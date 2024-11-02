BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction BRH 60 % Chance of Winning HOH 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.658 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will clash in the 10th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 2. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. The team is carrying the same momentum coming into this new season. They won two consecutive games in the competition. Their last win against the Renegades pushed them to the top position of the points table. Brisbane Heat has 4 points and a net run rate of 1.124. The team will be looking to carry on the same winning momentum.

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a fantastic start to their campaign in this brand new season. They won their first game against Sydney Thunder Women but lost the reverse fixture recently. With a win and a loss, the team occupies the 5th place in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.054. Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming to bounce back with a win against the Heat in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 60%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women had a pleasant season last year. They produced impressive batting performances on multiple occasions. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. Brisbane Heat has a very strong batting order and scored 32 runs before their first dismissal in the first game this season. The pair scored 7 runs before Grae Harris (6) lost her wicket. Redmayne went on to score 44 runs. Harris will be looking to do better alongside the in-form opener, Redmayne. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The toss prediction at Junction Oval, Melbourne, often suggests that teams winning the toss may choose to bowl first due to favourable morning conditions for swing and seam movement. The pitch at Junction Oval typically aids bowlers early in the day, with better batting conditions as the game progresses. However, teams may also consider weather conditions on the match day, as Melbourne weather can be unpredictable, impacting the ideal choice for the toss.

Weather Report

On November 2, Melbourne is expected to see mild temperatures, with lows around 12°C in the morning and highs reaching 15°C during the day. Humidity levels are anticipated to range from 60-80%, and while no significant rain is forecasted, a light drizzle may occur intermittently.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with two smashing victories. The team resides at the top place of the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a dismal season last year. They entered this season with a win but lost their second game. The team has concerns in their batting order.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous game of the competition. Brisbane Heat Women scored 169/8 in the game. Georgia Redmayne scored 44 runs in the game while Laura Harris knocked 31 runs in the game. Melbourne Renegades Women were restricted to 141/9 as Brisbane Heat won the game by 28 runs. Grace Parsons was the best bowler from the team as she picked 3 wickets in the game. Shikha Pandey also returned with 2 picks.

Hobart Hurricanes Women met with Sydney Thunder Women in a reverse fixture. Batting first in the game, Sydney Thunder Women scored 146/5 in 17 overs. The Hurricanes were very expensive with their deliveries. Nicola Carey and Heather Graham picked 2 wickets each in the game. Hobart Hurricanes Women scored 113/8 in the game, losing the game by 33 runs. Heather Graham (31) and Elyse Villane (25) were the top scorers from the side.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Junction Oval, null Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.262 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne is an exceptional batter in the squad. She has scored 55 runs in 2 games at an average of 27.50. She knocked 44 runs in the last game. Redmayne will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey was the best batter from the Hurricanes in the first game of this season. She smashed 52 off 38 balls in the first game followed by an early dismissal at 5 runs in the next game. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Shikha Pandey has bowled consistently in the two games she has played. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She took 3 wickets in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the next.