ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction
ADS
62%
Chance of Winning
MER
38%
T20
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- Melbourne Renegades Women have lost their last five games in a row.
- Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at second place in the table standings.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women are on a rampage and keep on maintaining their dominance in the current season of the WBBL. They are coming from three consecutive wins in their campaign. With five wins and two losses, they are placed at the second position of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.163. They have a strong squad and have been performing excellently in the tournament.
Whereas, the campaign of Melbourne Renegades Women has been dreadful in the competition. They lost their last five fixtures on the trot. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with one win and six losses in seven games. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.389. They will be the first team to be eliminated for the play-offs.
Looking at the points table, it is very apparent that Adelaide Strikers are doing much better than the latter in the tournament. Hence, they will be the match favourites for the upcoming contest.
- Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 38%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 62%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips
Melbourne Stars Women to score low before their first dismissal
Melbourne Stars Women have not been performing well in their batting line-up. Despite openers like Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont, they have failed to cope with the bowling attack in the competition. MS-W scored 55, 19, 12, 59, 16, 0 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. They lost their wicket pretty early in five of their seven outings. Matthews and Beaumont average at 14.14 & 24.71 respectively in the current competition. They look out of form and are very likely to crumble under the AS-W bowling attack. In their last clash this season, the Renegades scored 19 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Having said that, MR-W will lose their first wicket early in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women
Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers Women
Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction
The Karen Rolton Oval generally produces balanced wickets with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The new ball would be crucial and there is a chance of the pitch slowing down a bit in the latter half of the second innings. The captain who wins the toss could bat first and look to post a total in excess of 165.
Weather Report
The weather will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperature will see a high of 26 degree Celsius with cloudy skies.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith
Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:
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Alice Capsey
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Batter
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Sophie Reid
|
Batter
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Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
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Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
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Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
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Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Perth Scorchers. It was a high run chase and they scored 169 runs in the game.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josie Dooley
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Duffin
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Erica Kershaw
|
Bowler
|
Ella Hayward
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women lost five games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling and batting in their next game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women have won three games whereas Adelaide Strikers Women have two victories.
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 3
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers Women went against Perth Scorchers and won the game by 6 wickets. PS-W scored 165 runs in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a challenge but the batters succeeded at the task, eventually winning the game in a last ball thriller. Katie Mack scored 71 runs in the game.
Melbourne Renegades Women lost their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women by a margin of 7 wickets. SS-W bundled out the MR-W squad at 104 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 47 while the others in the squad went out cheaply. Their bowlers could not defend a low target such as theirs and lost the game by a huge margin. They will enter as the underdogs in their next clash against Adelaide Strikers Women.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Harmanpreet Kaur has risen in the squad and has performed well with her bat recently. She scored 13, 52* & 47 runs in her last three games. She has 205 runs in 7 games, averaging at 41.00. She scored 43* in her last game against AS-W.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack is in terrific form this season. She has struck the bat furiously in the competition and reeled in 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 41.71. She smashed 71 runs in her last game in 52 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the Strikers Women.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Hayley Matthews has bowled pretty well in her campaign so far. She is the top wicket taker of the team and picked 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy rate of 8.34.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 12 wickets in 7 games. She has an economy of 5.54 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad. Her figures of 3/25 in the last game were pretty impressive.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.62(Parimatch)
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 2.21(Parimatch)
Parimatch