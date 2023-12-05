Services vs Vidarbha Match Prediction SER 11 % Chance of Winning VID 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Services and Vidarbha will enter their tie-breaking fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as both teams have one victory over the other. They will meet at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, and the match will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Services vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Services has had a decent run in the tournament with four wins out of six matches. However, they faltered in their previous match against Jharkhand. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Services to set the target. Services was only able to post a total of 162 runs and got bowled out in 42.2 overs. Jharkhand was handed the victory after such a terrible showing and they ended up chasing down the total in 28.2 overs, winning by eight wickets with 130 balls remaining.

Vidarbha had a flawless season with five back-to-back victories. Their last match against Hyderabad put a dent in their record as they received the short end of the stick. They posted a respectable score of 286/8 and were poised to defend it. The second innings of the match was, unfortunately, truncated due to the rain after 29 overs, wherein Hyderabad had scored 159/1. They ended up winning by 30 runs (VJD method).

Services chance of winning - 11%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 89%

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Services vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Vineet Dhankhar, despite being Services’ middle order batsman, has managed to accumulate 239 runs in six innings, making him the team’s top run-getter so far. Rajat Paliwal, their captain, trails closely behind with 224 runs in five innings, which includes three half-centuries. Anshul Gupta has also surpassed the 200-run mark with 219 runs in five innings. On their bowling front, they have Arjun Sharma who leads the pack with eleven wickets in six innings. He has been quite dominant with the ball, given that the second highest wicket-takers are Poonam Poonia and Varun Choudhary, who are tied at seven wickets each.

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s skipper and opening batsman, has been incredibly prolific with the bat so far as he leads their run charts with 251 runs in six innings. Aman Mokhade and Karun Nair follow closely with 215 and 213 runs in five innings, respectively. Darshan Nalkande has been phenomenal with the ball, having captured 14 wickets in six innings.

Services vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. The last match played here was between Manipur and Meghalaya. Meghalaya won the toss and elected to bowl first, allowing Manipur to set the target. In an interesting turn of events, Manipur went on to score 248/9 by the end of 50 overs. However, the match was truncated due to the rain and Meghalaya had an impressive run, having scored 171/3 by the end of 34 overs. They ended up winning by a margin of 33 runs (VJD method). Taking this result into account, the toss winner of the next game could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunshine and clear skies at Jaipur at the time of the match with a mere 10% chance of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Shubham Rohilla Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Pulkit Narang All-rounder Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Vineet Dhankhar Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Team Form

Services has had a great season so far, having lost just two out of four matches.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Harsh Dubey Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Nachiket Bhute Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has exhibited dominant form with five consecutive wins, save for their previous encounter against Hyderabad.

Services vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Services and Vidarbha have encountered each other twice in the history of the tournament. In the 2014 season, Services won by one wicket and in 2018, Vidarbha won by 17 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Services - 1

Vidarbha - 1

Services vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Services

Services’ opening batsmen were unable to lay down a foundation for the rest of the batting order to build on in their last match against Jharkhand. Nitin Tanwar and Shubham Rohilla were only able to establish an opening partnership of two runs as the former got out in just the fourth ball of the innings. Vidarbha, in complete contrast, had a brilliant outing against Hyderabad, having achieved an opening partnership of 91 runs between Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey. They kept their collaboration alive for 17.2 overs when the former’s wicket fell. There is a massive disparity in performance which could mean that Vidarbha may be able to establish a better first wicket partnership than Services.

Services vs Vidarbha Test KL Saini Ground, null Services Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.94 Bet Now! Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.202 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.20 Bet Now!

Services vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal, Services’ skipper, stands as their second highest run scorer with 224 runs in five innings. He was their leading run-getter in their previous match against Jharkhand, having accumulated 55 runs from 86 deliveries. He has been in great form considering he has achieved three half-centuries so far. There is a good possibility he could continue as their premier batsman in the upcoming match.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Karun Nair has been one of Vidarbha’s top performing batsmen with 213 runs in five innings, which includes a century and a half-century. He amassed a ton of runs in their previous outing against Hyderabad, having scored 102 runs from 98 balls, giving him a strike rate of 104.08. He hit eight boundaries and two 6s during his innings. He could be anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Services vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Services with eleven wickets in six innings. Although he was unable to claim any wickets in their previous match against Jharkhand, he delivered just two overs and gave away 14 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 7.00. Taking his recent performances into consideration, he could emerge as their top bowler once again in the next match.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Darshan Nalkande has accumulated a whopping 14 wickets in six innings, making him the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha. He did not manage to bag any wickets against Hyderabad in their previous encounter, but remained economical as he allowed 35 runs in six overs, including one maiden over, giving him an economy rate of 5.83. He can be relied upon to remain their best bowler.