Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction
BRH
60%
Chance of Winning
SYS
40%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Sydney Sixers Women lead the tally by 3-2 against Brisbane Heat Women.
- Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the 3rd place while Sydney Sixers Women are placed at the 6th position of the table currently.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction
Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 40th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on November 24. The match will begin at 2:35 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women have recovered well in the competition and are coming from their 4th consecutive win in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place with six wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of 0.276. The team will be confident to win their next game as well.
Sydney Sixers Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. A series of bad luck is holding them pretty low in the standings. The team has won three games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.367. The Sixers will look to end their campaign on a high note.
- Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 40%
- Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 60%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat Women are coming from three wins in the competition. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17, 26, 38, 63, 12 & 34 runs before one of them lost their wickets in nine games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 17.12 & 33.00 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers Women
Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction
At Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the pitch generally offers good pace and bounce, favouring batters throughout the match. However, bowlers, particularly spinners, may find some assistance as the game progresses. Weather conditions in Brisbane, often warm and sunny, rarely impact match strategies, although the possibility of evening dew can influence decisions. Teams often opt to bowl first to exploit early movement and chase under predictable conditions later in the game. However, captains might choose to bat first in daytime matches to capitalise on a fresh wicket.
Weather Report
On November 24, 2023, Brisbane is not expected to experience rainfall. The temperature will peak at 26 degrees Celsius.
Brisbane Heat Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
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All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
All-rounder
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
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Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form
Brisbane Heat Women are coming from a win here. The team was fantastic in the last game and registered a quick win against Melbourne Stars Women.
Sydney Sixers Women Players List
Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alyssa Healy
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
All-rounder
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Maitlan Brown
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form
Sydney Sixers Women are having a terrible season. They are coming from a draw here. The team is placed pretty low in the standings. They have no chance at making it to the play-offs and will end their campaign with a win.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Sydney Sixers by 3-2.
- Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in the last game of the competition. It was a rain struck game and the game was reduced to 7 overs. The Stars scored 46/6 in the game. Jess Jonassen was the best bowler with 3 wickets. The Heat chased the target comfortably with the score of 47/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Grace Harris remained unbeaten at 21 runs and was the best batter.
Sydney Sixers clashed against Perth Scorchers Women in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and bundled out for 126 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 wickets while Amelia Kerr and Courtney Grace Sippel took 2 wickets each. The team was confident with their bowling performance but the batters could not make a difference. They were restricted to 126/7 in the game, ending the game in a draw. Ellyse Perry scored 67 runs and was the best batter from the side.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women
T20
Allan Border Field, null
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women
Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has 391 runs in 9 games, averaging at 55.85. Perry has posted incredible knocks in the competition. She scored 67 runs in the last game. Perry will be walking in as the best batting pick from the Sixers.
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 264 runs in 9 games at an average of 33.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sydney Sixers.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers
Asheleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women
Ashleigh Garnder is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 15 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will come in to take many wickets in the next game
Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Shikha Pandey is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 11 wickets in 9 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
Sydney Sixers Women to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch).(Parimatch).
Parimatch