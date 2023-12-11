Vidarbha vs Karnataka Match Prediction VID 41 % Chance of Winning KAR 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the third quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, Vidarbha and Karnataka will square off against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on December 11, 2023 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Vidarbha topped their group in the league stage of the tournament, with five wins from seven games, Karnataka ended up securing the second spot on the Group C points table despite clocking six wins from seven matches.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Six years ago, when Chandrakant Pandit took over the responsibility of coaching Vidarbha, they turned the leaf with one insane performance after another to secure two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles. They may not have won any more trophies since 2019, but they have been one of the most consistent sides in Indian domestic cricket, and that performance has also translated into success in white-ball cricket.

On the other hand, Karnataka have always been a white-ball behemoth. With one star player emerging after another, there is nothing about their success that tells you it was a fluke. The domineering performance in the league phase was a testament to the same and a clear-cut demarcation of how things should have been. So performance-wise, there is little to separate the two.

VID’s chance of winning is 41%

KAR’s chance of winning is 59%

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Vidarbha vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Mayank Agarwal is leading Karnataka with surgical precision, and his ability to pounce on bad bowling is a noticeable factor. While expecting him to score big should be the first order of business, we can also expect Vasuki Koushik to deliver with the ball as well. He has been an impeccable performer since 2021, and no way Vidarbha will escape his wrath. Umesh Yadav will also have his tails up with the ball and one needs to keep that in mind while adding a sense of normalcy to the table.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is one of the flattest beds in India, and run-scoring has never been more comfortable. It is the venue that has once seen 825 runs being scored in an ODI match and things have hardly changed since then. The batting first team have won 15 of the 33 encounters, whereas the chasing side have secured 18 wins. However, captains have shown a dramatic inclination towards batting first, having opted for it a colossal 22 times. The average first-innings score is 272, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 321.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat for Monday. According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction fora any thunderstorm or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Nachiket Bhute, Jitesh Sharma, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mohit Kale, Yash Kadam

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar Batter Harsh Dubey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Nachiket Bhute Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha secured five wins from seven games in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and thus topped the table in Group B. They were lucky to be placed in an easier group, but the real test of their ability will begin now.

Karnataka Player List

Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sharath BR (wk), Nikin Jose , Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Abhinav Manohar, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Wicket-keeper Sharath BR Batter Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka secured six wins from seven matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 and with 24 points, they ended up at the second position on the Group B points table. Haryana, with seven wins from as many games, topped the table and, thus, made it to the quarter-finals.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Head-To-Head

Vidarbha vs Karnataka is not a very frequent fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as both sides have met each other only twice in List A cricket, with the latter emerging triumphant in all four games. The last time both sides met was back in 2022 at the Calcutta Cricket and Football Ground in Kolkata in which Karnataka won by 66 runs.

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Betting Odds

I am banking on Vidhwath Kaverappa, undoubtedly the best performer of the last season, to weave his magic with the ball. He has been fast and furious in his approach and that helps the team massively. Also not accounting for Mayank Agarwal will be a concern as well. We can definitely ensure that we bet on him.

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Vidarbha vs Karnataka Best Batters

Dhruv Shorey to be Vidarbha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dhruv Shorey decided to move to Vidarbha and is having a very good season with them so far. Shorey, who has 2218 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.24 with three centuries and 18 half-centuries, has 273 runs in four matches this Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 68.25. That is crazy and unbelievable. So I am going ahead with him to reap dividends on my bet.

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Devdutt Padikkal has always been at home in List A cricket and that is on show this Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the opener has already amassed 465 runs at an average of 155.00 with two centuries and three half-centuries. That he has maintained a strike rate of 120.46 further adds to the cause. As a matter of fact, Padikkal has an average of 81.52 in List A cricket. So if you are not betting on him, then what are you even doing here?

Vidarbha vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Darshan Nalkande has been spectacular this season as well, having already taken 15 wickets at an average just shade over 17. He has been very useful both with new and old ball, which is visible through his 49-wicket sojourn in List A cricket from just 28 matches. The Punjab Kings bowler will surely have a sway over the batters.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Vasuki Koushik is having a ball this season, quite literally. The Karnataka pacer, who has 62 wickets in 50-over cricket, has 16 wickets to his name in just seven matches and that put him at the fifth spot on the highest-wicket-takers list this season. A bowling average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 3.28 put things into perspective. Go for him.