Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Match Prediction TN 79 % Chance of Winning MIZ 21 % 0 0 Place a bet Tamil Nadu and Mizoram will meet in their next Group D clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. The match will be hosted at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. It will take place on January 3, 2024 and commence from 9:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts: The sides have not met before in the format. This will be their first VHT clash.

Tamil Nadu is placed at the 3rd place of the group D table whereas Mizoram occupy the 7th place in the standings.

Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu had a great campaign last year. They topped their group with five wins and a single loss. The team was knocked out in the semi-finals by Haryana. Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in the mix. They have won the title five times. They started their campaign with two wins but faced an unfortunate loss in the last game against Vidarbha. The team is currently placed at the 3rd place of the Group D standings with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.893.

Mizoram had a dismal last season. The team faced a series of losses in the previous season and finished near the bottom of their group with seven losses and a win. Nothing has changed this season. The team lies at the bottom of Group D standings with 3 losses. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -3.284. Mizoram will be looking to play well in the next game.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 99%

Mizoram' chance of winning: 1%

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Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Mizoram to score low before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Mizoram finished 7th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Jehu Anderson and Marty Lalrinhlua this season. However, the openers were disappointed with their performances. They secured an opening partnership of 4, 12 & 0 runs for their opening partnership in three games. The batters are struggling with the level of cricket in the competition and are expected to give away an early wicket in the next game against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

On January 3, 2025, Vizianagaram is expected to experience pleasant weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high temperature will be around 30°C (85°F), with a low of approximately 14°C (56°F). These conditions are ideal for outdoor activities.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Khiangte Vanrotlinga

Predicted Playing XI

Jehu Anderson Wicketkeeper Agni Chopra Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Marty Lalrinhlua Batter Lalhriatrenga Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Khiangte Vanrotlinga Bowler Lalnunkima Varte Bowler Parvez Ahmed All-rounder Bobby Zothansanga (c) Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram come into the match having lost 3 fixtures of their games this season. They have a weak bowling order and leaked 377 runs in the last game against J&K. The team has displayed potential but faces a massive challenge against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Player List

R Sai Kishore (c), Jagadeesan N, Indrajith B, Andre Siddharth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth C V, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Ajith Ram S, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Indrajith B Batter Tushar Raheja Batter Jagadeesan N Wicketkeeper Andre Siddharth C Batter Shahrukh Khan Batter Vijay Shankar Allrounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Varun C V Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Mohamed Ali Bowler R Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu is a very strong team. The team won the first two games but lost the last fixture against Vidarbha. The team bundled out for 256 runs in the last game. They will be looking to bat better in the next game.

Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash in the format between the sides.

Tamil Nadu Won: 0

Mizoram Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu clashed against Vidarbha in their last outing. Tamil Nadu batted first in the game and secured 256 runs before losing out of wickets in the game. Tushar Raheja opened with 75 runs to his name. There were a few quick dismissals while C Andre Siddarth (40) and Mohamed Ali (48) batted well in the game. Vidarbha is a strong team and managed to chase the target successfully to win the game by 6 wickets (257/4). Sai Kishore was the best bowler from the squad with 2 wickets in the game. Tamil Nadu will be looking to snatch another set of points with a win in the next game.

Mizoram is having a dismal season in the competition. Jammu and Kashmir scored 377/6 in the game. Mizoram was pretty expensive with the ball in the game. Bobby Zothansanga was the best bowler from Mizoram with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Mizoram lost pretty quick wickets. They bundled out for 209 runs, losing the game by 168 runs. Agni Chopra was the best batter with 75 runs in the game. Mizoram will clash against Tamil Nadu in the next game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Top Batters

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top batsman

Allrounder Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s most potent weapon with the bat. He scored a personal best of 91 not out in one-day cricket last season while his 2024 SMAT season ended with 296 runs in 7 matches. He scored 70, 7 & 22 runs in his campaign. He averages 33.00 in the competition. Jangra will look to score well in the next game.

Tushar Raheja to be Tamil Nadu’s top batsman

Tushar Raheja had a fantastic innings in their last game. He has scored 97 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.33. Despite knocking less runs in the first two games, the batter struck well in the last game with a score of 75 runs. Raheja looked in good form in the last game and shall strike well in the next game.

Tamil Nadu vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The talisman of the team, Mohit Jangra, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler as well. He ended the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with 11 wickets in 7 matches. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Varun Chakravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific spinner from the side. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games so far. He took a wicket in the last game but has had economical spells in the competition. He will step in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Mizoram to win the match @ 15.00 (Parimatch) Tamil Nadu will be favourites to win here. Tamil Nadu has won the title five times before. They have a stellar batting and bowling order. They are placed 3rd in the group standings. Whereas Mizoram lacks experience and quality in the squad. That said, Tamil Nadu will be looking to win the next game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







