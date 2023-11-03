ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction ADS 61 % Chance of Winning SYS 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will go up against each other in the 21st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth will host this game on November 3, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Despite a couple of losses in the competition, Adelaide Strikers Women have maintained dominance in the competition. With three wins and two losses, they are placed at the second place of the points table. Adelaide Strikers Women are coming into this fixture after a win over Brisbane Heat in the competition. They have a good grip of their campaign in the competition and will be confident coming into this fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women are having a disastrous run and faced four losses in the competition. However, they lost their last contest in the competition against Perth Scorchers Women. With 2 points and a net run rate of -0.833, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They will be looking to recover and climb up in the standings.

The contrasting squad strengths have made it easier for us to determine the stronger force in the upcoming match-up. Adelaide Strikers have an opportunity to earn themselves another set of points and cement their place in the points table.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 61%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 39%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score low before their first dismissal

Sydney Sixers Women were fantastic in the previous season, especially with their hard-hitting batters in the team. Alyssa Healy took the bench after being injured in the first game. Replacing her, Ellyse Perry displayed her class with the bat in the four games she batted in. However, Bates’ form looks worrisome for the team. She has faced constant cheap dismissals in her campaign this season. Bates scored 6, 5, 3, 10 and 18 runs in her five outings. Perry and Bates average at 47.25 & 8.40 respectively. They scored 16, 5, 31, 15 & 52 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Although Perry has been explosive with the bat, Bates failed to do the same in her campaign. Moreover, AS-W conceded 4, 19, 17, 38 & 0 runs before they picked their first wicket in their five games so far. It is safe to say that they have a powerful bowling unit and should win you a bonus from this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Most fours in the game: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.727 Bet on 1xBet Most sixes in the game: Adelaide Strikers Women 2.0 Bet on 1xBet

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

There is not much of an advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground. However, considering the bowling strengths of both teams, we reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The pitch is bouncy and fast and has been a nightmare for the batters in the past. Though it has become flatter in recent years, it is still a treat for the pacers to bowl on this surface. The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Brisbane Heat. They bundled out their entire team at 89 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against Scorchers by 36 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win four times while Sydney Sixers won a single fixture.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women went against the table toppers, Brisbane Heat Women. It was a good day for the Strikers as they broke the winning streak of the Heat and won the game by 59 runs. Batting first, they scored 148 runs. Bridget Patterson was the top batter with 70 runs in the game. Despite the unimpressive target, AS-W managed to defend the target, striking out every opponent wicket under 16 overs. BH-W bundled out at 89 runs. Megan Schutt and Amanda Jade-Wellington picked 3 wickets each in the contest and are in a good momentum.

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last outing against Perth Scorchers Women by a huge margin of 36 runs. PS-W scored 166 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 3 wickets from the Sixers. Chasing the target, the Sixers fell one-by-one and could only post 130 in the game. Perry scored 59 but lacked support from the rest of the team.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack will be the batting pick from Adelaide Strikers Women in the upcoming game. Mack has scored a total of 171 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.20. She has a strike rate of 129.54. She scored 2 runs in her last outing but possesses an immense amount of batting proficiency.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and is the only effective batter in the team right now. She posted 31, 49, 50 & 59 runs in four games. She has 189 runs in 4 games, averaging at 47.25. She will be the batting pick from the team.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 9 wickets in the competition so far in 5 innings at an economy of 6.37. She racked up 3 wickets in her last game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner is the top wicket taker in Sydney Sixers. She has picked 10 wickets in 5 games at an economy rate of 7.73. She picked 3 wickets in the previous game.