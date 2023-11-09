BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction BRH 57 % Chance of Winning PES 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 31st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Allan Border Field, Brisbane will host this game on November 9, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 AM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

After making a positive start to the season, the Brisbane Heat Women has seen a slight dip in its form over the past week as it has lost two of its last three matches. With five wins and two losses, BH-W are placed third in the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of 0.266. They are coming from a defeat in their campaign but would be looking to get back on track.

Just like with Brisbane, the Perth Scorchers Women haven’t been very consistent this season. Perth Scorchers have won four games and lost three matches in seven outings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.808. The Perth Scorchers lost their latest fixture against the Adelaide Strikers in a last-ball thriller. Despite the loss, there will be a couple of positives that the Scorchers will take from that match.

The Scorchers have picked up their campaign and have a good momentum behind them, turning up the heat in the next upcoming outing against Brisbane Heat.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning:43%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning:57%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score higher before 1st dismissal ( 1.8 @1XBET)

Perth Scorchers Women have an exceptional batting line-up with the likes of aggressive batters in the squad. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 68, 19, 53, 2 & 0 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last five outings. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Beth Mooney opened for the team before. However, Sophie Devine replaced Winfield-Hill in the opening line-up. Devine and Mooney average at 39.83 & 36.66 in the competition and are expected to lead a good opening partnership in the next game. Whereas BH-W scored 28. 49. 0, 1 & 18 runs before their first wicket in their last five games. Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne are the openers of the team and average at 43.83 & 18.33 in the competition respectively. Harris is in terrific form but Redmayne has lost her wicket pretty cheaply in her campaign this year. Earlier, when the teams met, BH-W scored 25 runs whereas PS-W scored 63 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Brisbane Heat Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Most Match Sixes: Brisbane Heat Women 2.1 Bet on 1xBet Grace Harris to score Over 22.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xBet

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The playing surface at Allan Border Field guarantees an exciting showdown, with its favourable conditions for batters and an additional advantage for fast bowlers. The pitch is flat with an even covering of grass. It offers a consistent pace and bounce, allowing the batters to play their shots. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with plenty of sunshine. The temperature will remain below 25 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat has a tremendous line-up of batters. They failed at chasing a high target in the last game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women lost their last game by 6 wickets. Their batters were decent but their bowlers needed to be more economical.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat won three games whereas Perth Scorchers won on two occasions.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Brisbane's latest loss came against Sydney Thunder as they fell short of the massive 205-run target by 8 runs. Amelia Kerr and Mignon du Preez were in fine form with the bat as the duo put up a 65-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. However, the team needs to do better with the ball in the competition.

The Perth Scorchers lost their latest fixture against the Adelaide Strikers in a last-ball thriller. Perth Scorchers raised 165 runs in the game. However, they could not contain the Strikers, losing the game by 6 wickets.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is back in the competition. She will be representing Perth Scorchers and gave a good display of her skills in the last game where she smashed 53 runs off 33 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the side.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in explosive form this year as well. With 263 runs in 7 games, she averages at 43.83 and holds a strike rate of 186.52 in the competition.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 11 wickets in 7 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.13 in the competition. She was able to reap a single wicket in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In 7 games, she has managed to pick 10 wickets. She has an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition.