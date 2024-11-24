Facts: In their last five meetings, Sydney Sixers Women lead the tally by 3-2 against Brisbane Heat Women.

Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the 3rd place while Sydney Sixers Women are placed at the 6th position of the table currently.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 40th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on November 24. The match will begin at 2:35 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women have recovered well in the competition and are coming from their 4th consecutive win in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place with six wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of 0.276. The team will be confident to win their next game as well.

Sydney Sixers Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. A series of bad luck is holding them pretty low in the standings. The team has won three games and lost four matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.367. The Sixers will look to end their campaign on a high note.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 40%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 60%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from three wins in the competition. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17, 26, 38, 63, 12 & 34 runs before one of them lost their wickets in nine games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 17.12 & 33.00 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers Women 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

At Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the pitch generally offers good pace and bounce, favouring batters throughout the match. However, bowlers, particularly spinners, may find some assistance as the game progresses. Weather conditions in Brisbane, often warm and sunny, rarely impact match strategies, although the possibility of evening dew can influence decisions. Teams often opt to bowl first to exploit early movement and chase under predictable conditions later in the game. However, captains might choose to bat first in daytime matches to capitalise on a fresh wicket.

Weather Report

On November 24, 2023, Brisbane is not expected to experience rainfall. The temperature will peak at 26 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from a win here. The team was fantastic in the last game and registered a quick win against Melbourne Stars Women.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women are having a terrible season. They are coming from a draw here. The team is placed pretty low in the standings. They have no chance at making it to the play-offs and will end their campaign with a win.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Sydney Sixers by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in the last game of the competition. It was a rain struck game and the game was reduced to 7 overs. The Stars scored 46/6 in the game. Jess Jonassen was the best bowler with 3 wickets. The Heat chased the target comfortably with the score of 47/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Grace Harris remained unbeaten at 21 runs and was the best batter.

Sydney Sixers clashed against Perth Scorchers Women in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and bundled out for 126 runs in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 wickets while Amelia Kerr and Courtney Grace Sippel took 2 wickets each. The team was confident with their bowling performance but the batters could not make a difference. They were restricted to 126/7 in the game, ending the game in a draw. Ellyse Perry scored 67 runs and was the best batter from the side.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has 391 runs in 9 games, averaging at 55.85. Perry has posted incredible knocks in the competition. She scored 67 runs in the last game. Perry will be walking in as the best batting pick from the Sixers.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 264 runs in 9 games at an average of 33.00. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Asheleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Garnder is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 15 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will come in to take many wickets in the next game

Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Shikha Pandey is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 11 wickets in 9 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Brisbane Heat Women In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat has won two games as opposed to three wins for the Stars. With that, the Stars lead the tally by 3-2. The sides collided once this season where Brisbane Heat won the game by 12 runs. Brisbane Heat have a better squad at disposal and will be looking to win the next affair. Sydney Sixers Women to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch) Brisbane Heat to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch). (Parimatch). (Parimatch). Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







