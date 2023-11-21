BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction BRH 68 % Chance of Winning SYS 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women have underperformed from the level of potential they possess, and when they take on each other at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, on November 21, 2023 (Tuesday), at 1:40 PM IST. While the Brisbane Heat Women just need a win to almost confirm their playoff spot, it is all but over, albeit not officially, for Sydney Sixers Women.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women have been one of the most consistent sides in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, a fact that can be understood from their win-loss rate of 7-5 in this tournament. Both with bat and ball, they have managed to stay ahead of the curve and would want to bring the same level of ferocity back into the force once again.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers Women have been subliminal. Despite having one of the strongest sides in the competition, Sydney Sixers Women have just five wins at an NRR of -0.403. Now even though they manage to win the next two games, they would find it hard to make it to the next round of the competition.

BH-W’s chance of winning is 68%

SS-W’s chance of winning is 32%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Trust Grace Harris to pile on a lot of runs. She has been absolutely sensational since the start of the Women’s Big Bash League. While I’m sure betting on her would reap dividends, don’t discount the impact of Elysse Perry - one of the greatest ever all-rounders in the history of the WBBL.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has hosted 39 Women’s T20 games, with the chasing side winning 21 games. 53.8% of the time, the toss-winning side go on to win the match. This is not a high-scoring ground either, with the average first innings score being 134.

Weather Report

Brisbane promises a clear weather for Tuesday, with no chances of rain, as predicted by Accuweather.com. One could be very confident that we will have a full game of cricket.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Glenn, Ellie Johnston, Laura Harris, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Harris Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Bess Heath Bowler Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Winning seven out of 12 games so far in the Women’s Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women have a comfortable position on the points table, with 14 points to their name. They also have a very good NRR of +0.154, but would want to bolster it as well if the qualification comes to that.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Jade Allen

Predicted Playing XI

Ellyse Perry All-rounder Maitlan Brown Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Erin Burns Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Suzie Bates Batter Mathilda Carmichael All-rounder Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Kate Peterson Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have already played 12 games in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, in which they have won five games. By losing the steam at the fag end of the tournament, they didn’t do any good to their fortune by losing it at the right time. Could things be better in the next two games? Their chances for playoff qualification depend a lot on that.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-To-Head

Brisbane Heat Women have overall dominated Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, having won 11 of their 18 head-to-head encounters. That’s an incredible domination of 61.1% - a factor that would determine the stake pretty closely.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

One of the major factors behind Brisbane Heat’s stunning performances this season is the way they batted in the powerplay - a factor that could be ascertained by the fact that they had a run rate of 7.3 in the powerplay, second after Adelaide Strikers. You can believe them to do the same in the next game as well.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.165 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Best Batters

Grace Harris to be BH’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris has amassed 369 runs at an average of 33.54 and an unbelievable strike rate of 172.42, which also includes a century and a fifty to boot. Harris is head and shoulders above everyone in the side - so you can blindly trust this market to give you dividends.

Elysse Perry to be SS-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Has Elysse Perry ever disappointed her fans? One of the greatest Australian cricketers ever, Elysse Perry, has dominated the Big Bash League with an iron fist over the years. This year, she has scored 394 runs already at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 128.33. She is the biggest hope for the Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Best Bowlers

Hancock to be BH’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nicola Hancock is easily the best bowler from Brisbane Heat, having picked 15 wickets at an average of 22.66. Even though she has been a little expensive, the way she has backed her unit delivers a grand-standing. I am going ahead with her to be Brisbane’s best bowler for the next game.

Lauren Cheatle to be SS-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Cheatle has just been picked in the Australian side for the series against India and that tells something. She has been absolutely impeccable in the Women’s Big Bash Legaue, having taken 20 wickets at an average of 15.30. With such a performance to back, it is hard to move ahead of them. Just keep your trust on them to deliver big.