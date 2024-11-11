ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning MER 55 % Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will clash in the 23rd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on November 11. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are having a nightmare season in the current competition. They have lost their last three outings of the tournament. With three wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.001. Adelaide Strikers are coming from a close loss against Brisbane Heat here and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. However, the team is doing very well this season. With three wins and three losses, Melbourne Renegades Women are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.001. They will clash against the Strikers in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 45%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a decent season so far in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place of the standings. The team features Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb in the opening position currently. The team posted the scores of 58, 51, 102, 0, 1 & 34 runs before their first dismissal in six games. Matthews scored 12 runs whereas Webb chipped in 25 runs in the last game. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, is random and can’t be predicted. However, captains who win the toss here often choose to bat first, as the pitch generally favours batters early on with a flat surface and true bounce. The conditions can become more favourable for spinners later in the match, making setting a target beneficial.

Weather Report

On November 11, 2023, Adelaide is expected to have mild and dry weather, with temperatures around 22°C during the day and dropping to 14°C at night. It will be a good day for a game of cricket.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Darcie Brown Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women are going through a rough patch right now. They are coming from three consecutive losses here. The team sits at the bottom of the standings currently. The team leaked too many runs in the last game while the top order fell very quickly in the last game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women have recovered well in the current competition. The team is coming from a win against the Stars. They will be very confident with their squad, especially their bowling order.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Renegades Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Brisbane Heat Women in their previous game of the competition. Brisbane Heat Women scored 175/6 in the game. Jemma Barsby was the best bowler from the Strikers as she picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the Strikers scored 167/4, losing the game by 8 runs. The top order collapsed pretty quickly while Bridget Patterson (61*) and Madeline Penna (59*) carried the innings but fell short by 8 runs. Adelaide Strikers must strike back in order to get back in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in the last game of the competition. Melbourne Renegades Women batted first in the game and scored 146/6 in the game. Alice Capsey scored 33 runs whereas Nicole Faltum posted 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, the Stars were restricted at 131/9 in the game. The Renegades won the game by 15 runs. All the bowlers in the team picked a wicket each in the game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Tahlia McGrath to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 145 runs in 5 games of the competition at an average of 48.33. She scored 25 runs in the last game. McGrath will lead her side with the bat again in the next game.

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 166 runs in 6 games at an average of 27.66. She scored 25 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the competition so far. She has 7 wickets in 5 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Alice Capsey to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Alice Capsey is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 12 wickets in 6 games. She took 5 wickets in the last game.