BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction BRH 58 % Chance of Winning SYT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.564 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the Eliminator game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women will clash in a 20 over brawl. The game is set to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 28. It is scheduled to start at 2:10 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women managed to finish in the top four, thus, making it to the play-offs. The winner of the Eliminator game will proceed into the Challenger match of the competition, closer to the title.

Brisbane Heat finished third in the table standings with eight wins and six losses in their campaign. They swept a victory in their last outing to finish comfortably in the top four. Their batting order looks in form and will be positive in continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming clash. BH-W has a net run rate of 0.203.

Sydney Thunder Women lost against Brisbane Heat Women in their last group stage outing. It did not stop them from finishing in the top four, giving them another chance for a title win. ST-W have seven wins and six losses in their campaign so far with a net run rate of 0.298.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 58%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 42%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women have an incredible batting order in their squad. The team has had ecstatic opening partnerships in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31, 67, 119, 102, 30, 16, 16, 10, 2, 54 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in 12 games. Although they faced a few hiccups in the past few games, their opening pair have great potential. Their opening order revolves around Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield and Chamari Athapaththu who average at 31.10, 42.58 & 30.60 respectively in the competition. The sides have clashed twice this season where ST-W managed to score higher than 23 runs in their opening partnership. They posted 102 & 54 runs in those outings before facing their first loss. In their last clash against the Heat, ST-W scored 102 runs for their first wicket. Moreover, BH-W bowlers have been generous and leaked 56, 24 & 54 runs before picking their first wicket in the last three games. This makes it a good betting tip for the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Brisbane Heat Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The history of the ground would suggest that the team who wins the toss should bat here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will revolve around 23 degree Celsius during the match day. However, the weather forecasts a high possibility of rain and will interrupt the game.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Ebony Hoskin Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Sammy Jo-Johnson Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have lost three of their last four games. They lost their last game against BH-W by 22 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Laura Harris Batter Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women won their last game against the Thunder. They are thrilled to carry this momentum in their next game as well.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win three times while the Sydney Thunder Women won twice. However, it was the Thunder who won the last contest between them this season.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women clashed in their last outing where BH-W dominated the affair with a better batting and bowling performance. BH-W went in to bat first and scored 160 with the loss of 8 wickets. It was a combined batting effort from the team where Bess Heath scored the highest, 29 runs. Sammy-Jo Johnson from ST-W managed to pick 3 wickets. Her effort went in vain as the Thunder registered 138 runs in the game, falling short of 22 runs of the target. Athapaththu scored 34 runs in the game whereas the others in the squad dismissed out cheaply. Jess Jonassen was spectacular with the ball and racked 4 wickets for the Heat.

Brisbane Heat will have an upperhand in the upcoming fixture, already having won recently. Whereas the Thunder are facing it tough since the last few games.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Amelia Kerr bundled out for 20 runs in the last game against Sydney Thunder. She has scored 246 runs in 9 games at an average of 27.33. She will be the top batting pick for the next game in the competition.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu has racked 511 runs in 13 games at an average of 42.58. She smashed 34 runs in her last outing against Brisbane Heat. She is also the top scorer from her side so far this season.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has picked 20 wickets in 13 outings with an economy rate of 8.11. She also picked 4 wickets in her last game against Sydney Thunder women.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson picked 10 wickets in 10 games for the Thunder women. She has an economy rate of 8.03 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets against the Heat in her previous outing.