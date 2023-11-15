BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction BRH 67 % Chance of Winning HOH 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.421 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 39th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Allan Border Field, Brisbane will host this game on November 15, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 6:30 AM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women made strides after making a terrific comeback post a minor hiccup in their campaign. They have a fantastic line-up of players and look good so far in the competition. They have won six games and lost three in their nine outings that placed them 4th in the points table. The team possesses 12 points and a net run rate of 0.004. They will be confident entering the next game and will hope to move up in the table standings.

Meanwhile, things are going downhill for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the tournament. The team has three wins and five losses in the competition. With that, they are placed 6th in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of -1.065. Their batters are constantly scoring low totals in the competition which led them to lose a lot of games in the competition.

Things don't look good for HH-W in the competition. With a squad like theirs, they are more likely to face a defeat against the very strong Brisbane Heat Women.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 33%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes

Brisbane Heat Women are a much better squad in terms of their batting. They have aggressive batters like Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll and Amelia Kerr. Together, the team has posted 35 sixes in nine games. This averages at 3.88 sixes per game. They scored 4, 3 & 0 sixes in their last three outings. Although they missed a mark in their previous fixture, they will make it up against the weak bowling of the Hurricanes. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have not been the best with the bat. They could only muster 15 sixes in 9 games, averaging at 1.66 sixes per game. Grace Harris, alone, has smashed more sixes than HH-W itself. It says volumes about the team. That said, it is pretty clear that BH-W possesses a better batting arsenal and will be expected to hit more sixes in their next brawl.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.

Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy. The temperature will remain below 29 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat are coming from a win against the Adelaide Strikers. They are placed 4th in the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women need to work on their batting line-up. They are constantly settling for low scores in the last few games.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won four games whereas Hobart Hurricanes won on a single occasion.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Brisbane's latest win came against Adelaide Strikers Women. They restricted AS-W to 137 runs in the game. Charli Knott and Amelia Kerr picked 2 wickets each while other bowlers bowled an economical performance. Chasing the target, Mignon du Preez scored 60 runs while others were dismissed at meagre scores. BH-W managed to win the game by 4 wickets. They will be hungry for more points in order to finish higher in the standings.

Hobart Hurricanes have a lot of things to work on their team. They have constantly lost games in the competition including their last game against Sydney Sixers Women. They batted first and scored 139 runs in the game. Lizelle Lee scored 50 whereas the rest of the line-up collapsed pretty early. Their bowling order could not compensate for the low total as SS-W surpassed the target, winning the game by 3 wickets. HH-W have lost their last three games and will be entering as under-dogs in the upcoming fixture.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.605 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani was dismissed at 15 in her last outing but the batter has an immense amount of batting talent. She has 240 runs in 7 games, averaging at a high 48.00. She scored 58 runs in her last meeting against BH-W.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris has scored 279 runs in 9 games, she averages at 34.87 and holds a strike rate of 177.70 in the competition. She was dismissed out cheaply in the previous game but will be expected to score high in the next one.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham has picked the most wickets in the team. She has 9 wickets to her name in 9 games and has an economy rate of 8.55 in the competition.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 9 games, she has managed to pick 10 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.38 in the competition.