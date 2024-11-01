ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction SYT 40 % Chance of Winning ADS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.841 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be meeting in the 8th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on November 1. The match will begin at 10:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers, the defending champions, had a terrible start to this year’s campaign. They lost the first game against Brisbane Heat Women. However, the team returned with a smashing win in the next game against Sydney Sixers Women. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the table standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.137. Adelaide Strikers will be pushed up in the standings with a win in the next outing.

Sydney Thunder Women finished in 4th place in the previous season of the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. Sydney Sixers Women had a terrible start to their campaign facing a loss against the Hurricanes. But they returned with a win in the next game against the same team. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.033.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 40%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 60%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team did not post any run before their first dismissal in the first game. However, the pair raised 34 runs before their first dismissal in the next game. The team did not have much luck against Adelaide Strikers last season. However, the openers look well with the bat and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval, captains often choose to bat first upon winning the toss, especially in first-class matches. This pitch typically offers good bounce and pace early on, favouring batters. Teams may look to post a strong total to set the pace for the game, as conditions can become more challenging for batting in the later stages of play. However, if there are overcast conditions, captains may consider bowling to exploit any seam movement.

Weather Report

On November 1, Sydney is expected to have mild and partly cloudy weather. The morning temperature will start around 16°C (61°F) with a light breeze, while afternoon temperatures will reach around 19°C (66°F) with occasional cloud cover and a slight chance of drizzle.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Ella Briscoe Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women started their campaign with a loss but returned with a win in the next game against the same team. The team has a weak batting order but compensates with a strong bowling unit.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Madeline Penna Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team had a terrible start with a loss in the first game but returned with a win in the next game. The Strikers will now aim for a higher place in the points table.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 4-0.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Sydney Sixers Women in their last game. The Strikers batted until they lost their last wicket and raised 171 runs in the game. Bridget Patterson (44), Orla Pendergast (39) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (40) were the top scorers from the side. Sydney Sixers faced the aggressive bowling attack of the Strikers. They were restricted at 160/9, losing the game by 11 runs. Anesu Mushangwe picked 3 wickets while Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Sydney Thunder matched up against Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Sydney Sixers scored 146/5 in the game. Heather Knight smashed 48 runs in the game. Chamari Athapaththu registered 38 runs as well. Defending the target, they restricted Hobart Hurricanes at 113/8 to win the game by 33 runs. Hannah Darlington was the best bowler in the game with 3 wickets in the fixture.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Heather Knight is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 48 runs in the last game off 28 balls. Knight will be expected to score high in the next game.

Tahlia McGrath to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath is a terrific batter in the team. She scored 56 runs in 2 games so far in the competition. She struck an unbeaten 51 runs in the first game while knocking 5 runs in the next game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington is predominantly a bowler and picked 22 wickets last season for the team. She picked 3 wickets for 16 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best bowling pick for the next game.

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the two games so far. She has 4 wickets in 2 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.