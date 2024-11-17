Facts: In their last five meetings, the tally is tied at 2-2 between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat Women.

Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the 5th place while Melbourne Stars Women are placed at the 7th position of the table currently.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women are recovering well from three losses in the competition. They are coming from two consecutive wins in their campaign. They won their last game against Sydney Sixers Women. With four wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.084. Brisbane Heat will be looking to carry on the winning momentum.

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team are stuck in a losing loop and come here after three consecutive defeats. The team has won two games while losing on four occasions. They are placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.072. Melbourne Stars will face Brisbane Heat for the first time this season.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 43%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 57%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from two wins after three defeats in the competition. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17, 26, 38 & 63 runs before one of them lost their wickets in seven games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 16.85 & 33.85 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women To Have Highest Opening Partnership 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Drummoyne Oval tends to favour batters, offering a true bounce and consistent pace. However, as the game progresses, it can slow slightly, making spin more effective.

Early assistance for seamers might be present, especially under overcast conditions. Drummoyne Oval is smaller compared to larger stadiums, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Teams may prefer to bat first on a fresh pitch to capitalise on its batting-friendly nature and set a high target.

Weather Report

On November 10, 2023, Sydney is expected to experience comfortable spring weather. The forecast shows a high of around 25°C (77°F) and a low of 18°C (64°F), with mostly dry conditions and minimal chances of rain.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women are having a terrible season. The team faced quick dismissals in the last game and lost the fixture. The team lost by a close margin of 9 runs. Melbourne Stars need to do better with their batting.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against the Sydney Sixers by 12 runs. The Heat will be up against the Stars in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 2

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women met with Sydney Sixers Women as well in the last game of the competition. Brisbane Heat Women batted first in the game and scored 139/9 in the game. Grace Harris scored 39 runs while Georgia Redmayne knocked 28 runs in the game. While chasing, the Sixers scored 128/7, losing the game by 12 runs. Jess Jonassen was the best bowler from Brisbane and picked 3 wickets in the game. Grace Parsons and Shikha Pandey picked 2 wickets each in the game. Brisbane Heat Women will be looking to do well in the next game too.

Melbourne Stars Women went against Melbourne Renegades Women in the last game. The Renegades scored 170/6 in the game. Kim Garth was the top bowler from the Stars with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the team kept losing wickets on regular intervals. Rhys McKenna was the top batter with 34 runs in the game. The Stars posted 161/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 9 runs.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 146 runs in 5 games at an average of 29.20. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 237 runs in 7 games at an average of 33.85. She scored 39 runs in the last game. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth has been excellent with the ball in the current competition. She has 8 wickets in 6 games of the competition. Garth picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 8 wickets in 7 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team and picked 3 wickets in the last fixture. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.