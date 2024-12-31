Facts: With 165 runs, N Jagadeesan is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu in this campaign.

With 156 runs, Karun Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in this campaign.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu has got off to a great start this season as they are one of the two teams in this group who are unbeaten after three matches. The opening game against Chandigarh was called off due to rain but in the last two matches Tamil Nadu has registered back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Much like their opponents Vidarbha has been sensational thus far as they have a perfect record after three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match against Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha were dominant as they won the game by 191 runs. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu ’ chances of winning - 48%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 52%

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Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Baba Indrajith has been one of the most consistent batters for Tamil Nadu this season as he has scored 105 runs in two matches which includes a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign as he scored 273 runs in four innings. Shorey was sensational in the last match as he scored 57 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

N Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Raheja, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mohamed Ali, Andre Siddarth C, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, CV Achyuth, Shahrukh Khan, Pranav Ragavendra, Boopathi Kumar, S Ajith Ram







Predicted Playing XI









Tushar Raheja Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Mohamed Ali Batter Andre Siddarth C All-rounder Sai Kishore All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler CV Achyuth Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s opening game was called off due to rain but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur







Predicted Playing XI









Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Yash Kadam Batter Shubham Dubey All-rounder Dhruv Shorey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they have three wins in three games.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Head to Head

Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu have faced off twice in this competition and both teams have one win each thus far.

Head to Head

Tamil Nadu: 01

Vidarbha: 01

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha head into this fixture which could be the deciding game in regards to who tops the table. Both teams have been phenomenal thus far as they remain unbeaten after three games. Tamil Nadu lost crucial points in the opening game as they match against Chandigarh was called off due to rain but they have won back to back games and are second on the table. On the other hand Vidarbha have been perfect with three wins in three games but once again their openers have struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they conceded a bigger opening stand in the last three of the four games and this season in all three matches Vidarbha have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Tamil Nadu would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Top Batters

N Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter

N Jagadeesan was brilliant in the last match against Jammu Kashmir as he scored a brilliant century. With 165 runs, Jagadeesan is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair has been sensational so far as in the last game against Chandigarh he scored yet another century. With 319 runs, Nair is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

CV Achyuth to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler

CV Achyuth has been one of the star performers for Tamil Nadu this season. In two matches, Achyuth has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Even though Harsh Dubey did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as with six wickets Dubey has been brilliant thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Tamil Nadu to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu have been the two best teams in this group and a win in this game could decide who tops the group at the end. Even though the bookmakers have sided with Tamil Nadu, we believe you should go with Vidarbha to bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







