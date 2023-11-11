BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction BRH 45 % Chance of Winning ADS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.105 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 35th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay will host this game on November 11, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

After making a positive start to the season, the Brisbane Heat Women faced a major hiccup in the competition. They lost their last two outings and have dropped places in the standings. BH-W have won five games and lost three matches in their eight fixtures. With that, they are placed 4th in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.013. They will be tested thoroughly in the next game against Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers Women have maintained their dominance in the current season of the WBBL. They have won four games in a row and will be pretty confident entering into the next game. They have six wins and two losses in eight games. As a result, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.062.

It will be an opportunity for Brisbane Heat to make their comeback in the next game. However, Adelaide Strikers will not make things any easier. They will be filled with confidence after consecutive wins in the competition and will make this fixture a must watch.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 55%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes

Brisbane Heat Women have relentlessly punished the bowlers in the competition with constant boundaries. The team is loaded with many hard-hitters with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11, 6, 4, 1, 1, 4 & 3 sixes in eight games respectively. This sums up to 35 sixes, averaging at 4.375 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 18 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have bagged 10 sixes in eight matches, lower than Grace Harris. This averages to 1.25 sixes per game. BH-W has a lot of firepower in the squad and it shall be evident in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will allow for good stroke play, and batters will have a great time on this surface. Seamers won’t get much lateral movement here, but they should generate good bounce, which might trouble batters who are new to the crease. Once batters get their eye in, they can make a huge score at this venue. With the weather being nice and sunny, and conditions likely to be great for batting, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with plenty of sunshine. The temperature will remain below 27 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat lost two games continuously in the competition. They lost their last game by 59 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Annie O’Neil Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets. They have won four games in a row and are placed atop the table.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won three games whereas Adelaide Strikers won on two occasions.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Brisbane's latest loss came against Perth Scorchers as they fell short of the massive 193-run target by 39 runs. Georgia Redmayne scored 53 runs in the game while others settled for a meagre score. The bowlers could not do much as well and had to face the wrath of the Scorchers batting skills.

Adelaide Strikers are on a wonderful winning streak. Their latest win came against Melbourne Renegades. MR-W could only score 148 runs in the game. It was a good day for the AS-W batters who chipped in equally to muster the target and win the game by 6 wickets.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is the top scorer from Adelaide Strikers Women and scored 316 runs in 8 games at an average of 39.50. She scored 24 runs in her last game but will be expected to knock a lot of runs in the next game.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in explosive form this year as well. With 269 runs in 8 games, she averages at 38.42 and holds a strike rate of 184.24 in the competition. She was dismissed out cheaply in the previous game but will be expected to score high in the next one.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 13 wickets in 8 games. She has an economy of 5.88 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 8 games, she has managed to pick 10 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.63 in the competition.