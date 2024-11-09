BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
BRH
45%
Chance of Winning
ADS
55%
T20
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers Women lead the tally by 3-2.
- Brisbane Heat Women won the last clash against the Strikers by 4 wickets.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women had a terrific start to their campaign with two consecutive wins. However, the team’s form dipped as they faced three defeats in a row after that. They lost their last game against the Sydney Thunder Women. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.084.
Adelaide Strikers Women are having a nightmare season. They have lost three of their last four games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.900. They lost their last game against the Renegades. The team has a chance to make a comeback against the Heat who defeated them earlier this season.
- Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 45%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 55%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat Women are coming from three defeats. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17 & 26 runs before one of them lost their wickets in five games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 33.00 & 16.60 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Toss Prediction
For WBBL matches at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba (the Gabba), toss outcomes are random. Historically, teams winning the toss here often choose to bat first due to the pitch's favorable bounce and pace, which can assist batters early in the game. In recent WBBL seasons, this trend has held as teams aim to set a high total, leveraging the Gabba's typically quick outfield.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Brisbane on November 9, 2023, shows warm and mostly dry conditions. The temperature is expected to reach a high of around 33°C, with a low of 22°C in the evening. There's only a minimal chance of rain, with forecasted precipitation under 1 mm.
Brisbane Heat Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Predicted Playing XI
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
All-rounder
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
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Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form
Brisbane Heat Women won their last three games in the competition. The team’s batting order crumbled under pressure and gave up during the chase in the last game. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Orla Pendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Tahlia McGrath (c)
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form
Adelaide Strikers Women is placed at the bottom of the standings. However, the team is stacked with pretty talented players. The team will be looking to get back at Brisbane Heat in the next game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women have won two games as opposed to Adelaide Strikers Women’s three wins
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women went against Sydney Thunder Women in the last game. Sydney Thunder Women batted first in the game and scored 170/5 in the game. Jess Jonassed picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the Heat. Chasing the target, the Heat kept losing early wickets. Grace Harris scored 41 runs while Charli Knot scored 55 runs. The others were dismissed out for a single digit score. The team were all out for 151 runs in the game, losing it by 19 runs.
Adelaide Strikers women faced Melbourne Renegades Women in the last game. The Strikers scored 157/5 in the game. Chasing the target, the Renegades scored 158/8, winning the game by 2 wickets. Tahlia McGrath smashed an unbeaten 64 in the game. In the bowling order, Darcie Brown, Jemma Barsby and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets each.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women
T20
Brisbane Cricket Ground, null
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Top Batters
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 165 runs in 5 games at an average of 33.00. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.
Tahlia McGrath to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Tahlia McGrath is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 120 runs in 4 games of the competition at an average of 60.00. She scored 64* runs in the last game. McGrath will lead her side with the bat again in the next game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Women Top Bowlers
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Jess Jonassen is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 5 wickets in 5 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game. That said, she will enter as the team's best bowling pick in the next game.
Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the four games so far. She has 6 wickets in 4 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch