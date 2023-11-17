BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction BRH 71 % Chance of Winning MER 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 43rd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Allan Border Field, Brisbane will host this game on November 17, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 2:10 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat has a good crop of players in the team and managed to keep themselves in the top half of the points table. They are coming from their second consecutive win and will be confident going into their next fixture to earn their next set of points. With seven wins and three losses, they are placed third in the table standings. They possess 14 points and a net run rate of 0.271 in the competition.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women’s coming is nothing short of a nightmare this season. They have lost nine games and could only manage a single victory in their campaign so far. They have no chance of getting back in the competition and will be playing for pride in the remainder of the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.704.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 29%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 71%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Total Sixes to be under 6.5

Brisbane Heat Women boasts a spectacular batting unit. They have knocked 39 sixes in the competition. This averages at 3.9 sixes per game after ten matches. Grace Harris leads the tally who batted furiously in the first half of the tournament. However, she has been dismissed pretty cheaply in the last few games as her form looks shaky. Moreover, Melbourne Renegades Women have hit 26 sixes in ten games. This averages at 2.6 sixes per game. The bowling unit of BH-W have been keeping the batters in check and scoring runs against them will be a challenge for the Renegades. We witnessed 6, 7 & 5 sixes respectively in the three games played at the venue this season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total fours Over 33.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.615 Bet on 1xBet Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.727 Bet on 1xBet

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is a very high possibility of rain on the game day.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won two games in a row. They won their last game by 53 runs against Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women have lost eight games in a row. They have a fragile batting order and out of form bowlers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won four games whereas Melbourne Renegades won on a single occasion.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Brisbane's latest win came against Hobart Hurricanes Women. BH-W scored 184 runs in their last game and lost five wickets in the process. Georgia Redmayne (70) and Bess Heath (51) were on the top of their game and amassed the majority of runs for the team. The Hurricanes did not stand a chance against the Heat's bowling unit. They were all out for 131 in the 18th over of the game, giving away a 53-run win to BH-W. Jess Jonassen picked 4 wickets for her side.

Melbourne Renegades Women have lost their 9th game in the season against Melbourne Stars by 4 runs. MS-W scored 144 runs. Chasing the target, the Renegades batters fell one after another and concluded their innings at 140 runs, losing the game. The team wants the nightmare to end and will be low on confidence from a disastrous series of defeats. They will have to brace for another possible defeat against the strong Brisbane Heat in their next outing.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne has scored 242 runs in 9 games at an average of 26.88. She scored 53, 9 and 70 runs in her last three outings respectively. She will be an essential entity in the team’s batting unit. Redmayne knocked 49 runs in her last outing against the Renegades this season.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur is a strong batting presence in the middle order. She has scored 297 runs in 10 games at an average of 37.12. She scored 52* 47, 45, 10 & 37 runs in her last five innings respectively. She scored 31 runs in her last meeting with the Heat.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 10 games, she has managed to pick 14 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.13 in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in her last game with her lethal deliveries.

Sarah Coyte to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sarah Coyte has picked 9 wickets in 10 games in the competition. She has an economy of 8.54 in her campaign this season. She picked 2 wickets in her last outing and will be the best bowling pick for the upcoming clash.