BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction
BRH
45%
Chance of Winning
SYT
55%
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Brisbane Heat Women lead the tally by 4-1.
- Sydney Thunder Women are placed at 1st place while Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the 4th place of the table currently.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. The team started their campaign with two wins but went on to lose the next two games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.133.
Sydney Thunder Women finished in 4th place in the previous season of the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. The team will be thrilled to get back at Brisbane Heat in the next game. The team had a poor start with a loss against the Hurricanes. However, the team returned with two consecutive wins in the next two games. With a loss and two wins, the team is placed at the top of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.158.
- Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 45%
- Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 55%
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34 & 54 before their first dismissal in their last three games. Athapaththu scored 17 runs whereas Voll knocked 92 runs in the last game. Athapaththu and Voll average at 18.33 & 38.33 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women
Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Sydney Thunder’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction
At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Perth on November 7, 2023, shows clear and mild conditions with temperatures expected to reach a high of around 19°C and drop to a low of 12°C. It is anticipated to be a dry day with minimal chances of rain, which should provide favourable conditions for outdoor activities or events.
Brisbane Heat Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Laura Harris
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Batter
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
All-rounder
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form
Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with two smashing victories. However, the side is coming from two losses here.
Sydney Thunder Women Players List
Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
|
Batter
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Ella Briscoe
|
Batter
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form
Sydney Thunder Women started their campaign with a loss but returned stronger with two consecutive wins in their next two outings. The Thunder will be looking to do well in the next game too.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 4-1.
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women met with Perth Scorchers Women in their last game of the competition. The Scorchers batted first in the game and scored 142/8 in the game. Nicola Hancock picked 3 wickets whereas Nadine de Klerk picked 2 wickets. In response, Brisbane's batting order collapsed pretty early. The team posted 114 runs before running out of all the wickets and lost the game by 28 runs. Laura Harris scored 40 runs while the others dismissed out pretty cheaply.
Sydney Thunder Women faced Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game of the competition. Sydney Thunder Women scored 212/5 in the game. Georgia Voll smashed 92 runs while Phoebe Litchfield scored 49 runs in the game. Adelaide Strikers replied with 148 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Samantha Bates picked 4 wickets whereas Shabnim Ismail took 3 wickets in the game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris is an exceptional batter in the squad. She has scored 124 runs in 4 games at an average of 31.00. She knocked 14 runs in the last game. Harris will be looking to bat well in the next game.
Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women
Georgia Voll had a poor start in the competition but the batter bounced back with a smashing innings in the last game. She has 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 38.33. She scored 92 runs off 55 balls in the last game. Voll will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers
Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Nicola Hancock has bowled consistently in the four games she has played. She has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game. Hancock will be expected to bowl well in the next contest against Sydney Thunder Women.
Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Samantha Bates is the top bowling pick from Sydney Thunder Women. She has picked 8 wickets in 3 games so far in the competition. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. Bates will be ready for another clash in the next outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
Brisbane Heat Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch