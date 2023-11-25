Sikkim vs Tripura Match Prediction SIK 4 % Chance of Winning TRI 96 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sikkim and Tripura take centre stage in the second round of fixtures of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 25 at 9:00 AM IST.

Sikkim vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Sikkim had an underwhelming campaign last term as they ended up eight in the group stages and failed to register a single point throughout the season. This season, once again they have had a disappointing start to the season as they were swept aside by Mumbai in what was a pretty one sided affair. Sikkim were bowled out for 89, Mumbai managed to chase down the target with seven wickets to spare.

Tripura headed into this tournament after a positive campaign last term, in which they managed to bag three wins which included their emphatic win against Hyderabad. With 12 points, Tripura ended up fifth on the table. This season, Tripura have started off with a humiliating defeat against Odisha as they were bowled out for 107. As per our calculations, Tripura are firm favourites heading into this game.

Sikkim’s chances of winning - 4%

Tripura’s chances of winning - 96%

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Sikkim vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sikkim batsmen had a difficult tournament last season as they failed to show up and were second best in every game they played last year. Ashish Thapa, much like his counterparts, had an underwhelming tournament. In seven matches, Thapa managed to score 28 runs with an average of four which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the opening game against Mumbai, once against Thapa failed to score well as he got out after scoring five runs in 16 balls which makes us believe Thapa would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Sikkim vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

KSCA Cricket Ground hosted 14 games last season and the winning percentage of team batting first and bowling first is 50%. The team bowling first won each of the last three games at the venue which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sikkim News & Player List

Sikkim Player List

Ashish Thapa, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), James Lepcha (wk), Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh, Saurav Prasad, Lee Yong Lepcha, Md Saptulla, Pankaj Rawat, Rahul Tamang, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Pranesh Chettri, Shankar Praad

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Rawat Batter Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Sumit Singh Batter James Lepcha Wicket-keeper Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Batter Saurav Prasad All-rounder Ankur Malik All-rounder Bhim Luitel Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim failed to win a single game in the campaign last year as with seven losses in seven games they ended up eighth on the table. In the opening game, Sikkim got hammered by Mumbai as they were bowled out with 89 runs on the scoreboard and eventually lost the game by seven wickets.

Tripura News & Player List

Tripura Player List

Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Parvez Sultan, Bikramjit Debnath, Rana Dutta, Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Ajay Sarkar, Tushar Saha, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Abhijit K Sarkar, Chiranjit Paul, Nirupam Sen, Arjun Kshitish Debnath, Joydeep Banik, Subham Ghosh, Sankar Paul, Riman Saha

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Pallab Das Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Rajat Dey Bowler Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Rana Dutta All-rounder Ajay Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura had a decent campaign last term as they ended up with three wins and were fifth on the table. This season, in the opening fixture they were outplayed and outclassed by Odisha as they lost the game by four wickets.

Sikkim vs Tripura Head to Head

Sikkim and Tripura went head to head in 2021 which was the only time both sides squared off in ODI cricket. Sikkim was bowled out for 231 and Tripura managed to chase down the target in 47th over and won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Total Matches: 1

Sikkim: 0

Tripura: 1

Sikkim vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

The gulf in quality between Sikkim and Tripura is pretty evident. On one hand, Tripura has showcased their quality last season as they were able to compete with the best teams. Tripura managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets last season, they managed to pull off a stunning win against Hyderabad as they won the tie with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand, Sikkim struggled to compete last season and failed to bag a single point in the tournament. In the last five matches, Sikkim has managed an opening partnership of 9, 2, 10, 2 and 0 averaging 4.6 runs which showcases their struggles in ODI cricket. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last five matches, Sikkim has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Sikkim will register their second loss in as many games and Tripura would have a better opening stand than Sikkim in the upcoming fixture. We reckon you should make use of this great opportunity to make some quick money.

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Sikkim vs Tripura Top Team Batters

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s top batter

Sumit Singh was the shining light in what was a struggle for Sikkim in the batting department. As no other batsmen was able to score a half century last year. With 188 runs, Singh was the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top batter

Manisankar Murasingh had a solid campaign last year as he ended the campaign with 211 runs with an average of 52.72 which makes him one of the most consistent batsmen for Tripura. In the opening game against Odisha, Tripura was bowled for 107 and Murasingh still managed to score 24 and was the top scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikkim vs Tripura Top Team Bowlers

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s top bowler

Sumit Singh was as impressive with the bowl as he was with the bat. Singh was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sikkim last season as he ended up with 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Sikkim. In the opening game against Mumbai, Singh ended the game with 2/27 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rana Dutta to be Tripura’s top bowler

Rana Dutta was hands down the best bowler for Tripura last season as he ended the campaign with 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his team. In the opening game, even though Tripura were defending a low total, Dutta was exceptional as he ended up with 2/25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.