otherwise. Captain Rajat Paliwal would be our pick to go big in the match.

Services vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy ground in Navi Mumbai had soil flown in from South Africa to keep the pitches bouncy and bowler friendly. With a bowling pitch expected, we believe the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition to a modest score.

Weather Report

With temperature in the mid 20s and no rain expected, teams are in for ideal weather conditions in Navi Mumbai for a game of cricket.

Services vs Sikkim News & Player List

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Ahlawat, Pulkit Narang, Poonam Poonia, Raj Bahadur, Ravi Chauhan, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Suraj Vashisht, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Paliwal Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Vineet Dhankar Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicketkeeper Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma Allrounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Vishal Gaur Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Team Form

With four wins in five matches, Services come into the match as heavy favourites. While they failed to qualify for the knockout stages last season, they gave a good account of themselves in the tournament.

Sikkim Player List

Ankur Malik, Ronit More, Alauddin Ansari, Arun Chettri, Pranesh Chettri, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Parth Palawat, Saurav Prasad, Rahul Tamang, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa

Predicted Playing XI

Pranesh Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Parth Palawat Allrounder Arun Chettri Wicketkeeper Palzor Tamang Allrounder Lee Yong Lepcha Allrounder Ankur Malik Allrounder Md Saptulla Bowler Bhim Luitel Bowler Ronit More Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim are yet to avoid a loss in fourteen attempts in the new format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The T20 format, too, hasn’t been kind to them with the team losing all 20 matches since 2022 as well.

Services vs Sikkim Head to Head

The two teams are yet to face each other in the 50-over format.

Head to Head

Services: 0

Sikkim: 0

Draw: 0

Services vs Sikkim Betting Odds

With Sikkim’s batters failing to deliver in their matches, Services’ bowlers could have a field day. Arjun Sharma and Varun Choudhary, in particular, would be our picks to grab a couple of wickets considering the form they are in.

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Services vs Sikkim Top Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ top batsman

The captain of the team scored three fifties last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rajat Paliwal scored 256 runs in 6 innings at an average of over 50. He will be expected to lead from the front with the bat against a toothless Sikkim bowling attack.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top batsman

In the six matches that Sikkim played in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Palzor Tamang emerged as the top scorer with 137 runs. We’re not expecting much from Sikkim’s batsmen, but if anyone is to do well, we’re backing Tamang to do so.

Services vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ top bowler

Left arm spinner Arjun Sharma was Services’ leading wicket-taker last season with 13 wickets in 7 matches. The 28-year-old has taken 16 wickets in 10 games and is expected to top the bowling charts in the match against Sikkim.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top bowler

If Sikkim are to get a breakthrough in the Services’ batting line-up, Palzor Tamang is sure to be among the wickets. The 31-year-old allrounder has taken 8 wickets in his last 7 one-day games while also taking 5 in 6 T20 matches.