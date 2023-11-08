ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction

ADS

62%

Chance of Winning

MER

38%

Parimatch

1.62
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Melbet

1.55
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.553
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Karen Rolton Oval

Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against each other in the 29th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide will host this game on November 8, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Melbourne Renegades Women have lost their last five games in a row.
  • Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at second place in the table standings.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are on a rampage and keep on maintaining their dominance in the current season of the WBBL. They are coming from three consecutive wins in their campaign. With five wins and two losses, they are placed at the second position of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.163. They have a strong squad and have been performing excellently in the tournament.

Whereas, the campaign of Melbourne Renegades Women has been dreadful in the competition. They lost their last five fixtures on the trot. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with one win and six losses in seven games. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.389. They will be the first team to be eliminated for the play-offs.

Looking at the points table, it is very apparent that Adelaide Strikers are doing much better than the latter in the tournament. Hence, they will be the match favourites for the upcoming contest.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 38%
  • Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 62%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score low before their first dismissal

Melbourne Stars Women have not been performing well in their batting line-up. Despite openers like Hayley Matthews and Tammy Beaumont, they have failed to cope with the bowling attack in the competition. MS-W scored 55, 19, 12, 59, 16, 0 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in seven games. They lost their wicket pretty early in five of their seven outings. Matthews and Beaumont average at 14.14 & 24.71 respectively in the current competition. They look out of form and are very likely to crumble under the AS-W bowling attack. In their last clash this season, the Renegades scored 19 runs before their first dismissal in the game. Having said that, MR-W will lose their first wicket early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women

1.909
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Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers Women

1.727
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Most match sixes: Adelaide Strikers Women

2.2
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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval generally produces balanced wickets with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The new ball would be crucial and there is a chance of the pitch slowing down a bit in the latter half of the second innings. The captain who wins the toss could bat first and look to post a total in excess of 165.

Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant for a game of cricket. The temperature will see a high of 26 degree Celsius with cloudy skies.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey

Batter

Sophie Reid

Batter

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Maia Bouchier

Batter

Tess Flintoff

All-rounder

Sasha Moloney

Bowler

Nicole Faltum

Wicket Keeper

Rhys McKenna

All-rounder

Sophie Day

Bowler

Sophia Dunkley

All-rounder

Kim Garth

All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Perth Scorchers. It was a high run chase and they scored 169 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb

Batter

Josie Dooley

Wicket-keeper

Jess Duffin

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Georgia Prestwidge

All-rounder

Sarah Coyte

Bowler

Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounder

Georgia Wareham

Bowler

Erica Kershaw

Bowler

Ella Hayward

Bowler

Tammy Beaumont

Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost five games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling and batting in their next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women have won three games whereas Adelaide Strikers Women have two victories.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 3
  • Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women went against Perth Scorchers and won the game by 6 wickets. PS-W scored 165 runs in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was a challenge but the batters succeeded at the task, eventually winning the game in a last ball thriller. Katie Mack scored 71 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women lost their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women by a margin of 7 wickets. SS-W bundled out the MR-W squad at 104 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 47 while the others in the squad went out cheaply. Their bowlers could not defend a low target such as theirs and lost the game by a huge margin. They will enter as the underdogs in their next clash against Adelaide Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

T20

Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

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Adelaide Strikers

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1.62
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1.55
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Melbourne Renegades

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2.256
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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur has risen in the squad and has performed well with her bat recently. She scored 13, 52* & 47 runs in her last three games. She has 205 runs in 7 games, averaging at 41.00. She scored 43* in her last game against AS-W.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is in terrific form this season. She has struck the bat furiously in the competition and reeled in 292 runs in 7 games at an average of 41.71. She smashed 71 runs in her last game in 52 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has bowled pretty well in her campaign so far. She is the top wicket taker of the team and picked 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy rate of 8.34.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 12 wickets in 7 games. She has an economy of 5.54 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad. Her figures of 3/25 in the last game were pretty impressive.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Adelaide Strikers Women

In the last five meetings between the sides, Melbourne Renegades have managed to win three of those fixtures, leading the tally by 3-2. In fact, MR-W managed to win their last contest with AS-W this season by 81 runs in a season upset. However, AS-W has shifted gears and has a fantastic winning momentum currently in the competition. Whereas, MR-W are still struggling in the competition to find their beat and have lost their last five games. AS-W has an excellent bowling line-up and should prevail victorious in their next outing against the Renegades.
  • Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.62(Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 2.21(Parimatch)
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