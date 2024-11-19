ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction ADS 43 % Chance of Winning PES 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.889 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be meeting in the 32nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on November 19. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are having a nightmare season in the current competition. They won their last game after five consecutive losses in their campaign. With two wins and six losses, the team is still placed at the bottom of the points table. The Strikers have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.594. The team will face a tough challenge against Perth Scorchers in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign this season. However, the team is still holding on strong to the fourth place of the points table with four wins and three losses. Perth Scorchers are walking here after a loss against Sydney Thunder Women. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.099 in the competition. Perth Scorchers will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 43%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers Women has a very strong batting unit but their bowling department looks out of form. The team has lost five games in a row but won their last outing in the competition. Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt opened for the side and posted 11, 2, 11 & 36 runs before their first dismissal. Smriti Mandhana replaced Wolvaardt in the opening order and managed to score 6, 56, 67 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in the next four games. Mack and Mandhana average at 19.37 & 25.75 respectively in the current competition. That said, AS-W will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval is known for its flat and batter-friendly pitches, often producing high-scoring matches. The even bounce and minimal lateral movement provide good conditions for batting in both innings. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow slightly, offering some assistance to spinners. The ground has relatively short boundaries, especially square of the wicket, encouraging aggressive batting. This often influences teams to prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Adelaide on November 19 indicates clear skies with no prediction of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 21°C.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game in the competition. They are having a poor campaign and lie at the bottom of the table. With only a few games left, the team should do their best to strike back in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers are stepping here after a defeat against Sydney Thunder Women. Perth Scorchers have a strong squad and should do better in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 5-0.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 5

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Adelaide Strikers chose to bat first. They scored 140/7 in the game. Madeline Penna from the lower order was the top scorer with 60 runs in the game. However, the bowlers were fantastic in the last game and bundled out the Hurricanes at 102 runs, winning the fixture by 38 runs. Tahlia McGrath picked 4 wickets while Megan Schutt and Anesu Mushangwe got 2 picks each.

Perth Scorchers went against Sydney Thunder Women. It was a high scoring game. Perth Scorchers scored 170/5 in the game. Beth Mooney smashed 97 runs while Sophie Devine struck 44 runs in the game. Sydney Thunder outscored them and posted 173/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Sophie Devine and Amy Edgar picked a wicket each for the Scorchers but could not win them the game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, null Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.889 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Smriti Mandhana is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 103 runs in 4 games of the competition at an average of 25.75. She dismissed out early in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 286 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.85. She smashed 97 runs in the last game against Sydney Thunder. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the competition so far. She has 10 wickets in 8 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side. She picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 14 wickets in 7 innings already. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.