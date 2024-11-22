BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction BRH 61 % Chance of Winning MST 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.643 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 36th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on November 22. The match will begin at 2:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women have recovered well in the competition and are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Melbourne Stars and will be looking to win this reverse fixture. With five wins and three losses, Brisbane Heat is placed at the 3rd position of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.200. They will be expected to carry on their winning momentum in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team are stuck in a losing loop and come here after five consecutive defeats. The team has won two games while losing on six occasions. They are placed at the 8th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.125. Melbourne Stars will face Brisbane Heat for the second time this season.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 39%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 61%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from three wins in the competition. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17, 26, 38, 63 & 12 runs before one of them lost their wickets in eight games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 17.12 & 30.37 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

At Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the pitch generally offers good pace and bounce, favouring batters throughout the match. However, bowlers, particularly spinners, may find some assistance as the game progresses. Weather conditions in Brisbane, often warm and sunny, rarely impact match strategies, although the possibility of evening dew can influence decisions. Teams often opt to bowl first to exploit early movement and chase under predictable conditions later in the game. However, captains might choose to bat first in daytime matches to capitalise on a fresh wicket.

Weather Report

On November 22, 2023, Brisbane is expected to experience rainfall. The temperature will peak at 23 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against the Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets. The Heat will be up against the Stars in the next game as well.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women are having a terrible season. They are coming from five consecutive defeats in the tournament. They lost their last game against Sydney Thunder Women.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Brisbane Heat by 3-1.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in the last game of the competition. Brisbane Heat Women won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first in the game, Melbourne Stars bundled out for 138 runs in the game. Kim Garth was the top scorer with an unbeaten 31 runs in the game. Annabel Sutherland scored 21 runs while Rhys McKenna posted 20 runs in the game. Lucy Hamilton was the best bowler from the Heat and picked 5 wickets in the game. Shikha Pandey picked 2 wickets as well.

Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat Women did not face much problem. They scored 139/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues was the best batter in the game with 45 runs in the game. Charli Knott knocked an unbeaten 35 runs in the game. Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Tess Flintoff picked a wicket each in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Allan Border Field, null Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.292 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lannng is the top batter from the side and has scored 145 runs in 8 games at an average of 24.16. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 243 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.37. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Melbourne Stars.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth is the best bowler from the Stars. She has picked 9 wickets in 8 games. She picked a single wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Shikha Pandey is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 11 wickets in 8 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team and picked 2 wickets in the last fixture. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.