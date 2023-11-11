BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
BRH
45%
Chance of Winning
ADS
55%
T20
Harrup Park
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at top position whereas Brisbane Heat Women are placed fourth in the points table.
- Adelaide Strikers Women lead the tally by 4-1 against Brisbane Heat Women.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
After making a positive start to the season, the Brisbane Heat Women faced a major hiccup in the competition. They lost their last two outings and have dropped places in the standings. BH-W have won five games and lost three matches in their eight fixtures. With that, they are placed 4th in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.013. They will be tested thoroughly in the next game against Adelaide Strikers.
Adelaide Strikers Women have maintained their dominance in the current season of the WBBL. They have won four games in a row and will be pretty confident entering into the next game. They have six wins and two losses in eight games. As a result, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.062.
It will be an opportunity for Brisbane Heat to make their comeback in the next game. However, Adelaide Strikers will not make things any easier. They will be filled with confidence after consecutive wins in the competition and will make this fixture a must watch.
- Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 55%
- Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 45%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes
Brisbane Heat Women have relentlessly punished the bowlers in the competition with constant boundaries. The team is loaded with many hard-hitters with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11, 6, 4, 1, 1, 4 & 3 sixes in eight games respectively. This sums up to 35 sixes, averaging at 4.375 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 18 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have bagged 10 sixes in eight matches, lower than Grace Harris. This averages to 1.25 sixes per game. BH-W has a lot of firepower in the squad and it shall be evident in the next game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brisbane Heat Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will allow for good stroke play, and batters will have a great time on this surface. Seamers won’t get much lateral movement here, but they should generate good bounce, which might trouble batters who are new to the crease. Once batters get their eye in, they can make a huge score at this venue. With the weather being nice and sunny, and conditions likely to be great for batting, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather will be clear with plenty of sunshine. The temperature will remain below 27 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton
Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
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Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
Bowler
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Mignon du Preez
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat lost two games continuously in the competition. They lost their last game by 59 runs.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt
Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tahlia McGrath (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Annie O’Neil
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets. They have won four games in a row and are placed atop the table.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won three games whereas Adelaide Strikers won on two occasions.
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Brisbane's latest loss came against Perth Scorchers as they fell short of the massive 193-run target by 39 runs. Georgia Redmayne scored 53 runs in the game while others settled for a meagre score. The bowlers could not do much as well and had to face the wrath of the Scorchers batting skills.
Adelaide Strikers are on a wonderful winning streak. Their latest win came against Melbourne Renegades. MR-W could only score 148 runs in the game. It was a good day for the AS-W batters who chipped in equally to muster the target and win the game by 6 wickets.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
Harrup Park, Mackay
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack is the top scorer from Adelaide Strikers Women and scored 316 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.50. She scored 24 runs in her last game but will be expected to knock a lot of runs in the next game.
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in explosive form this year as well. With 269 runs in 8 games, she averages at 38.42 and holds a strike rate of 184.24 in the competition. She was dismissed out cheaply in the previous game but will be expected to score high in the next one.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 13 wickets in 8 games. She has an economy of 5.88 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad.
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 8 games, she has managed to pick 10 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.63 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
- Brisbane Heat Women to win the match @ 1.78(Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.96(Parimatch)
Parimatch