ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction
SYT
40%
Chance of Winning
ADS
60%
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers Women lead the tally by 4-0.
- Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at the 6th place of the standings whereas Sydney Thunder are placed 3rd in the same list.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers, the defending champions, had a terrible start to this year’s campaign. They lost the first game against Brisbane Heat Women. However, the team returned with a smashing win in the next game against Sydney Sixers Women. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the table standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.137. Adelaide Strikers will be pushed up in the standings with a win in the next outing.
Sydney Thunder Women finished in 4th place in the previous season of the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. Sydney Sixers Women had a terrible start to their campaign facing a loss against the Hurricanes. But they returned with a win in the next game against the same team. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.033.
- Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 40%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 60%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team did not post any run before their first dismissal in the first game. However, the pair raised 34 runs before their first dismissal in the next game. The team did not have much luck against Adelaide Strikers last season. However, the openers look well with the bat and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction
At North Sydney Oval, captains often choose to bat first upon winning the toss, especially in first-class matches. This pitch typically offers good bounce and pace early on, favouring batters. Teams may look to post a strong total to set the pace for the game, as conditions can become more challenging for batting in the later stages of play. However, if there are overcast conditions, captains may consider bowling to exploit any seam movement.
Weather Report
On November 1, Sydney is expected to have mild and partly cloudy weather. The morning temperature will start around 16°C (61°F) with a light breeze, while afternoon temperatures will reach around 19°C (66°F) with occasional cloud cover and a slight chance of drizzle.
Sydney Thunder Women Players List
Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
|
Batter
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Ella Briscoe
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form
Sydney Thunder Women started their campaign with a loss but returned with a win in the next game against the same team. The team has a weak batting order but compensates with a strong bowling unit.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Orla Pendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Madeline Penna
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Tahlia McGrath (c)
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team had a terrible start with a loss in the first game but returned with a win in the next game. The Strikers will now aim for a higher place in the points table.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 4-0.
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 0
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Sydney Sixers Women in their last game. The Strikers batted until they lost their last wicket and raised 171 runs in the game. Bridget Patterson (44), Orla Pendergast (39) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (40) were the top scorers from the side. Sydney Sixers faced the aggressive bowling attack of the Strikers. They were restricted at 160/9, losing the game by 11 runs. Anesu Mushangwe picked 3 wickets while Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Sydney Thunder matched up against Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Sydney Sixers scored 146/5 in the game. Heather Knight smashed 48 runs in the game. Chamari Athapaththu registered 38 runs as well. Defending the target, they restricted Hobart Hurricanes at 113/8 to win the game by 33 runs. Hannah Darlington was the best bowler in the game with 3 wickets in the fixture.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, null
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women
Heather Knight is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 48 runs in the last game off 28 balls. Knight will be expected to score high in the next game.
Tahlia McGrath to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Tahlia McGrath is a terrific batter in the team. She scored 56 runs in 2 games so far in the competition. She struck an unbeaten 51 runs in the first game while knocking 5 runs in the next game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Hannah Darlington is predominantly a bowler and picked 22 wickets last season for the team. She picked 3 wickets for 16 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best bowling pick for the next game.
Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the two games so far. She has 4 wickets in 2 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch