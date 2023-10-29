ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction ADS 43 % Chance of Winning BRH 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women will clash against Brisbane Heat Women in the 16th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on October 29, 2023. It is going to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women started their new season with a win but could not sustain their form in the next three games. With their inconsistency, they won two games while facing as many defeats in the competition. They are currently placed at the 4th place with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.916. After a defeat in their last outing, they will be looking to make a strong comeback in their next game.

Brisbane Heat Women started their campaign with a win and never looked back in the competition. They have won three games after that and are leading an unbeatable campaign so far. With that, they are placed at the top of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.988. Their terrific form is unmatched in the competition and will bring high morale in the squad.

This will make an exciting fixture between the teams. Brisbane Heat are in a fantastic winning momentum and that will be tough to break for the Adelaide Strikers Women.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 57%

Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 43%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes (2.00 @1XBET)

Brisbane Heat Women are impressive with their batting performances in the four games of the competition. The team is loaded with many hard-hitters with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11, 6 & 4 sixes in four games respectively. This sums up to 26 sixes, averaging at 6.5 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 17 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers scored 4 sixes in four games. This averages to one six per game. Their batters are unreliable and only bagged a single maximum in their previous outing. This will make this a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.909 Bet on 1xbet Most fours in the game: Brisbane Heat Women 1.833 Bet on 1xbet Grace Harris to score Over 25.5 runs 1.83 Bet on 1xbet

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval has proven to be a neutral playing surface, favouring the pacers who have exerted dominance. The new ball would be crucial and there is a chance of the pitch slowing down a bit in the latter half of the second innings. The captain who wins the toss could bat first and look to post a total in excess of 165.

Weather Report

The weather in Adelaide will be cold with temperature varying between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no chance of rain while the skies will remain mostly sunny. .

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women performed very well in the batting and bowling in the previous game.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women are inconsistent in their performances and lost their previous game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win four times while Brisbane Heat Women only won once.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 1

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in the previous outing. They scored 150 runs with the help of few batters in the team while the others were dismissed at meagre scores. However, they managed to defend their low total with the help of their talented bowling line-up who managed to restrict them 13 runs away from the target and won the game. Sarah Glenn, Jess Jonassen and Charli Knott bagged 2 wickets each and bowled economical deliveries.

Adelaide Strikers Women faced Hobart Hurricanes in their last fixture. The rain shortened the game to an 8 over face-off. AS-W went in to bat first and scored 74 runs in the game. Katie Mack scored 32 whereas Laura Wolvaardt remained unbeaten at 35. However, the team failed to restrict the opponents who surpassed the target, winning the game by wickets.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.812 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in great form this year and struck 242 runs in 4 games at an average of 80.66. She scored 49, 136*, 39 & 18 runs in the four games respectively and will be the top batter for the team in the upcoming game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack will be the batting pick from Adelaide Strikers Women in the upcoming game. Mack has scored a total of 169 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.25. She has a strike rate of 134.12. She scored 32 runs in her last outing and will be confident coming into this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In four games, she has managed to pick 7 wickets. She has an economy rate of 7.87 in the competition.

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 6 wickets in the competition so far in 4 innings at an economy of 6.61. She racked a wicket in her last game.