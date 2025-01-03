Facts: With 215 runs, Aryan Juyal is the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh in this campaign.

With 430 runs, Karun Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in this campaign.

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table. The only loss came against Tamil Nadu who are in the hunt for the second spot which could end up being a pivotal result in this group. In the last game UP beat Chandigarh with four wickets to spare.

Vidarbha once again has been sensational thus far as they have a perfect record in four games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. With a win over Tamil Nadu in the last game, a win in this game would seal the top spot for Vidarbha this season. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh ’ chances of winning - 45%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 55%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Goswami has had a brilliant campaign thus far for Uttar Pradesh as in four matches he has scored 196 runs with an average of 49. In the last game Goswami scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign as he scored 273 runs in four innings. Shorey has scored 57 and 31 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (wk), Karan Sharma, Sameer Rizvi , Rinku Singh (c), Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Aaqib Khan, Vineet Panwar, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik, Bihari Rai, Aaradhya Yadav, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Rana, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI





Abhishek Goswami Batter Karan Sharma Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Priyam Garg All-rounder Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh Batter Shivam Mavi All-rounder Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Mohsin Khan Bowler Vipraj Nigam Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XI





Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Yash Kadam Batter Shubham Dubey All-rounder Dhruv Shorey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they have four wins in four games.

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Head to Head

Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh have faced off 23 times in the past and both sides have won 11 times.

Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh: 11

Vidarbha: 11

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha head into this fixture into this penultimate game as a win for either side would all but seal a playoff place this term. Uttar Pradesh has lost just one game so far which came against Tamil Nadu who are in the race for the top two spots. On the other hand Vidarbha has already beaten Tamil Nadu and a win in this game would make it five wins out of five and would seal the top spot in this group. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Vidarbha has dominated all games thus far they have conceded a bigger opening stand in all four games so far which makes us believe Uttar Pradesh would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Aryan Juyal was sensational in the last game against Chandigarh as he scored a brilliant century in the game. With 215 runs, Juyal is the leading run scorer for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair has been the stand out batsman in this series as in the last three matches he has scored three centuries and with 430 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Shivam Mavi to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Shivam Mavi bowled a brilliant spell in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Chandigarh. With ten wickets so far, Mavi is the leading wicket taker for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Harsh Dubey continued his brilliant form in the last game against Tamil Nadu as he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far, Dubey is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Uttar Pradesh to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 1.83 (PariMatch) Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh have identical records in head to head games in the past in ODI format. Regardless looking at the form of both teams its hard to look past Vidarbha in this game. The bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this one but we believe you should back Vidarbha as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







