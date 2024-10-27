ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction ADS 58 % Chance of Winning BRH 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be meeting in the 1st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Adelaide Oval on October 27. The match will begin at 8:10 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

It is the inaugural game in the Women's Big Bash League 2024, and we will have the defending champions, Adelaide Strikers Women, take on last year's runner-up Brisbane Heat Women. Adelaide Strikers finished at the top of the table last season and managed to lift the trophy with a phenomenal display of cricket throughout the competition. The Strikers play at home, and the team would like to use the home conditions to their advantage.

Brisbane Heat Women had a great campaign last year. They finished at 3rd place in the points table with eight wins and six losses in the competition. The team went on to contest in the finals but were put down by the Strikers. Brisbane Heat Women would like to avenge last year's loss in the final with a good show in this contest. Brisbane Heat has a stellar squad and will be hoping for a great start this season.

Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 42%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 58%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women had a pleasant season last year. They produced impressive batting performances on multiple occasions. The team featured Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in their opening position. The sides met thrice last season where Brisbane Heat managed to post the scores of 0, 24 & 32 runs before their 1st dismissal. Brisbane Heat has a very strong batting order and will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval is a good track where the batters have always enjoyed batting. The short boundaries around the square offer plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers have done well at this venue in the past as the track is hard and offers a lot of bounce, but spinners have struggled here, considering the dimensions of the ground. Bowling first seems to have been a mantra in the tournament. The wicket in Adelaide aids fast bowlers when the surface is fresh. It gets easy to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Report

The weather in Adelaide on October 27, 2023, is expected to be sunny, with temperatures ranging from a low of 14°C to a high of 25°C. The skies over Adelaide will be clear, and the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pander All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Bonnie Berry Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the group table last season. They played well in the play-offs but lost the finals against Adelaide Strikers Women. The team will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their first game of the season.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Madeline Penna Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women had a stunning season last year. They won last year’s competition with their strong squad. They will be ready for a fresh campaign this season.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women have won two games as opposed to Adelaide Strikers Women’s three wins

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Tahlia McGrath’s team, the reigning champions, starts their title defence against Brisbane Heat, aiming to continue their winning momentum. Key batters Laura Wolvaardt and Katie Mack are expected to provide a strong opening, while McGrath, Bridget Patterson, and Madeline Penna bolster the middle. Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown lead the bowling attack, with Jemma Barsby and Amanda-Jade Wellington aiming to control the middle overs. McGrath expects her team to keep things simple and deliver consistent performances.

Georgia Redmayne replaces Jess Jonassen as captain of Brisbane Heat, facing challenges with player availability due to national commitments. Redmayne aims to lead by example, partnering with Nadine de Klerk at the top, while Grace Harris, Sianna Ginger, and Charli Knott are expected to anchor the middle order. Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, and Mikayla Hinkley will provide finishing power. The bowling relies on Jonassen’s experience alongside Nicola Hancock, with Bonnie Berry, Lucy Hamilton, and Charli Knott focusing on containing runs in the middle overs.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She knocked 501 runs in 17 games last season at an average of 31.31. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is a terrific batter in the team. She scored 452 runs in 15 games last season at an average of 30.13. She will be prepared to bat well in this edition of the competition. The batter will enter as team’s best batting option.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

In absence of Jess Jonsassen, Nicola Hancock will be handling the team's bowling department. Hancock picked 23 wickets in 17 games last season. The bowler will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Adelaide Strikers Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was excellent with the ball last season. She managed to take 23 wickets in 15 games last season. She picked 3 wickets in her last contest against Brisbane Heat. The bowler looks in great form and will enter as the team's best bowling option in the next game.