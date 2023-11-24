BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction BRH 45 % Chance of Winning SYT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women will meet again in the 52nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 24, 2023 at Adelaide Oval. The game will begin at 10:10 AM IST. Take a look at the match preview before the game begins.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women are having a tough time and will have to try harder to secure their place in the play-offs after three consecutive defeats in the competition. They have won seven games and lost six in a total of thirteen games of their campaign. They are placed at the fourth place of the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.134. At this point of time, they will be desperate for a win in the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Thunder women will be keen to seal their place in the playoffs of the competition. They had a few disappointing games in the past week and faced three defeats in their last five outings. With seven wins and four losses, ST-W are placed third in the points table with 15 points and a net run rate of 0.562.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 45%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu opened for the team before and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. However, Litchfield opens alongside Athapaththu while Wilson took a back seat in the batting order. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119, 102, 30, 16, 16, 10 & 2 runs before 1st dismissal in their campaign. They scored pretty well in the initial games but things have not been going according to plan in the last few games. However, the batters have the quality to pull out a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game. Litchfield and Athapaththu average at 31.12 & 45.10 in the competition respectively. In their last clash against the Heat, ST-W scored 102 runs for their first wicket. Moreover, BH-W bowlers have been generous and leaked 26, 56 & 24 runs before picking their first wicket in the last three games. This makes it a good betting tip for the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total match fours Under 35.5 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Total match sixes Under 5.5 1.667 Bet on 1xBet Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The Adelaide Oval has been a high-scoring ground and should hand the batting side an advantage. However, there is also assistance for both the pacers as well as the spinners and the upcoming one could be a neck-to-neck affair. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bat first considering the conditions.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday's game is going to be light rain showers throughout the day. The pitch prepared for the game will have something

for bowlers with the new-ball.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Sammy Jo-Johnson Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have lost three of their last four and won only two of their last six games.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women arrive at the Adelaide Oval looking to avoid their fourth successive WBBL defeat. They have a decent batting order but failed to deliver good bowling performances in the last few games.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win three times while the Sydney Thunder Women won twice. However, it was the Thunder who won the last contest between them this season.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women played their last game in the competition against Sydney Sixers at home in Brisbane and lost the game by a margin of 6 wickets. Heat Women batted first in this game to score 176 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Sydney Sixers Women chased down this target in 19.5 overs. The Heat lost early wickets while batting first but thanks to the efforts of Amelia Kerr and Mignon du Preez they reached a respectable score of 176 runs. Kerr hit 64 runs from 44 balls while du Preez scored 42 from 27 balls. During their bowling efforts, only two bowlers from the Brisbane bowling attack managed to pick up a couple of wickets.

The Sydney Thunder are also coming from a defeat in their last match. They played a relatively low-scoring affair against Adelaide Strikers in Sydney. Batting first, Adelaide Strikers Women scored 121 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Marizanne Kapp led the Sydney Thunder bowling attack and picked up 2 wickets for 23 runs. However, their batting order fell apart as the team were restricted to 118 runs, losing the game by 3 runs.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Amelia Kerr is a fantastic batter and scored 226 runs in 8 games at an average of 28.25. She scored 41 runs in her last meeting with ST-W. In her last outing of the competition, she scored 64 runs against the Stars.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu has racked 451 runs in 11 games at an average of 45.10. She smashed 58 runs in her last outing against Brisbane Heat. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has picked 16 wickets in 12 outings with an economy rate of 8.25. She also picked 2 wickets in her last game.

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington has been consistently picking wickets since she entered the competition. She has now 18 wickets in 11 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.78 in the tournament. She picked 2 wickets against the Heat in the previous meeting with them.