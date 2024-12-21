Services vs Sikkim Match Prediction
SER
97%
Chance of Winning
SIK
3%
India
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Facts:
- Out of the 21 opponents Sikkim has played in 41 List A matches, they have only beaten two of them - Mizoram and Manipur.
- Varun Choudhary needs 6 wickets in the tournament to reach the 50-wicket milestone in List A cricket.
Services vs Sikkim Chance of Winning
Services registered 20 points last season, tied with Vidarbha and Maharashtra on points. They narrowly missed out on the knockout stage only on net run rate. Having improved on their 2022/23 performances in the last season, they will be eager to qualify for the knockout stages this time around. Sikkim have failed to win a single match in the last two seasons, losing all fourteen matches. Their form in the SMAT doesn’t inspire either and we’re not expecting them to cause an upset at the start of the 2024/25 season.
Services Chance of Winning - 97%
Sikkim Chance of Winning - 3%
Services vs Sikkim Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Services are expected to beat Sikkim with ease and we’re not expecting any surprises in Navi Mumbai. We’re backing the Services openers to score big if they bat first or chase down the target with ease otherwise. Captain Rajat Paliwal would be our pick to go big in the match.
Services vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction
The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy ground in Navi Mumbai had soil flown in from South Africa to keep the pitches bouncy and bowler friendly. With a bowling pitch expected, we believe the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition to a modest score.
Weather Report
With temperature in the mid 20s and no rain expected, teams are in for ideal weather conditions in Navi Mumbai for a game of cricket.
Services vs Sikkim News & Player List
Services Player List
Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Ahlawat, Pulkit Narang, Poonam Poonia, Raj Bahadur, Ravi Chauhan, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Suraj Vashisht, Vishal Gaur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batter
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Vineet Dhankar
|
Batter
|
Anshul Gupta
|
Batter
|
Mohit Ahlawat
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Vikas Hathwala
|
Batter
|
Arjun Sharma
|
Allrounder
|
Pulkit Narang
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Poonia
|
Bowler
|
Vishal Gaur
|
Bowler
|
Varun Choudhary
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
With four wins in five matches, Services come into the match as heavy favourites. While they failed to qualify for the knockout stages last season, they gave a good account of themselves in the tournament.
Sikkim Player List
Ankur Malik, Ronit More, Alauddin Ansari, Arun Chettri, Pranesh Chettri, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Parth Palawat, Saurav Prasad, Rahul Tamang, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pranesh Chettri
|
Batter
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
Batter
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Parth Palawat
|
Allrounder
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Palzor Tamang
|
Allrounder
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Allrounder
|
Ankur Malik
|
Allrounder
|
Md Saptulla
|
Bowler
|
Bhim Luitel
|
Bowler
|
Ronit More
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Sikkim are yet to avoid a loss in fourteen attempts in the new format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The T20 format, too, hasn’t been kind to them with the team losing all 20 matches since 2022 as well.
Services vs Sikkim Head to Head
The two teams are yet to face each other in the 50-over format.
Head to Head
Services: 0
Sikkim: 0
Draw: 0
Services vs Sikkim Betting Odds
With Sikkim’s batters failing to deliver in their matches, Services’ bowlers could have a field day. Arjun Sharma and Varun Choudhary, in particular, would be our picks to grab a couple of wickets considering the form they are in.
Services vs Sikkim
India
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null
Services vs Sikkim Top Batters
Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ top batsman
The captain of the team scored three fifties last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rajat Paliwal scored 256 runs in 6 innings at an average of over 50. He will be expected to lead from the front with the bat against a toothless Sikkim bowling attack.
Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top batsman
In the six matches that Sikkim played in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Palzor Tamang emerged as the top scorer with 137 runs. We’re not expecting much from Sikkim’s batsmen, but if anyone is to do well, we’re backing Tamang to do so.
Services vs Sikkim Top Bowlers
Arjun Sharma to be Services’ top bowler
Left arm spinner Arjun Sharma was Services’ leading wicket-taker last season with 13 wickets in 7 matches. The 28-year-old has taken 16 wickets in 10 games and is expected to top the bowling charts in the match against Sikkim.
Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s top bowler
If Sikkim are to get a breakthrough in the Services’ batting line-up, Palzor Tamang is sure to be among the wickets. The 31-year-old allrounder has taken 8 wickets in his last 7 one-day games while also taking 5 in 6 T20 matches.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Services
- Services to Win - 1.03 (Batery)
- Sikkim to Win - 13.00 (Batery)
Batery