ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction ADS 62 % Chance of Winning MER 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.553 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against each other in the 29th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide will host this game on November 8, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are on a rampage and keep on maintaining their dominance in the current season of the WBBL. They are coming from three consecutive wins in their campaign. With five wins and two losses, they are placed at the second position of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.163. They have a strong squad and have been performing excellently in the tournament.

Whereas, the campaign of Melbourne Renegades Women has been dreadful in the competition. They lost their last five fixtures on the trot. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with one win and six losses in seven games. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.389. They will be the first team to be eliminated for the play-offs.

Looking at the points table, it is very apparent that Adelaide Strikers are doing much better than the latter in the tournament. Hence, they will be the match favourites for the upcoming contest.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 38%

Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 62%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score low before their first dismissal

Melbourne Stars Women have not been performing well in their batting line-up. Despite openers like Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont, they have failed to cope with the bowling attack in the competition. MS-W scored 55, 19, 12, 59, 16, 0 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. They lost their wicket pretty early in five of their seven outings. Matthews and Beaumont average at 14.14 & 24.71 respectively in the current competition. They look out of form and are very likely to crumble under the AS-W bowling attack. In their last clash this season, the Renegades scored 19 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Having said that, MR-W will lose their first wicket early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.727 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers Women 2.2 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval generally produces balanced wickets with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The new ball would be crucial and there is a chance of the pitch slowing down a bit in the latter half of the second innings. The captain who wins the toss could bat first and look to post a total in excess of 165.

Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperature will see a high of 26 degree Celsius with cloudy skies.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Perth Scorchers. It was a high run chase and they scored 169 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Erica Kershaw Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost five games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling and batting in their next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women have won three games whereas Adelaide Strikers Women have two victories.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 3

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women went against Perth Scorchers and won the game by 6 wickets. PS-W scored 165 runs in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a challenge but the batters succeeded at the task, eventually winning the game in a last ball thriller. Katie Mack scored 71 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women lost their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women by a margin of 7 wickets. SS-W bundled out the MR-W squad at 104 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 47 while the others in the squad went out cheaply. Their bowlers could not defend a low target such as theirs and lost the game by a huge margin. They will enter as the underdogs in their next clash against Adelaide Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.256 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur has risen in the squad and has performed well with her bat recently. She scored 13, 52* & 47 runs in her last three games. She has 205 runs in 7 games, averaging at 41.00. She scored 43* in her last game against AS-W.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is in terrific form this season. She has struck the bat furiously in the competition and reeled in 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 41.71. She smashed 71 runs in her last game in 52 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has bowled pretty well in her campaign so far. She is the top wicket taker of the team and picked 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy rate of 8.34.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 12 wickets in 7 games. She has an economy of 5.54 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad. Her figures of 3/25 in the last game were pretty impressive.