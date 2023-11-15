ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction ADS 57 % Chance of Winning SYT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sitting in the second and third position on the points table, respectively, Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will take on each other in the 40th match of the Women’s Big Bash League at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia on November 15, 2023 (Wednesday). Both sides have been fantastic in the ongoing edition of the event and the winner will carry a big advantage in the last leg of the event, with playoffs chances squarely depending on it.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women have done well to bounce back from early jolt and now they are one of the most in-form sides in the Women’s Big Bash League. Led by Tahlia McGrath, the Strikers have rolled many sides who come their way. While Sydney Thunder Women pose a significant threat to the overall plan, Adelaide are very much capable of holding their own.

If we talk about Sydney Thunder Women, they have won all but two games this edition. It took a rampant Beth Mooney to topple them over in the last encounter. The kind of squad disposition they have, it would be really hard for any side to chalk that out. Just trust the overall process and believe Sydney Thunder to win this magnanimous game.

AS-W’s chance of winning is 57%

ST-W’s chance of winning is 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Just bet on Chamari Athapaththu, alright! She has beene exceptional since landing in Australia and the way she has helped Sydney Thunder Women secure a base at the top of the order is pure magic. Hannah Darlington has been very good with the ball as well, and that helps us in creating very good amount of money. Tahila McGrath, from Adelaide Strikers, has been another trusted ally in the process.

Match Prediction Best Odds First boundary will be Four runs 1.01 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has hosted 32 Women’s T20 matches, in which the batting first teams have won 17 games while the batting second teams have won 14 games. 18 out of those 32 games, the toss-winning captains have decided to field first. The average first innings score at the venue is 148/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 162/5.

Weather Report

We are going to have a full game of cricket on Wednesday, with Adelaide set to have very clear weather for that day. There is no chance of precipitation during the encounter, but there will be some amount of moisture on the surface that would aid in skidding by the spinners.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Chamari Athapaththu Batter Phoebe Litchfield Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Olivia Porter All-rounder Claire Moore Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have secured six wins from nine games, indicating a stronghold in the tournament. They lost their last game to Perth Scrochers Women, but after the knock that Beth Mooney played that day, it would have been virtually impossible for any side to break that draught and bring any semblance of positivity to the fore.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O Neil, Darcie Brown, Courtney Neale, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna Batter Danielle Gibson Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

With six wins from nine games, Adelaide Strikers should have been equal on points with Sydney Thunder, but they have three losses, as compared to Sydney’s two, with the latter securing one no result game. Can they turn the table around?

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-To-Head

Adelaide Strikers Women have a stronghold over Sydney Thunder Women historically in the Women’s Big Bash League, having won eight matches in 15 H2H encounters, but only by a margin. Sydney Thunder Women have registered six wins as well, which makes you believe that both sides are on equal footing.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a cracking powerplay (Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers Women are the best-performing powerplay sides in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, having accumulated 7.6 runs per over. With 7.1 runs per over, Sydney Thunder Women are at a distant fourth, which makes it clear that we can bet on the former to have the better day in the first six overs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Batters

Katie Mack to be AS-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Katie Mack has been absolutely sensational for Adelaide Strikers, having scored 330 runs at an average of 36.66. With three half-centuries, she has ensured that things are moving upwardly for him now. You can make a lot of money by trusting Katie Mack to do well in the next game.

Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)

I would never doubt on this bet. The way Chamari Athapaththu is smashing everyone in the ongoing WBBL is an education on how to adapt to different conditions. She is sitting at the top of the run-scoring chart for Sydney Thunder Women, scoring 331 runs at a strike rate of 138.49 and an average of 41.37.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be AS-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amanda-Jade Wellington is having a ball this season, quite literally. With 14 wickets from nine games, she has created a niche for herself while adding an abundance of opportunities for her teammates to rise from there. With a bowling average of 12.28, she hasn’t left anything for chance. Just trust her to spearhead Adelaide Strikers with elan.

Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hannah Darlington has 67 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 16 wickets from nine games. She can definitely bolster our earnings from this game with her performance.