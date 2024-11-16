ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction ADS 38 % Chance of Winning HOH 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.852 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 29th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 16. The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are having a nightmare season in the current competition. They have lost their last five outings of the tournament. With a win and six losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.968. Adelaide Strikers lost their last game against the Hurricanes and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have broken out of inconsistency and won their last game against the Strikers. The team is placed at the top of the points table with four wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.572. Hobart Hurricanes batted well in the last game and will be looking to carry on the same winning momentum in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 38%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 62%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers Women has a very strong batting unit but their bowling department looks out of form. The team has lost five games in a row. The team has had poor batting starts in the competition. Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt opened for the side and posted 11, 2, 11 & 36 runs before their first dismissal. Smriti Mandhana replaced Wolvaardt in the opening order and managed to score 6, 56 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the next three games. Mack and Mandhana average at 21.28 & 32.33 respectively in the current competition. That said, AS-W will be looking to lose an early wicket before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval typically has a good batting surface, especially in the early stages of the game. However, it can offer assistance to seamers under cloudy or cooler conditions, and spinners tend to find some help later in the match. In limited-overs formats, teams winning the toss often prefer to chase at Adelaide Oval. This is due to the consistent pace of the pitch and the possibility of dew, which makes batting slightly easier under lights.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hobart on November 16 indicates clear skies with no prediction of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 33°C.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women have now lost five games in a row. The team is coming from a loss against the Hobart Hurricanes in the last game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes have turned around their campaign. The team won two games in a row and now reside at the top of the points table. They batted very well in the last game and won the game against Adelaide Strikers. The team will be looking to carry on the same in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Adelaide Strikers chose to field first. Hobart Hurricanes batted first and scored 191/2 in the game. The team was fantastic with the bat. Lizelle Lee struck again with 103 runs in the game. Nicola Carey remained unbeaten at 64 runs in the match. Megan Schutt picked the only wicket in the game for the Strikers.

Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers Women had a great start in the competition. Smriti Mandhana scored 51 runs in the game. Laura Wolvaardt also batted well and posted an unbeaten 63 runs in the game. However, the team was restricted to 163/3 in the game, losing it by 28 runs. Amy Smith, Lauren Smith and Molly Strano picked a wicket each in the game. Hobart Hurricanes is a stronger side and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Adelaide Oval, null Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.852 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Smriti Mandhana is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 97 runs in 3 games of the competition at an average of 32.33. She scored 51 runs in the last game. Mandhana will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 324 runs in 7 games at an average of 54.00. She smashed centuries in the last two games. She scored 103 runs in the last game against Adelaide Strikers. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the competition so far. She has 8 wickets in 7 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 12 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.