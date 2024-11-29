BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction BRH 58 % Chance of Winning SYT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.696 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women will clash in the Challenger game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on November 29. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women had a brilliant second half in the competition. They won the last five games in the competition. With seven wins and three losses, the team finished at the second place of the points table. The team has 14 points and a net run rate of 0.384. Brisbane Heat Women won their last group game against Sydney Sixers and will be extremely confident stepping into this game.

Sydney Thunder Women had a fantastic season this year. They had a terrific start but lost their form towards the end. With six wins and three losses, the team finished at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of -0.002. The team contested against Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator and won the fixture to reach the Challenger game. A win here will seal a place in the finals for the team.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 42%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 58%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score low before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a fantastic season this year and finished in 3rd place. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1, 46, 38, 12, 14 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in their last 11 games. Athapaththu and Voll average at 16.36 & 31.00 respectively in the current competition. The form of the openers have remained inconsistent throughout the competition, especially in the last few games. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

At Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the pitch generally offers good pace and bounce, favouring batters throughout the match. However, bowlers, particularly spinners, may find some assistance as the game progresses. Weather conditions in Brisbane, often warm and sunny, rarely impact match strategies, although the possibility of evening dew can influence decisions. Teams often opt to bowl first to exploit early movement and chase under predictable conditions later in the game. However, captains might choose to bat first in daytime matches to capitalise on a fresh wicket.

Weather Report

On November 27, 2023, Brisbane is expected to experience rainfall. The temperature will peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from a win here. The team finished in second place in the points table. They will look to carry on their winning momentum. The team will be extremely confident in the upcoming game and aim to move to the finals after a win here.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women had a mixed campaign. They had a terrific start but lost form by the end of their campaign. They won the last game with a good bowling performance. The team will be looking to win the next game too.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Brisbane Heat by 3-2.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women met with Sydney Sixers Women in the last game of the competition. Sydney Sixers batted first in the game and scored 140 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. Lucy Hamilton and Jess Jonassen were the best bowlers from Brisbane Heat with 3 wickets each in the game. It was an easy chase for the Heat as they scored 142/5 in the game, winning it by 5 wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 39 runs while Jess Jonassen remained unbeaten at 39.

Sydney Thunder clashed against Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last game of the competition. The Hurricanes scored 126/6 in the game. Chamari Athapaththu and Taneale Peschel picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing was a piece of cake for the side as they registered 129/4 to win the game by 6 wickets. Chamari Athapaththu scored 31 runs while Phoebe Litchfield was the top scorer with 46 runs in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Allan Border Field, null Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.196 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Phoebe Litchfield is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 327 runs in 11 games this season. She averages at 29.72 in the current season. She scored 46 runs in the last game.

Jemimah Rodrigues to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Jemimah Rodrigues is excellent with the bat. She has knocked 223 runs in 8 games at an average of 31.85. She scored 39 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sydney Thunder.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 19 wickets in 11 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 14 wickets in 10 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.