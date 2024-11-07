BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction BRH 45 % Chance of Winning SYT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women will clash in the 16th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 7. The match will begin at 11:35 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. The team started their campaign with two wins but went on to lose the next two games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.133.

Sydney Thunder Women finished in 4th place in the previous season of the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. The team will be thrilled to get back at Brisbane Heat in the next game. The team had a poor start with a loss against the Hurricanes. However, the team returned with two consecutive wins in the next two games. With a loss and two wins, the team is placed at the top of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.158.

Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 45%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34 & 54 before their first dismissal in their last three games. Athapaththu scored 17 runs whereas Voll knocked 92 runs in the last game. Athapaththu and Voll average at 18.33 & 38.33 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Perth on November 7, 2023, shows clear and mild conditions with temperatures expected to reach a high of around 19°C and drop to a low of 12°C. It is anticipated to be a dry day with minimal chances of rain, which should provide favourable conditions for outdoor activities or events.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with two smashing victories. However, the side is coming from two losses here.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Ella Briscoe Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women started their campaign with a loss but returned stronger with two consecutive wins in their next two outings. The Thunder will be looking to do well in the next game too.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women met with Perth Scorchers Women in their last game of the competition. The Scorchers batted first in the game and scored 142/8 in the game. Nicola Hancock picked 3 wickets whereas Nadine de Klerk picked 2 wickets. In response, Brisbane's batting order collapsed pretty early. The team posted 114 runs before running out of all the wickets and lost the game by 28 runs. Laura Harris scored 40 runs while the others dismissed out pretty cheaply.

Sydney Thunder Women faced Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game of the competition. Sydney Thunder Women scored 212/5 in the game. Georgia Voll smashed 92 runs while Phoebe Litchfield scored 49 runs in the game. Adelaide Strikers replied with 148 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Samantha Bates picked 4 wickets whereas Shabnim Ismail took 3 wickets in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is an exceptional batter in the squad. She has scored 124 runs in 4 games at an average of 31.00. She knocked 14 runs in the last game. Harris will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Georgia Voll had a poor start in the competition but the batter bounced back with a smashing innings in the last game. She has 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 38.33. She scored 92 runs off 55 balls in the last game. Voll will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Nicola Hancock has bowled consistently in the four games she has played. She has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game. Hancock will be expected to bowl well in the next contest against Sydney Thunder Women.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is the top bowling pick from Sydney Thunder Women. She has picked 8 wickets in 3 games so far in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. Bates will be ready for another clash in the next outing.