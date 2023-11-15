BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
BRH
67%
Chance of Winning
HOH
33%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women are placed at 6th position whereas Brisbane Heat Women are placed fourth in the points table.
- Brisbane Heat Women lead the tally by 4-1 against Hobart Hurricanes Women.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women made strides after making a terrific comeback post a minor hiccup in their campaign. They have a fantastic line-up of players and look good so far in the competition. They have won six games and lost three in their nine outings that placed them 4th in the points table. The team possesses 12 points and a net run rate of 0.004. They will be confident entering the next game and will hope to move up in the table standings.
Meanwhile, things are going downhill for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the tournament. The team has three wins and five losses in the competition. With that, they are placed 6th in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of -1.065. Their batters are constantly scoring low totals in the competition which led them to lose a lot of games in the competition.
Things don't look good for HH-W in the competition. With a squad like theirs, they are more likely to face a defeat against the very strong Brisbane Heat Women.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 33%
- Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 67%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes
Brisbane Heat Women are a much better squad in terms of their batting. They have aggressive batters like Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll and Amelia Kerr. Together, the team has posted 35 sixes in nine games. This averages at 3.88 sixes per game. They scored 4, 3 & 0 sixes in their last three outings. Although they missed a mark in their previous fixture, they will make it up against the weak bowling of the Hurricanes. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have not been the best with the bat. They could only muster 15 sixes in 9 games, averaging at 1.66 sixes per game. Grace Harris, alone, has smashed more sixes than HH-W itself. It says volumes about the team. That said, it is pretty clear that BH-W possesses a better batting arsenal and will be expected to hit more sixes in their next brawl.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.
Weather Report
The weather will be partly cloudy. The temperature will remain below 29 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton
Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Grace Harris
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All-rounder
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Jess Jonassen (c)
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All-rounder
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Georgia Voll
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Batter
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Mikayla Hinkley
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Bowler
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Bess Heath
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Batter
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Mignon du Preez
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Batter
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Nicola Hancock
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Bowler
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Courtney Grace Sippel
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Bowler
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Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat are coming from a win against the Adelaide Strikers. They are placed 4th in the table.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
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Naomi Stalenberg
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Batter
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Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
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All-rounder
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Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
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Amy Smith
|
Bowler
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Hayley Silver-holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
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Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
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Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women need to work on their batting line-up. They are constantly settling for low scores in the last few games.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won four games whereas Hobart Hurricanes won on a single occasion.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Brisbane's latest win came against Adelaide Strikers Women. They restricted AS-W to 137 runs in the game. Charli Knott and Amelia Kerr picked 2 wickets each while other bowlers bowled an economical performance. Chasing the target, Mignon du Preez scored 60 runs while others were dismissed at meagre scores. BH-W managed to win the game by 4 wickets. They will be hungry for more points in order to finish higher in the standings.
Hobart Hurricanes have a lot of things to work on their team. They have constantly lost games in the competition including their last game against Sydney Sixers Women. They batted first and scored 139 runs in the game. Lizelle Lee scored 50 whereas the rest of the line-up collapsed pretty early. Their bowling order could not compensate for the low total as SS-W surpassed the target, winning the game by 3 wickets. HH-W have lost their last three games and will be entering as under-dogs in the upcoming fixture.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Elyse Villani was dismissed at 15 in her last outing but the batter has an immense amount of batting talent. She has 240 runs in 7 games, averaging at a high 48.00. She scored 58 runs in her last meeting against BH-W.
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris has scored 279 runs in 9 games, she averages at 34.87 and holds a strike rate of 177.70 in the competition. She was dismissed out cheaply in the previous game but will be expected to score high in the next one.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham has picked the most wickets in the team. She has 9 wickets to her name in 9 games and has an economy rate of 8.55 in the competition.
Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 9 games, she has managed to pick 10 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.38 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
- Brisbane Heat Women to win the match @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.54 (Parimatch)
Parimatch