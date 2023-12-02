ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction ADS 56 % Chance of Winning BRH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.888 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The finals of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 is here. Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will go head-to-head in the final match of the competition. The game will be played at Adelaide Oval on December 2, 2023. It is scheduled to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers finished atop the points table with eleven wins and three losses. They have 22 points this season with a net run rate of 1.154 and secured a place in the finals directly. They won their last five matches and have good winning momentum. The team is well rested and will be eager to perform at their best in the upcoming clash.

Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the points table. They began their campaign pretty well but faced a few hiccups in the second half of the competition. However, the team made it to the play-offs and fought their way through the Eliminator and Challenger round to take the stage in the grand finale.

Last season, the sides met in the Challenger round where Adelaide Strikers had the last laugh in the game. The stakes are higher this time as the team winning the game will also lift the trophy of WBBL this year.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 56%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 44%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat-W to score high before 1st dismissal

Brisbane Heat Women had a few disappointing performances by the end of their group games but bounced back stronger in the two games before entering the finals. The opening partnership has lasted for 37, 2, 22, 58 & 69 runs in the last five games. Grace Harris is back in her terrific form and will be accompanied by Georgia Redmayne in the opening order. Harris and Redmayne average at 32.40 & 22.13 respectively in the current competition. Harris smashed a lot of runs in the last two games and will be eager to perform with the same flare. In the last two outings between the sides, BH-W scored 24 & 0 for the first wicket but they are prepared better this time with a good batting momentum. Adelaide Strikers leaked 34 runs for the first wicket in their last game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a huge payday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval is renowned as one of Australia's premier batting pitches, known for its even and favourable conditions for batters. The surface is typically flat in the early stages of the match, but as the game progresses, it becomes favourable for spin bowlers. The average score in the first innings at this venue usually falls within the range of 150-160 runs. The winners of the toss will be choosing to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with plenty of sunshine. The temperature will remain below 22 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Madeline Penna Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women are looking stronger than ever. They secured their place in the finals by finishing atop the points table.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Laura Harris Batter Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat won their last game in the Challenger round by 67 runs against Perth Scorchers.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won two games whereas Adelaide Strikers won on three occasions.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers are on a wonderful winning streak. Their latest win came against Hobart Hurricanes in their final game of the group stage. They scored 164 runs in the game with the help of Laura Wolvaardt’s incredible knock of 73 runs. But their bowling has been cut-throat in the entire competition. They took out all the batters of the Hurricanes who could only post 87 runs in the game. AS-W won the game by 77 runs.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women were very tough in the last two games of the play-offs. They won their last game against Perth Scorchers Women in the Challenger round. BH-W scored 197 runs in the game, courtesy of Grace Harris who scored 54 runs in the last game. PS-W could not withstand the bowling attack of the Heat. Georgia Voll picked 4 wickets in the game and helped the team register a strong win.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.857 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Laura Wolvaardt is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 363 runs in 14 games at an average of 30.25 in the current competition with a strike rate of 107.71. She has struck two fifties and was able to wrap in 73 runs in the last game.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in explosive form this year as well. With 486 runs in 16 games, she averages at 32.40 and holds a strike rate of 171.12 in the competition. She scored 54 runs in her last game. .

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 20 wickets in 14 games. She has an economy of 5.60 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 16 games, she has managed to pick 23 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.26 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in her last outing.